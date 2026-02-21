The Serbian international Predrag Rajkovic, goalkeeper of Al-Ittihad, and the Moroccan Yassine Bounou, keeper of Al-Hilal, will carry the weight of the anticipated summit of Saudi football this evening (Saturday), which will take place at the "Kingdom Arena" in the capital Riyadh as part of the 23rd round of the Roshen Saudi League matches.



Predrag Rajkovic, the "Tigers" goalkeeper, has conceded 26 goals in 21 matches he played with "The Dean" in the Roshen League, while Bounou's net has been breached 18 times in the same number of matches.



The talented duo has excelled in many matches both locally and internationally, especially since they are participating in the Asian elite competition.



Who will be present in the big summit "El Clasico" and continue to shine, taking on the "bone-breaking" challenge that promises to be one of the most enjoyable matches of the league, featuring a large constellation of global stars, including Al-Hilal's French player Karim Benzema and Al-Ittihad's Hossam Aouar?