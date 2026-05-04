أعربت الإمارات عن إدانتها واستنكارها الشديدين للاعتداء الإيراني الإرهابي الذي استهدف ناقلة وطنية تابعة لشركة «أدنوك» باستخدام طائرتين مسيّرتين، أثناء مرورها من مضيق هرمز، دون تسجيل أي إصابات.
وأكدت وزارة الخارجية، في بيان، اليوم (الإثنين)، أن هذا الاعتداء يشكّل انتهاكاً صارخاً لقرار مجلس الأمن الدولي رقم 2817، الذي شدد على حرية الملاحة ورفض استهداف السفن التجارية أو تعطيل الممرات البحرية الدولية.
وشددت على أن استهداف الملاحة التجارية واستخدام مضيق هرمز كأداة ضغط أو ابتزاز اقتصادي يُعد أعمال قرصنة من قبل الحرس الثوري الإيراني، ويشكّل تهديداً مباشراً لاستقرار المنطقة وشعوبها ولأمن الطاقة العالمي.
وأكدت الإمارات على ضرورة وقف إيران هذه الاعتداءات الغادرة، بما يضمن التزامها الكامل بوقف جميع الأعمال العدائية، وإعادة فتح المضيق بشكل كامل وغير مشروط، بما يحقق أمن المنطقة واستقرار الاقتصاد والتجارة العالميين.
وكانت هيئة عمليات التجارة البحرية البريطانية، أعلنت اليوم، أن ناقلة أبلغت عن تعرضها للإصابة بمقذوفات مجهولة أثناء عبورها على بعد نحو 78 ميلاً بحريا شمال مدينة الفجيرة في الإمارات. وأكدت عبر منشور على منصة «إكس»، أن جميع أفراد الطاقم بخير.
وفي مارس الماضي، أفادت الهيئة بأنها تلقت بلاغاً عن واقعة على بُعد 10 أميال بحرية شرق الفجيرة الإماراتية. وأضافت أن ناقلة نفط تعرضت لانفجار، وتم العثور على حطام من مقذوف مجهول على سطحها وجميع أفراد الطاقم بخير. وأصيبت مدخنة الناقلة بأضرار طفيفة، ولم تُسجل أضراراً جسيمة، كما لم تُرصد أي آثار بيئية.
وتشهد الممرات البحرية في المنطقة حالة من التوتر مع استمرار تداعيات المواجهة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، وتأثيرها على حركة الملاحة، وإغلاق مضيق هرمز، والحصار الأمريكي على الموانئ الإيرانية.
The UAE expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the Iranian terrorist attack that targeted a national tanker belonging to "ADNOC" using two drones while it was passing through the Strait of Hormuz, with no injuries reported.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed in a statement today (Monday) that this attack constitutes a blatant violation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817, which emphasized the freedom of navigation and rejected the targeting of commercial vessels or the disruption of international maritime routes.
It stressed that targeting commercial navigation and using the Strait of Hormuz as a tool for pressure or economic blackmail constitutes acts of piracy by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and poses a direct threat to the stability of the region and its peoples, as well as to global energy security.
The UAE emphasized the necessity for Iran to cease these treacherous attacks, ensuring its full commitment to stopping all hostile actions and reopening the strait completely and unconditionally, to achieve the security of the region and the stability of the global economy and trade.
The British Maritime Trade Operations Agency announced today that a tanker reported being hit by unknown projectiles while crossing approximately 78 nautical miles north of the city of Fujairah in the UAE. It confirmed via a post on the "X" platform that all crew members are safe.
In March, the agency reported that it received a notification about an incident 10 nautical miles east of Fujairah, UAE. It added that an oil tanker was subjected to an explosion, and debris from an unknown projectile was found on its surface, with all crew members safe. The tanker’s chimney sustained minor damage, and no significant damage was recorded, nor were there any environmental impacts observed.
The maritime corridors in the region are experiencing a state of tension due to the ongoing repercussions of the confrontation between the United States and Iran, its impact on maritime traffic, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, and the American blockade on Iranian ports.