أكد مدرب النصر البرتغالي جورجي جيسوس أن الفوز الكبير الذي حققه فريقه أمام الخليج يعكس العمل الذي يقوم به اللاعبون داخل الملعب، مشيدًا بالمستوى الفني والروح العالية التي ظهر بها الفريق طوال مجريات اللقاء.


وأوضح جيسوس أن المرحلة القادمة تتطلب تركيزًا أكبر من جميع اللاعبين، مشيرًا إلى أن المباريات الثماني المتبقية في الدوري تمثل نهائيات بالنسبة للنصر، مؤكدًا أن الفريق سيدخلها بهدف واحد فقط وهو تحقيق الفوز ومواصلة حصد النقاط.


وأضاف أن النصر يمر حاليًا بفترة فنية جيدة ويقدم مستويات قوية في الدوري، مبينًا أن الفريق يعمل بشكل متواصل للحفاظ على هذا النسق حتى نهاية الموسم.


وفي سياق حديثه، أشار مدرب النصر إلى أن فترة التوقف المقبلة جاءت في توقيت غير مناسب بالنسبة لفريقه، موضحًا أن الفريق يعيش حالة فنية وبدنية مميزة وكان يفضل استمرار المباريات في ظل المستوى الذي يقدمه اللاعبون.


كما وجّه جيسوس رسالة إلى جماهير النصر، مثمنًا التفافهم الكبير حول الفريق والدعم المتواصل في المدرجات، مؤكدًا أن حضورهم يمنح اللاعبين دافعًا إضافيًا لمواصلة الانتصارات وتحقيق أهداف النادي خلال الموسم الحالي.