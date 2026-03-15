تفوق فريق نيوكاسل يونايتد على مضيفه فريق تشيلسي بهدف دون مقابل في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب ستامفورد بريدج، وذلك ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ30 من الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز.


سجّل أنتوني جوردون هدف المباراة الوحيد في الدقيقة الـ18، ليحسم 3 نقاط ثمينة للفريق الضيف.


ليرفع هذا الفوز رصيد نيوكاسل إلى 42 نقطة في المركز التاسع، أما تشيلسي فيظل في المركز الخامس، ولديه 48 نقطة بفارق الأهداف عن ليفربول السادس، قبل اكتمال منافسات الجولة.


وتُمثل الهزيمة ضربة قوية لمساعي تشيلسي للوصول إلى المراكز المؤهلة لدوري أبطال أوروبا بالموسم الجديد؛ حيث يخوض الفريق منافسة شرسة مع كل من مانشستر يونايتد الثالث، وأستون فيلا الرابع، ولكل منهما 51 نقطة، اللذين يتقابلان الأحد.