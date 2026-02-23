أكد مدير الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي القادسية السابق محمد الضلعان، صعوبة مواجهة فريقه أمام الاتفاق في ديربي المنطقة الشرقية ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ23 من دوري روشن السعودي، مؤكداً أن المباراة لن تكون سهلة لكلا الفريقين، خصوصاً أنهما في مستوى فني متصاعد منذ عدة جولات، وستكون المباراة مختلفة نوعاً ما. وقال الضلعان في حديثه لـ«عكاظ»: «الاتفاق يقدم مستويات مميزة في الدوري بقيادة المدرب الوطني سعد الشهري، ويجب علينا عدم التساهل في المباراة ومعرفة أن الخصم ليس بالسهل، مباريات الديربي لها طابعها الخاص والكل حريص على الفوز بالمباراة وخطف النقاط الثلاث وإسعاد جماهير فريقه، وبلا شك أن المباراة تعتبر كسر عظم لكلا الفريقين». وطالب الضلعان جماهير القادسية بدعم ومساندة الفريق داخل المستطيل الأخضر، مؤكداً أن وقفة الجماهير القدساوية سوف تقود اللاعبين للفوز في المباراة وكسب النقاط الثلاث التي هي هدف الجميع.