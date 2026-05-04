في تصعيد لافت يهدد وقف إطلاق النار، نقلت وكالة أنباء «فارس»، عن مصادر إيرانية، أن صاروخين «أصابا» سفينة تابعة للبحرية الأمريكية، بعدما تجاهلت تحذيرات إيرانية، إلا أن مسؤولا أمريكيا نفى هذه الأنباء، وفق ما نقل مراسل موقع "أكسيوس"..


وأفادت الوكالة بأن السفينة تحركت، اليوم الإثنين، بالقرب من جزيرة جاسك بنية عبور مضيق هرمز، في «انتهاك لأمن الملاحة، قبل أن تُستهدف بهجوم صاروخي عقب تجاهلها تحذيرات البحرية الإيرانية».


وذكرت مصادر محلية في جنوب إيران، أن السفينة الأمريكية «لم تتمكن من مواصلة مسارها بعد الإصابة، واضطرت إلى التراجع والانسحاب من المنطقة»، وفق قولها.


من جانبها، أعلنت الخارجية الباكستانية أن الولايات المتحدة أجلت 22 فرداً من طاقم سفينة حاويات إيرانية إلى باكستان.


وأوضحت الوزارة في بيان، اليوم الإثنين، أنها ستقوم بتسليمهم إلى السلطات الإيرانية، واصفةً هذه الخطوة بأنها «إجراء لبناء الثقة».


ولفتت إلى أن السفينة الإيرانية «توسكا» سيُعاد نقلها أيضاً إلى المياه الإقليمية الباكستانية لإعادتها إلى مالكيها الأصليين بعد إجراء الإصلاحات اللازمة، بحسب ما أفادت وكالة «فرانس برس».


وكان متحدث باسم القيادة المركزية للجيش الأمريكي (سنتكوم)، أعلن أن السفينة الإيرانية المحتجزة نُقلت مع طاقمها إلى باكستان، تمهيداً لإعادتها إلى إيران. وقال الكابتن تيم هاوكينز: «إن القوات الأمريكية أكملت اليوم نقل 22 من أفراد طاقم توسكا إلى باكستان لإعادتهم إلى بلدهم»، وفق شبكة «آي بي سي».


وأضاف أن 6 ركاب آخرين على متن السفينة كانوا نُقلوا الأسبوع الماضي إلى دولة إقليمية، تمهيداً لإعادتهم إلى طهران.


وعرفت وسائل إعلام إيرانية هؤلاء الستة على أنهم من أفراد عائلات بعض أفراد الطاقم. وأوضح المتحدث أنه بعد أن تم اعتراض واحتجاز توسكا الشهر الماضي أثناء محاولتها خرق الحصار البحري الذي تفرضه الولايات المتحدة على الموانئ الإيرانية، يجري حالياً العمل على إعادتها إلى مالكها الأصلي.


وأوقفت «توسكا» قبل نحو أسبوعين من قبل القوات الأمريكية بعد محاولتها كسر الحصار البحري الذي فرضته أمريكا على الموانئ الإيرانية منذ 13 أبريل الماضي، عقب فشل الجولة الأولى من المحادثات في التوصل إلى اتفاق.