يستضيف فريق الفتح نظيره الهلال عند تمام الساعة 10:00 من مساء اليوم (السبت) على استاد ميدان تمويل الأولى بالأحساء، وذلك ضمن لقاءات الجولة الـ26 (جولة يوم العلم) لدوري المحترفين.
يدخل الهلال هذا اللقاء بمعنويات عالية بعد تعثر أحد منافسيه على لقب الدوري ألا وهو الأهلي بالخسارة من القادسية بثلاثة أهداف لهدفين، إذ بات المركز الثاني قريباً من الهلال وربما الأول في حال فوزه وخسارة المتصدر النصر من الخليج في مواجهة مثيرة ستقام في ذات التوقيت، ويحتل الهلال حالياً المركز الثالث برصيد 61 نقطة حصدها من 18 انتصاراً و7 تعادلات ودون خسارة، وله من الأهداف 66 وعليه 23 هدفاً، فيما يدخل فريق الفتح هذا اللقاء بحثاً عن استغلال عاملي الأرض والجمهور لحصد النقاط الثلاث وإلحاق الهزيمة الأولى بضيفه في دوري المحترفين للموسم الحالي، ويحتل الفتح المركز الـ12 برصيد 28 نقطة.
تاريخ مواجهات الفريقين في دوري المحترفين:
التقى الفريقان
33 لقاء
فاز الهلال
26 لقاء
فاز الفتح
4 لقاءات
تعادلا
3 لقاءات
سجل هجوم الهلال
89 هدفاً
سجل هجوم الفتح
33 هدفاً
The Al-Fateh team hosts its counterpart Al-Hilal at exactly 10:00 PM today (Saturday) at the Maysan Financing Stadium in Al-Ahsa, as part of the 26th round (Flag Day Round) of the Professional League.
Al-Hilal enters this match with high spirits after one of its competitors for the league title, Al-Ahli, stumbled by losing to Al-Qadisiyah with a score of three goals to two. The second place is now close to Al-Hilal, and possibly the first if they win and the leader Al-Nassr loses to Al-Khaleej in an exciting match that will take place at the same time. Al-Hilal currently occupies the third position with 61 points, having achieved 18 victories, 7 draws, and no losses, with 66 goals scored and 23 goals conceded. Meanwhile, Al-Fateh enters this match looking to exploit the home advantage and the support of their fans to secure three points and inflict the first defeat on their guest in the current season's Professional League. Al-Fateh is currently in 12th place with 28 points.
History of encounters between the two teams in the Professional League:
The two teams have met
33 times
Al-Hilal won
26 times
Al-Fateh won
4 times
They drew
3 times
Al-Hilal's attack scored
89 goals
Al-Fateh's attack scored
33 goals