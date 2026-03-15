Al-Nasr's Portuguese coach, Jorge Jesus, confirmed that the significant victory his team achieved against Al-Khaleej reflects the work the players are doing on the field, praising the technical level and high spirit the team displayed throughout the match.



Jesus explained that the upcoming phase requires greater focus from all players, pointing out that the eight remaining matches in the league represent finals for Al-Nasr, emphasizing that the team will enter them with only one goal: to win and continue accumulating points.



He added that Al-Nasr is currently going through a good technical period and is showing strong performances in the league, indicating that the team is continuously working to maintain this pace until the end of the season.



In the context of his remarks, the Al-Nasr coach noted that the upcoming break comes at an inconvenient time for his team, explaining that the team is in a distinctive technical and physical state and would have preferred the matches to continue given the level the players are presenting.



Jesus also sent a message to Al-Nasr's fans, appreciating their strong support for the team and the continuous backing in the stands, affirming that their presence gives the players an additional motivation to continue winning and achieving the club's goals during the current season.