تشهد العلاقات الروسية النمساوية حالياً توتراً دبلوماسياً ملحوظاً، إذ أعلنت النمسا، اليوم (الإثنين)، طرد 3 دبلوماسيين روس بتهمة التجسس، ليرتفع عدد المطرودين إلى 14 منذ عام 2020، وسط تعهد روسي برد حازم.
تأتي هذه التطورات في ظل تحول في «الحياد النمساوي» نحو مواقف أكثر حزماً تجاه موسكو.
وأكدت وزارة الخارجية النمساوية، في بيان، معلومات أوردتها الهيئة العامة للإذاعة والتلفزيون «أو إر إف»، أفادت بأنه تم طرد 3 موظفين في السفارة، وبأنّ منشآت موجودة على سطح السفارة قد تستخدم للتجسّس على المنظمات الدولية التي تتخذ مقراً في فيينا. وتعهدت وزيرة الخارجية بيات ماينل رايسينغر بـ«تغيير المسار» في التصدي لهذه «المشكلة الأمنية».
من جانبها، لوحت السفارة الروسية في النمسا بأن موسكو سترد بقوة على قرار النمسا طرد 3 دبلوماسيين روس.
وذكرت في بيان عبر «تليغرام»، أنها أحيطت علماً بقرار الخارجية النمساوية إعلان موظفين بالسفارة الروسية والبعثة الدائمة لدى منظمة الأمن والتعاون في أوروبا أشخاصاً غير مرغوب بهم، معربة عن استيائها من هذا القرار الذي وصفته بأنه غير مبرر وذو دوافع سياسية وغير مقبول على الإطلاق.
وأشارت السفارة إلى أن الخارجية النمساوية، في قرارها بطرد الدبلوماسيين الروس، لم تقدم أي دليل على انتهاكاتهم المزعومة لاتفاقية فيينا.
وحملت السفارة الروسية فيينا كامل المسؤولية عن التدهور المتزايد للعلاقات الثنائية التي وصلت بالفعل إلى أدنى مستوياتها في التاريخ الحديث.
وتأتي هذه الخطوة في أعقاب استدعاء السفير الروسي إلى وزارة الخارجية في منتصف شهر أبريل الماضي لإبلاغه بالقرار.
وبهذه الخطوة، ارتفع عدد الموظفين الدبلوماسيين الروس الذين طردتهم النمسا منذ بداية الحرب في أوكرانيا إلى 14 موظفاً. ومع ذلك، لا يزال هناك نحو 220 شخصاً معتمداً لدى البعثات الدبلوماسية الروسية في النمسا.
The Russian-Austrian relations are currently witnessing a notable diplomatic tension, as Austria announced today (Monday) the expulsion of 3 Russian diplomats on charges of espionage, raising the total number of expelled diplomats to 14 since 2020, amid a Russian pledge for a firm response.
These developments come amid a shift in "Austrian neutrality" towards firmer stances against Moscow.
The Austrian Foreign Ministry confirmed in a statement information reported by the Austrian Broadcasting Corporation "ORF," stating that 3 employees of the embassy were expelled and that facilities on the embassy's roof may be used for spying on international organizations based in Vienna. Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger pledged to "change the course" in addressing this "security issue."
For its part, the Russian embassy in Austria hinted that Moscow would respond strongly to Austria's decision to expel 3 Russian diplomats.
In a statement via Telegram, it noted that it had been informed of the Austrian Foreign Ministry's decision to declare employees of the Russian embassy and the permanent mission to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe as undesirable persons, expressing its dissatisfaction with this decision, which it described as unjustified, politically motivated, and completely unacceptable.
The embassy pointed out that the Austrian Foreign Ministry, in its decision to expel the Russian diplomats, did not provide any evidence of their alleged violations of the Vienna Convention.
The Russian embassy held Vienna fully responsible for the increasing deterioration of bilateral relations, which have already reached their lowest levels in modern history.
This step follows the summoning of the Russian ambassador to the Foreign Ministry in mid-April to inform him of the decision.
With this step, the number of Russian diplomatic staff expelled by Austria since the beginning of the war in Ukraine has risen to 14 employees. However, there are still about 220 individuals accredited to the Russian diplomatic missions in Austria.