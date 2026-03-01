كما أشارت «عكاظ» في وقت سابق، أعلن الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم، تأجيل مباريات ذهاب دور الـ16 من دوري أبطال آسيا النخبة، على أن تقام مباريات أندية شرق آسيا في جميع مسابقات الأندية الآسيوية في موعدها المحدد، وفق البيان الذي أصدره الاتحاد القاري والذي جاء فيه: «في ضوء تطورات الوضع في الشرق الأوسط، أكد الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم،إعادة جدولة مباريات ذهاب دور الـ16 من دوري أبطال آسيا النخبة، في المنطقة الغربية، والتي كان من المقرر إقامتها في الفترة من 2 إلى 3 مارس 2026»، وأضاف البيان:«كما تم تأجيل مباريات ذهاب ربع نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا الدرجة الثانية 2025 /26 ودوري التحدي الآسيوي 2025/ 26 التي تضم فرقًا من المنطقة الغربية، والتي كان من المقرر إقامتها في الفترة من 3 إلى 4 مارس 2026، حتى إشعار آخر»، مؤكداً أنه سيواصل مراقبة هذا الوضع المتغير بسرعة عن كثب، مشدداً على ضمان سلامة وأمن جميع اللاعبين والفرق والمسؤولين والجماهير، وسيتم نشر جدول المباريات الجديد على موقع الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم في الوقت المناسب.


وكانت «عكاظ» نشرت في وقت سابق، نية الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم، تأجيل المباريات وإصدار قرار يقضي بمنح المملكة العربية السعودية حق استضافة مباريات الأدوار الإقصائية بنظام التجمع في بطولة دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، وذلك عقب تأجيل مواجهات دور الـ16 التي كان مقرراً إقامتها يومي الاثنين والثلاثاء القادمين.


وجاءت خطوة التأجيل في ظل التطورات المتسارعة التي تشهدها منطقة الشرق الأوسط، بعد تعرض عدد من الدول، من بينها الإمارات العربية المتحدة ومملكة البحرين وقطر والكويت والأردن، لاعتداء إيراني أمس (السبت)، ما أسفر عن إغلاق المجالات الجوية في عدد من هذه الدول.


ومن المنتظر أن يعلن الاتحاد الآسيوي قراره الرسمي خلال الساعات القادمة، بعد تقييم الوضع الأمني والتنسيق مع الاتحادات المحلية والأندية المشاركة، لضمان سلامة الفرق والجماهير واستكمال منافسات البطولة وفق جدول زمني معدل.