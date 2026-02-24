فرض خمسة مدربين أسماءهم في سجل البدايات التاريخية لدوري المحترفين السعودي، بعدما نجحوا في تجنب الخسارة خلال أول 14 مباراة لهم، في انطلاقة تعكس قوة الشخصية وسرعة التأقلم مع أجواء المنافسة.


يتقدم القائمة مدرب القادسية البريطاني بريندان رودجرز، ويجاوره الإيطالي سيموني إنزاغي، والسويسري كريستيان غروس، إلى جانب البلجيكيين ميشيل برودوم وإيريك غيريتس.


عززت هذه السلسلة الخالية من الخسائر حضورهم الفني مبكراً، ومنحت فرقهم دفعة معنوية كبيرة، لتبقى تلك البداية المثالية علامة مضيئة في تاريخ الدوري.


14 لقاء بلا خسارة.. رقم يعكس شخصية فنية تعرف كيف تفرض شخصيتها مبكراً، وتضع بصمتها سريعاً في واحد من أكثر الدوريات تنافساً.