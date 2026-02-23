«في النهاية نتحدث» بهذه العبارة رد الفرنسي كريم بنزيما، عبر حسابه الرسمي في موقع التواصل الاجتماعي «x»، على موجهة الانتقادات التي طالته بعد تعادل فريقه الهلال بنتيجة 1-1 مع ضيفه الاتحاد، في المباراة التي جمعتهما على ملعب المملكة أرينا ضمن منافسات الجولة الثالثة والعشرين «جولة يوم التأسيس» من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين «روشن السعودي»، وفقد على إثر هذا التعادل «الزعيم» صدارة الدوري بفارق نقطة خلف النصر الذي اعتلى الصدارة بعد فوزه على الحزم، في المقابل.
وكانت الجماهير الهلالية شنت انتقادات واسعة على مدرب الفريق إنزاغي والفرنسي كريم بنزيما، إذ رفض الأخير تحية الجماهير عقب نهاية اللقاء وفضل التوجه إلى غرفة الملابس برفقة مالكوم وثيو، ما أزعج باقي زملائهم في الفريق. وكشفت مصادر لـ«عكاظ»، أن كريم بنزيما دخل في جدال مع المدرب إنزاغي في استراحة بين الشوطين، في محاولة لإقناعه بتغيير أسلوب لعبه واستغلال النقص العددي للفريق الاتحادي، وأن هذا التدخل تسبب في اضطراب غرفة ملابس «الزعيم»، ما أدى لانخفاض مستوى الفريق في الشوط الثاني، واستطاع الاتحاد الحفاظ على توازنه، وتمكن من إدراك التعادل في الدقيقة 53 عن طريق لاعبه الجزائري حسام عوار رغم النقص العددي، وبداية المباراة السريعة للهلال، الذي افتتح التسجيل مبكرًا عبر البرازيلي مالكوم في الدقيقة الخامسة، ولم تمر دقائق قليلة حتى تعرض الاتحاد لطرد مدافعه حسن كادش في الدقيقة التاسعة، ليكمل الفريق اللقاء بـ10 لاعبين.
“In the end, we talk,” with this phrase, the Frenchman Karim Benzema responded on his official account on the social media platform “x” to the wave of criticism directed at him after his team Al-Hilal drew 1-1 with their guest Al-Ittihad in a match held at the Kingdom Arena as part of the 23rd round “Founding Day Round” of the Saudi Pro League “Roshn Saudi,” and as a result of this draw, “the leader” lost the top spot in the league, falling one point behind Al-Nassr, who took the lead after their victory over Al-Hazm.
Al-Hilal fans launched widespread criticism against the team’s coach Inzaghi and Frenchman Karim Benzema, as the latter refused to greet the fans after the match and preferred to head to the locker room with Malcolm and Theo, which annoyed the rest of their teammates. Sources revealed to “Okaz” that Karim Benzema got into an argument with coach Inzaghi during the halftime break, trying to convince him to change his playing style and take advantage of Al-Ittihad's numerical disadvantage. This intervention caused disruption in the “leader’s” locker room, leading to a decline in the team’s performance in the second half. Al-Ittihad managed to maintain their balance and equalized in the 53rd minute through their Algerian player Houssem Aouar despite being a man down, following a fast start from Al-Hilal, who opened the scoring early through Brazilian Malcolm in the fifth minute. It wasn’t long before Al-Ittihad faced a red card for their defender Hassan Kadsh in the ninth minute, leaving the team to continue the match with 10 players.