أعربت الإمارات عن إدانتها واستنكارها الشديدين للاعتداء الإيراني الإرهابي الذي استهدف ناقلة وطنية تابعة لشركة «أدنوك» باستخدام طائرتين مسيّرتين، أثناء مرورها من مضيق هرمز، دون تسجيل أي إصابات.


وأكدت وزارة الخارجية، في بيان، اليوم (الإثنين)، أن هذا الاعتداء يشكّل انتهاكاً صارخاً لقرار مجلس الأمن الدولي رقم 2817، الذي شدد على حرية الملاحة ورفض استهداف السفن التجارية أو تعطيل الممرات البحرية الدولية.


وشددت على أن استهداف الملاحة التجارية واستخدام مضيق هرمز كأداة ضغط أو ابتزاز اقتصادي يُعد أعمال قرصنة من قبل الحرس الثوري الإيراني، ويشكّل تهديداً مباشراً لاستقرار المنطقة وشعوبها ولأمن الطاقة العالمي.


وأكدت الإمارات على ضرورة وقف إيران هذه الاعتداءات الغادرة، بما يضمن التزامها الكامل بوقف جميع الأعمال العدائية، وإعادة فتح المضيق بشكل كامل وغير مشروط، بما يحقق أمن المنطقة واستقرار الاقتصاد والتجارة العالميين.


وكانت هيئة عمليات التجارة البحرية البريطانية، أعلنت اليوم، أن ناقلة أبلغت عن تعرضها للإصابة بمقذوفات مجهولة أثناء عبورها على بعد نحو 78 ميلاً بحريا شمال مدينة الفجيرة في الإمارات. وأكدت عبر منشور على منصة «إكس»، أن جميع أفراد الطاقم بخير.


وفي مارس الماضي، أفادت الهيئة بأنها تلقت بلاغاً عن واقعة على بُعد 10 أميال بحرية شرق الفجيرة الإماراتية. وأضافت أن ناقلة نفط تعرضت لانفجار، وتم العثور على حطام من مقذوف مجهول على سطحها وجميع أفراد الطاقم بخير. وأصيبت مدخنة الناقلة بأضرار طفيفة، ولم تُسجل أضراراً جسيمة، كما لم تُرصد أي آثار بيئية.


وتشهد الممرات البحرية في المنطقة حالة من التوتر مع استمرار تداعيات المواجهة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، وتأثيرها على حركة الملاحة، وإغلاق مضيق هرمز، والحصار الأمريكي على الموانئ الإيرانية.