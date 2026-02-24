ابدى قائد فريق الشباب « يانيك كاراسكو »سعادته بالانتصار الذي حققه فريقه على الرياض بنتيجة 3-1 في المباراة التي جمعتهما على ملعب إس إتش جي أرينا بالرياض ضمن منافسات الجولة العاشرة «المؤجلة» من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين «دوري روشن»، مشيراً إلى أن فريقه استحق النقاط الثلاثة نظير الأداء المميز الذي قدمه اللاعبين طوال التسعين دقيقة ،كاشفاً عن أنه من منع زميله عبدالرزاق حمدالله من تصويب ركلة الجزاء وقال:« نعم أنا منع حمدالله من التسديد لأنني المسدد الأول في الفريق لركلات الترجيح »، وأضاف :«اتفهم أن في مثل هذه الحالات تكون ردة الفعل غير جيدة ولكن يجب أن ننظر لمصلحة الفريق قبل إي شي».


يذكر أن البلجيكي «يانيك كاراسكو» سجّل أهداف الشباب ثلاثة أهداف «هاتريك» في الدقائق (7) و(24) و(71)، فيما جاء هدف الرياض عن طريق أنتونيس عند الدقيقة (87).


وبهذه النتيجة رفع الشباب رصيده إلى (25) نقطة في المركز الثاني عشر، بينما تجمد رصيد الرياض عند (16) نقطة في المركز الخامس عشر.