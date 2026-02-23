“In the end, we talk,” with this phrase, the Frenchman Karim Benzema responded on his official account on the social media platform “x” to the wave of criticism directed at him after his team Al-Hilal drew 1-1 with their guest Al-Ittihad in a match held at the Kingdom Arena as part of the 23rd round “Founding Day Round” of the Saudi Pro League “Roshn Saudi,” and as a result of this draw, “the leader” lost the top spot in the league, falling one point behind Al-Nassr, who took the lead after their victory over Al-Hazm.



Al-Hilal fans launched widespread criticism against the team’s coach Inzaghi and Frenchman Karim Benzema, as the latter refused to greet the fans after the match and preferred to head to the locker room with Malcolm and Theo, which annoyed the rest of their teammates. Sources revealed to “Okaz” that Karim Benzema got into an argument with coach Inzaghi during the halftime break, trying to convince him to change his playing style and take advantage of Al-Ittihad's numerical disadvantage. This intervention caused disruption in the “leader’s” locker room, leading to a decline in the team’s performance in the second half. Al-Ittihad managed to maintain their balance and equalized in the 53rd minute through their Algerian player Houssem Aouar despite being a man down, following a fast start from Al-Hilal, who opened the scoring early through Brazilian Malcolm in the fifth minute. It wasn’t long before Al-Ittihad faced a red card for their defender Hassan Kadsh in the ninth minute, leaving the team to continue the match with 10 players.