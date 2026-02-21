يلتقي مساء اليوم (السبت) فريق «القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي» نظيره «أرامكو» السعودية في مواجهة مرتقبة على ملعب القرية الأولمبية ضمن منافسات دور الـ16، إذ تأهل «الأمن البيئي» لهذا الدور بعد تصدره (المجموعة C) برصيد 4 نقاط، لذا يدخل المباراة برغبة مواصلة نجاحه في دور المجموعات. بدوره، تأهل «أرامكو» ثانياً في (المجموعة D) بحصده نقطتين من تعادلين، لذا يسعى الفريق لتحقيق انتصاره الأول في البطولة.
ويصطدم فريق «حرس الحدود» بمنطقة مكة المكرمة بنظيره «الدوريات الأمنية» بمحافظة جدة مساء اليوم (السبت) في ختام مباريات اليوم الثالث من منافسات دور الـ16 لبطولة جدة، حيث ستنطلق المباراة عند الساعة 12:50 فجر الأحد. وكان «الحرس» قد تصدر (المجموعة D) بـ4 نقاط، فيما جاء «الدوريات» في وصافة (المجموعة C) برصيد 4 نقاط؛ لذا يتميز اللقاء بالجمع بين فريقين يحملان الرصيد ذاته، مما يعد بصدام فني قوي يسعى فيه كل فريق لفرض هيمنته وخطف بطاقة التأهل.
يُذكر أن الفائز سيتأهل لدور الـ8، ليواجه المنتصر من لقاء فريق «القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي» (متصدر المجموعة C) أمام فريق «أرامكو» (وصيف المجموعة D) الأربعاء القادم الموافق 25 فبراير.
This evening (Saturday), the "Special Forces for Environmental Security" team will meet its counterpart "Aramco" from Saudi Arabia in an anticipated match at the Olympic Village Stadium as part of the Round of 16. The "Environmental Security" team qualified for this round after topping (Group C) with a total of 4 points, thus entering the match with the desire to continue its success in the group stage. Meanwhile, "Aramco" qualified second in (Group D) by earning two points from two draws, so the team is looking to achieve its first victory in the tournament.
The "Border Guard" team from the Makkah region will clash with the "Security Patrols" team from Jeddah this evening (Saturday) in the final matches of the third day of the Round of 16 in the Jeddah Championship, with the match set to kick off at 12:50 AM on Sunday. The "Guard" team topped (Group D) with 4 points, while the "Patrols" came in second in (Group C) with 4 points as well; thus, the match features two teams with the same points, promising a strong technical confrontation where each team seeks to assert its dominance and snatch the qualification ticket.
It is worth mentioning that the winner will qualify for the quarter-finals to face the victor of the match between the "Special Forces for Environmental Security" (Group C leader) and "Aramco" (Group D runner-up) next Wednesday, February 25.