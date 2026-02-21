This evening (Saturday), the "Special Forces for Environmental Security" team will meet its counterpart "Aramco" from Saudi Arabia in an anticipated match at the Olympic Village Stadium as part of the Round of 16. The "Environmental Security" team qualified for this round after topping (Group C) with a total of 4 points, thus entering the match with the desire to continue its success in the group stage. Meanwhile, "Aramco" qualified second in (Group D) by earning two points from two draws, so the team is looking to achieve its first victory in the tournament.



The "Border Guard" team from the Makkah region will clash with the "Security Patrols" team from Jeddah this evening (Saturday) in the final matches of the third day of the Round of 16 in the Jeddah Championship, with the match set to kick off at 12:50 AM on Sunday. The "Guard" team topped (Group D) with 4 points, while the "Patrols" came in second in (Group C) with 4 points as well; thus, the match features two teams with the same points, promising a strong technical confrontation where each team seeks to assert its dominance and snatch the qualification ticket.



It is worth mentioning that the winner will qualify for the quarter-finals to face the victor of the match between the "Special Forces for Environmental Security" (Group C leader) and "Aramco" (Group D runner-up) next Wednesday, February 25.