نعى الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي الفنان الراحل هاني شاكر عبر منشور على منصة «إكس»، مشيدًا بما قدّمه من إسهامات فنية شكّلت حضورًا لافتًا في المناسبات الوطنية والاجتماعية والإنسانية، ومؤكدًا أن صوته ظل علامة فارقة في تاريخ الغناء العربي الحديث.

تعازٍ ومواساة

كما قدمت العديد من المؤسسات الرسمية والنقابية، من بينها نقابة المهن الموسيقية المصرية، والمجلس الأعلى لتنظيم الإعلام، ودار الأوبرا المصرية، والهيئة الوطنية للإعلام، إلى جانب نقابة فناني سوريا وهيئات فنية عربية، تعازيها ومواساتها لأسرة الراحل.

هاني شاكر

هاني شاكر

نقل الجثمان

من جهة ثانية، أكد سفير مصر لدى فرنسا طارق دحروج، متابعة السفارة والقنصلية العامة في باريس عن كثب، وبالتنسيق الكامل مع السلطات الفرنسية المختصة، جميع الإجراءات اللازمة لنقل جثمان الفنان الراحل هاني شاكر من مستشفى فوش إلى مصر في أقرب وقت ممكن، مشيراً إلى أن القنصل العام في باريس السفير تامر توفيق وجه بتشكيل فريق عمل مخصص لتسريع إنهاء الإجراءات الإدارية واللوجستية فورًا، بما يضمن عودة الجثمان دون تأخير، في إطار تنسيق مؤسسي يعكس أولوية الدولة في مثل هذه الحالات.

ولفت إلى حرص الدولة المصرية الدائم على تكريم رموزها الإبداعية بما يليق بتاريخهم وعطائهم، مؤكدًا أن التواصل مستمر مع أسرة الفقيد لتذليل أي عقبات وتقديم كافة سبل الدعم الممكنة في هذا الظرف الإنساني الدقيق.

خسارة كبيرة

ونعى دحروج الفنان الراحل، معتبرًا أن رحيله يمثل خسارة كبيرة لأحد أبرز رموز الفن المصري والعربي، مشيرًا إلى أن صوته شكّل وجدان أجيال ممتدة من الخليج إلى المحيط، وترك إرثًا فنيًا يصعب تكراره.

وصول الجثمان

من جانبها، أعلنت المتحدث الرسمي لنقابة المهن الموسيقية الفنانة نادية مصطفى وصول الجثمان إلى القاهرة (الثلاثاء) القادم قادمًا من باريس، وذلك بالتنسيق بين وزارة الخارجية المصرية ووزارة الصحة والسكان والسفارة المصرية في فرنسا، على أن يُنقل إلى مستشفى الشيخ زايد التخصصي، قبل بدء مراسم تشييعه عقب صلاة ظهر الأربعاء.

وفي سياق متصل، أوضحت نقابة المهن الموسيقية أن مراسم تشييع الجثمان ستُقام يوم الأربعاء من مسجد الشرطة بمدينة السادس من أكتوبر عقب صلاة الظهر، فيما يُقام العزاء يوم الخميس.