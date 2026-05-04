تشهد العلاقات الروسية النمساوية حالياً توتراً دبلوماسياً ملحوظاً، إذ أعلنت النمسا، اليوم (الإثنين)، طرد 3 دبلوماسيين روس بتهمة التجسس، ليرتفع عدد المطرودين إلى 14 منذ عام 2020، وسط تعهد روسي برد حازم.


تأتي هذه التطورات في ظل تحول في «الحياد النمساوي» نحو مواقف أكثر حزماً تجاه موسكو.


وأكدت وزارة الخارجية النمساوية، في بيان، معلومات أوردتها الهيئة العامة للإذاعة والتلفزيون «أو إر إف»، أفادت بأنه تم طرد 3 موظفين في السفارة، وبأنّ منشآت موجودة على سطح السفارة قد تستخدم للتجسّس على المنظمات الدولية التي تتخذ مقراً في فيينا. وتعهدت وزيرة الخارجية بيات ماينل رايسينغر بـ«تغيير المسار» في التصدي لهذه «المشكلة الأمنية».


من جانبها، لوحت السفارة الروسية في النمسا بأن موسكو سترد بقوة على قرار النمسا طرد 3 دبلوماسيين روس.


وذكرت في بيان عبر «تليغرام»، أنها أحيطت علماً بقرار الخارجية النمساوية إعلان موظفين بالسفارة الروسية والبعثة الدائمة لدى منظمة الأمن والتعاون في أوروبا أشخاصاً غير مرغوب بهم، معربة عن استيائها من هذا القرار الذي وصفته بأنه غير مبرر وذو دوافع سياسية وغير مقبول على الإطلاق.


وأشارت السفارة إلى أن الخارجية النمساوية، في قرارها بطرد الدبلوماسيين الروس، لم تقدم أي دليل على انتهاكاتهم المزعومة لاتفاقية فيينا.


وحملت السفارة الروسية فيينا كامل المسؤولية عن التدهور المتزايد للعلاقات الثنائية التي وصلت بالفعل إلى أدنى مستوياتها في التاريخ الحديث.


وتأتي هذه الخطوة في أعقاب استدعاء السفير الروسي إلى وزارة الخارجية في منتصف شهر أبريل الماضي لإبلاغه بالقرار.


وبهذه الخطوة، ارتفع عدد الموظفين الدبلوماسيين الروس الذين طردتهم النمسا منذ بداية الحرب في أوكرانيا إلى 14 موظفاً. ومع ذلك، لا يزال هناك نحو 220 شخصاً معتمداً لدى البعثات الدبلوماسية الروسية في النمسا.