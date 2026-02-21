The Al-Hilal team is entering the first critical turning point in its season, which is filled with victories and record-breaking achievements under the leadership of its Italian coach, Simone Inzaghi.



Al-Hilal faces decisive matches that will shape the entire season and determine the team's ability to achieve the available titles, starting from February 21 against Al-Ittihad in the 23rd round of the Roshen League, continuing until early March.



During this period, Al-Hilal will face major challenges on three different fronts: the league, the King’s Cup, and the Elite Cup. This requires significant effort and complete physical readiness, and this phase serves as a true measure of what the Al-Hilal administration has accomplished in terms of new signings for the team during the winter transfer period.



The match between Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal will be a crossroads towards maintaining the lead, as it is the first local test of significant weight.



This confrontation holds utmost importance for the Roshen Professional League title, as the leader seeks to widen the gap between itself and its competitors and secure its position at the top.



The match against Al-Ittihad is considered a bottleneck for Coach Inzaghi's squad; a victory for Al-Hilal will provide a significant morale boost, bringing them a step closer to the league title. However, if the team falters, this will open the door for all competitors, undoubtedly putting the team under pressure in the upcoming matches.