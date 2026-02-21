يدخل الفريق الهلالي المنعطف الخطير الأول في مسيرته هذا الموسم المدجج بالانتصارات والأرقام القياسية بقيادة مدربه الإيطالي سيموني إنزاغي.


حيث تنتظر الهلال مواجهات مصيرية ترسم ملامح الموسم بأكمله وتعطي قدرة الفريق على تحقيق الألقاب المتاحة والتي تبدأ من يوم 21 من شهر فبراير الجاري من أمام الاتحاد ضمن الجولة 23 من دوري روشن وتستمر حتى أوائل شهر مارس القادم.


وسيواجه الهلال خلال هذه الفترة تحديات كبرى على ثلاث جبهات مختلفة دوري وكأس الملك وكأس النخبة، وهذا يحتاج إلى جهد كبير وجاهزية بدنية كاملة، وتعتبر هذه المرحلة مقياساً حقيقياً لما قامت به الإدارة الهلالية من استقطابات جديدة للفريق خلال الفترة الشتوية


وستكون قمة الاتحاد والهلال مفترق طرق نحو الاستمرار في الصدارة وهو الاختبار المحلي الأول وهو من العيار الثقيل


حيث تمثل هذه المواجهة أهمية قصوى نحو لقب دوري روشن للمحترفين إذيسعى الزعيم لتوسيع الفارق بينه وبين المنافسين وتأمين مكانه في الصدارة.


وتعتبر مباراة الاتحاد بمثابة عنق الزجاجة لكتيبة المدرب إنزاغي، ففوز الهلال سيعطيه دفعة معنوية ممميزة تقربه خطوة جيدة نحو لقب الدوري، أما في حين تعثر الفريق فهذا الأمر سيفتح الباب لكل المنافسين، وهذا بلاشك سيجعل الفريق تحت الضغط في المباريات القادمة.