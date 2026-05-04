The Russian-Austrian relations are currently witnessing a notable diplomatic tension, as Austria announced today (Monday) the expulsion of 3 Russian diplomats on charges of espionage, raising the total number of expelled diplomats to 14 since 2020, amid a Russian pledge for a firm response.



These developments come amid a shift in "Austrian neutrality" towards firmer stances against Moscow.



The Austrian Foreign Ministry confirmed in a statement information reported by the Austrian Broadcasting Corporation "ORF," stating that 3 employees of the embassy were expelled and that facilities on the embassy's roof may be used for spying on international organizations based in Vienna. Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger pledged to "change the course" in addressing this "security issue."



For its part, the Russian embassy in Austria hinted that Moscow would respond strongly to Austria's decision to expel 3 Russian diplomats.



In a statement via Telegram, it noted that it had been informed of the Austrian Foreign Ministry's decision to declare employees of the Russian embassy and the permanent mission to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe as undesirable persons, expressing its dissatisfaction with this decision, which it described as unjustified, politically motivated, and completely unacceptable.



The embassy pointed out that the Austrian Foreign Ministry, in its decision to expel the Russian diplomats, did not provide any evidence of their alleged violations of the Vienna Convention.



The Russian embassy held Vienna fully responsible for the increasing deterioration of bilateral relations, which have already reached their lowest levels in modern history.



This step follows the summoning of the Russian ambassador to the Foreign Ministry in mid-April to inform him of the decision.



With this step, the number of Russian diplomatic staff expelled by Austria since the beginning of the war in Ukraine has risen to 14 employees. However, there are still about 220 individuals accredited to the Russian diplomatic missions in Austria.