The UAE expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the Iranian terrorist attack that targeted a national tanker belonging to "ADNOC" using two drones while it was passing through the Strait of Hormuz, with no injuries reported.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed in a statement today (Monday) that this attack constitutes a blatant violation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817, which emphasized the freedom of navigation and rejected the targeting of commercial vessels or the disruption of international maritime routes.



It stressed that targeting commercial navigation and using the Strait of Hormuz as a tool for pressure or economic blackmail constitutes acts of piracy by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and poses a direct threat to the stability of the region and its peoples, as well as to global energy security.



The UAE emphasized the necessity for Iran to cease these treacherous attacks, ensuring its full commitment to stopping all hostile actions and reopening the strait completely and unconditionally, to achieve the security of the region and the stability of the global economy and trade.



The British Maritime Trade Operations Agency announced today that a tanker reported being hit by unknown projectiles while crossing approximately 78 nautical miles north of the city of Fujairah in the UAE. It confirmed via a post on the "X" platform that all crew members are safe.



In March, the agency reported that it received a notification about an incident 10 nautical miles east of Fujairah, UAE. It added that an oil tanker was subjected to an explosion, and debris from an unknown projectile was found on its surface, with all crew members safe. The tanker’s chimney sustained minor damage, and no significant damage was recorded, nor were there any environmental impacts observed.



The maritime corridors in the region are experiencing a state of tension due to the ongoing repercussions of the confrontation between the United States and Iran, its impact on maritime traffic, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, and the American blockade on Iranian ports.