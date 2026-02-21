سيحمل الدوليان الصربي بريدراغ راجكوفيتش حارس نادي الاتحاد، والمغربي ياسين بونو حامي عرين الهلال على عاتقيهما قمة الكرة السعودية المرتقبة مساء اليوم (السبت)، التي ستقام على ملعب «المملكة أرينا» في العاصمة الرياض ضمن الجولة الـ23 من مباريات دوري روشن السعودي.


بريدراغ راجكوفيتش حارس «النمور» استقبل 26 هدفاً من 21 مباراة خاضها مع «العميد» في دوري روشن، في المقابل تلقت شباك بونو 18 هدفاً بعدد المباريات نفسه.


ونجح الثنائي المبدع في مباريات كثيرة سواء محلياً أو خارجياً، خصوصاً أنهما يشاركان في مسابقة النخبة الآسيوية.


فمن سيكون حاضراً في القمة الكبيرة «الكلاسيكو» ويواصل تألقه ويحمل على عاتقه مواجهة «كسر العظم» التي ستكون من أمتع مباريات الدوري لوجود كوكبة كبيرة من النجوم العالميين يأتي في مقدمتهم لاعب الهلال الفرنسي كريم بنزيما ولاعب الاتحاد حسام عوار؟