In a notable escalation that threatens the ceasefire, the Fars News Agency reported, citing Iranian sources, that two missiles "hit" a ship belonging to the U.S. Navy after it ignored Iranian warnings; however, no comment has been issued from the U.S. side regarding this news.



The agency reported that the ship moved today, Monday, near the island of Jask with the intention of crossing the Strait of Hormuz, in "violation of navigation security, before being targeted in a missile attack after ignoring warnings from the Iranian navy."



Local sources in southern Iran stated that the American ship "was unable to continue its course after the hit and had to retreat and withdraw from the area," according to their statement.



For its part, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry announced that the United States evacuated 22 crew members from an Iranian container ship to Pakistan.



The ministry clarified in a statement today, Monday, that it will hand them over to the Iranian authorities, describing this step as a "confidence-building measure."



It noted that the Iranian ship "Toska" will also be transferred back to Pakistani territorial waters to return it to its original owners after necessary repairs, according to what the Agence France-Presse reported.



A spokesman for the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that the detained Iranian ship was transferred with its crew to Pakistan in preparation for its return to Iran. Captain Tim Hawkins stated: "U.S. forces completed today the transfer of 22 crew members of Toska to Pakistan to return them to their country," according to ABC News.



He added that 6 other passengers on board the ship were transferred last week to a regional country in preparation for their return to Tehran.



Iranian media identified these six as family members of some crew members. The spokesman explained that after Toska was intercepted and detained last month while attempting to breach the maritime blockade imposed by the United States on Iranian ports, efforts are currently underway to return it to its original owner.



Toska was stopped about two weeks ago by U.S. forces after attempting to break the maritime blockade that the U.S. has imposed on Iranian ports since April 13, following the failure of the first round of talks to reach an agreement.