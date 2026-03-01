As previously reported by "Okaz," the Asian Football Confederation announced the postponement of the first leg matches of the Round of 16 in the AFC Champions League, while the matches for East Asian clubs in all Asian club competitions will take place as scheduled, according to the statement issued by the continental federation, which stated: "In light of the developments in the situation in the Middle East, the Asian Football Confederation confirmed the rescheduling of the first leg matches of the Round of 16 in the AFC Champions League in the western region, which were scheduled to be held from March 2 to 3, 2026." The statement added: "The first leg matches of the quarter-finals of the AFC Cup 2025/26 and the AFC Challenge Cup 2025/26, which include teams from the western region and were scheduled to take place from March 3 to 4, 2026, have also been postponed until further notice," emphasizing that it will continue to closely monitor this rapidly changing situation, stressing the importance of ensuring the safety and security of all players, teams, officials, and fans. The new match schedule will be published on the Asian Football Confederation's website in due course.



"Okaz" had previously published the intention of the Asian Football Confederation to postpone the matches and issue a decision granting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia the right to host the knockout stage matches in a centralized format in the AFC Champions League, following the postponement of the Round of 16 matches that were scheduled to take place on the coming Monday and Tuesday.



The postponement comes amid the rapidly evolving developments in the Middle East, following an Iranian attack yesterday (Saturday) on several countries, including the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan, which resulted in the closure of airspace in several of these countries.



The Asian Football Confederation is expected to announce its official decision in the coming hours after assessing the security situation and coordinating with the local federations and participating clubs to ensure the safety of the teams and fans and to complete the tournament according to a revised schedule.