Five coaches have etched their names in the historical beginnings of the Saudi Professional League, having successfully avoided defeat in their first 14 matches, a start that reflects strong character and quick adaptation to the competitive atmosphere.



Leading the list is British coach Brendan Rodgers of Al-Qadisiyah, joined by Italian Simone Inzaghi, Swiss Christian Gross, along with Belgians Michel Preud'homme and Eric Gerets.



This unbeaten streak has early on enhanced their artistic presence and provided their teams with a significant morale boost, making that perfect start a shining mark in the league's history.



14 matches without defeat... a number that reflects a coaching personality that knows how to assert itself early and make its mark quickly in one of the most competitive leagues.