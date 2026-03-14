The Al-Fateh team hosts its counterpart Al-Hilal at exactly 10:00 PM today (Saturday) at the Maysan Financing Stadium in Al-Ahsa, as part of the 26th round (Flag Day Round) of the Professional League.



Al-Hilal enters this match with high spirits after one of its competitors for the league title, Al-Ahli, stumbled by losing to Al-Qadisiyah with a score of three goals to two. The second place is now close to Al-Hilal, and possibly the first if they win and the leader Al-Nassr loses to Al-Khaleej in an exciting match that will take place at the same time. Al-Hilal currently occupies the third position with 61 points, having achieved 18 victories, 7 draws, and no losses, with 66 goals scored and 23 goals conceded. Meanwhile, Al-Fateh enters this match looking to exploit the home advantage and the support of their fans to secure three points and inflict the first defeat on their guest in the current season's Professional League. Al-Fateh is currently in 12th place with 28 points.







History of encounters between the two teams in the Professional League:



The two teams have met



33 times



Al-Hilal won



26 times



Al-Fateh won



4 times



They drew



3 times



Al-Hilal's attack scored



89 goals



Al-Fateh's attack scored



33 goals