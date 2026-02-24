The captain of the youth team, "Yannick Carrasco," expressed his happiness with the victory his team achieved over Riyadh with a score of 3-1 in the match held at the SHG Arena in Riyadh as part of the postponed tenth round of the Saudi Professional League "Roshen League." He indicated that his team deserved the three points due to the outstanding performance the players displayed throughout the ninety minutes, revealing that he was the one who prevented his teammate Abdulrazak Hamdallah from taking the penalty kick, saying: "Yes, I prevented Hamdallah from shooting because I am the first shooter for the team for penalty kicks." He added: "I understand that in such cases the reaction may not be good, but we must look out for the team's interests above all else."



It is worth mentioning that the Belgian "Yannick Carrasco" scored three goals (a hat-trick) in the minutes (7), (24), and (71), while the goal for Riyadh came from Antonis in the (87) minute.



With this result, the youth team raised its points to (25) in twelfth place, while Riyadh's points remained at (16) in fifteenth place.