The former director of the first football team at Al-Qadisiyah Club, Mohammed Al-Dalhan, confirmed the difficulty of his team's match against Al-Ettifaq in the Eastern Region Derby as part of the 23rd round of the Roshen Saudi League, emphasizing that the match will not be easy for either team, especially since both have been on an upward technical level for several rounds, and the match will be somewhat different. Al-Dalhan said in his remarks to "Okaz": "Al-Ettifaq is showing impressive performances in the league under the leadership of national coach Saad Al-Shahrani, and we must not underestimate the match and recognize that the opponent is not easy. Derby matches have their own character, and everyone is keen to win the match and seize the three points to please their fans. Undoubtedly, the match is considered a crucial battle for both teams." Al-Dalhan urged Al-Qadisiyah fans to support and back the team on the field, affirming that the presence of Al-Qadisiyah fans will lead the players to victory in the match and earn the three points that are the goal of everyone.