The Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi mourned the late artist Hani Shaker through a post on the "X" platform, praising his artistic contributions that made a remarkable presence in national, social, and humanitarian events, and affirming that his voice remained a distinctive mark in the history of modern Arab singing.

Condolences and Sympathy

Many official and syndicate institutions, including the Egyptian Musicians' Syndicate, the Supreme Council for Media Regulation, the Egyptian Opera House, the National Media Authority, as well as the Syrian Artists' Syndicate and various Arab artistic bodies, extended their condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased.

هاني شاكر

Transfer of the Body

On another note, Egypt's Ambassador to France, Tarek Dahroug, confirmed that the embassy and the general consulate in Paris are closely monitoring, in full coordination with the relevant French authorities, all necessary procedures to transfer the body of the late artist Hani Shaker from Foch Hospital to Egypt as soon as possible. He pointed out that the Consul General in Paris, Ambassador Tamer Tawfik, directed the formation of a dedicated working team to expedite the completion of administrative and logistical procedures immediately, ensuring the body’s return without delay, as part of an institutional coordination that reflects the state's priority in such cases.

He emphasized the Egyptian state's constant commitment to honoring its creative icons in a manner befitting their history and contributions, confirming that communication with the family of the deceased is ongoing to overcome any obstacles and provide all possible support in this delicate humanitarian circumstance.

Great Loss

Dahroug mourned the late artist, considering his departure a significant loss for one of the most prominent symbols of Egyptian and Arab art, noting that his voice shaped the sentiments of generations from the Gulf to the Ocean, leaving behind an artistic legacy that is hard to replicate.

Arrival of the Body

For her part, the official spokesperson for the Musicians' Syndicate, artist Nadia Mostafa, announced that the body will arrive in Cairo (next Tuesday) coming from Paris, in coordination between the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Health and Population, and the Egyptian Embassy in France, and it will be transferred to Sheikh Zayed Specialized Hospital before the funeral proceedings begin after the noon prayer on Wednesday.

In a related context, the Musicians' Syndicate clarified that the funeral proceedings will take place on Wednesday from the Police Mosque in the Sixth of October City after the noon prayer, while the condolence gathering will be held on Thursday.