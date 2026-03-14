يستضيف فريق الفتح نظيره الهلال عند تمام الساعة 10:00 من مساء اليوم (السبت) على استاد ميدان تمويل الأولى بالأحساء، وذلك ضمن لقاءات الجولة الـ26 (جولة يوم العلم) لدوري المحترفين.


يدخل الهلال هذا اللقاء بمعنويات عالية بعد تعثر أحد منافسيه على لقب الدوري ألا وهو الأهلي بالخسارة من القادسية بثلاثة أهداف لهدفين، إذ بات المركز الثاني قريباً من الهلال وربما الأول في حال فوزه وخسارة المتصدر النصر من الخليج في مواجهة مثيرة ستقام في ذات التوقيت، ويحتل الهلال حالياً المركز الثالث برصيد 61 نقطة حصدها من 18 انتصاراً و7 تعادلات ودون خسارة، وله من الأهداف 66 وعليه 23 هدفاً، فيما يدخل فريق الفتح هذا اللقاء بحثاً عن استغلال عاملي الأرض والجمهور لحصد النقاط الثلاث وإلحاق الهزيمة الأولى بضيفه في دوري المحترفين للموسم الحالي، ويحتل الفتح المركز الـ12 برصيد 28 نقطة.



تاريخ مواجهات الفريقين في دوري المحترفين:


التقى الفريقان


33 لقاء


فاز الهلال


26 لقاء


فاز الفتح


4 لقاءات


تعادلا


3 لقاءات


سجل هجوم الهلال


89 هدفاً


سجل هجوم الفتح


33 هدفاً