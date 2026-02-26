أكد رئيس الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم السابق عادل عزت، أن كرة القدم السعودية تمر بمرحلة تحول مفصلية تتطلب وضوح الرؤية، ووضع خطة إستراتيجية طويلة المدى تتضمن مؤشرات أداء معلنة للإعلام والجمهور، مشيراً إلى أن التأهل إلى كأس العالم لا ينبغي أن يكون الهدف النهائي، بل جزء من منظومة عمل أشمل.


وأوضح عزت خلال حديثه لبرنامج «في المرمى» أنه يدير حالياً أعماله التجارية ويمارس الرياضة بانتظام، مستعرضاً تجربته الإدارية، ومبيناً أن الاتحاد الياباني لكرة القدم عرض عليه خلال زيارة سابقة خطة إستراتيجية ممتدة من عام 2000 حتى 2050، أعدها خبراء محليون وأجانب وتُراجع كل أربعة أعوام، داعياً إلى الاستفادة من مثل هذه التجارب ووضع خطة تمتد حتى عام 2040 على الأقل.


وأشار إلى أن المرحلة الحالية ليست فشلاً أو نجاحاً باهراً، بل انتقال من مفهوم ممارسة الرياضة إلى سوق احترافي مفتوح يتطلب الحوكمة والمحاسبة والشفافية، مؤكداً أن حجم الدعم المالي الكبير يستوجب معرفة ما يُبنى مقابل ذلك، مع ضرورة إعلان مؤشرات الأداء بنهاية كل موسم ومقارنتها بأفضل الدوريات عالمياً.


وبيّن أن ميزانية الاتحاد في فترته كانت محدودة، إذ بلغ الدعم الحكومي نحو 80 مليون ريال، خُصص منها 30 مليوناً للأندية و18 مليوناً للرواتب، فيما كان الاعتماد على الرعايات لاستكمال الموارد، مشيراً إلى أن ميزانية تلك الفترة تعادل حالياً بند الرواتب فقط في الاتحاد.


وفي ملف التحكيم، أبدى عزت عدم رضاه عن مستوى التحكيم، داعياً إلى ترسيخ فلسفة «الحكم سيد الملعب»، وعدم إدارة المباريات من غرفة تقنية الفيديو، ومشيراً إلى ارتفاع تكلفة استقدام الحكام الأجانب مقارنة بفترته السابقة.


وأكد أهمية بناء هوية فنية واضحة للمنتخب السعودي، ووضع ثوابت إدارية وفنية، مع إعادة تقييم بعض المشاريع، ومنها مشروع المواليد، مشدداً على أن المملكة تزخر بالمواهب القادرة على تمثيل المنتخبات الوطنية دون الحاجة إلى التجنيس.


كما شدد على ضرورة العودة إلى نظام الانتخابات المفتوح في اتحاد كرة القدم بما يضمن تعدد الآراء داخل المجلس، معتبراً أن وجود آراء متباينة يعزز جودة القرار، إضافة إلى أهمية تطوير العمل القاعدي عبر المدارس وإنشاء مراكز تدريب إقليمية ومراكز نخبة متكاملة.


واختتم عزت حديثه بالتأكيد على أن المرحلة القادمة تتطلب وضوح الأهداف، وقياس النتائج، والعمل المؤسسي القائم على التخطيط بعيد المدى، بما يضمن استدامة الإنجاز وتعزيز مكانة كرة القدم السعودية على المستويين القاري والدولي.