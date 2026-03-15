Newcastle United triumphed over their hosts Chelsea with a score of one goal to nil in the match held at Stamford Bridge, as part of the 30th round of the Premier League.



Anthony Gordon scored the only goal of the match in the 18th minute, securing 3 valuable points for the visiting team.



This victory raises Newcastle's tally to 42 points in ninth place, while Chelsea remains in fifth place with 48 points, just ahead of sixth-placed Liverpool on goal difference, before the completion of the round's matches.



The defeat represents a significant blow to Chelsea's efforts to reach the qualifying spots for the Champions League next season, as the team faces fierce competition from third-placed Manchester United and fourth-placed Aston Villa, both of whom have 51 points and will meet on Sunday.