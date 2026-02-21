يلتقي مساء اليوم (السبت) فريق «القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي» نظيره «أرامكو» السعودية في مواجهة مرتقبة على ملعب القرية الأولمبية ضمن منافسات دور الـ16، إذ تأهل «الأمن البيئي» لهذا الدور بعد تصدره (المجموعة C) برصيد 4 نقاط، لذا يدخل المباراة برغبة مواصلة نجاحه في دور المجموعات. بدوره، تأهل «أرامكو» ثانياً في (المجموعة D) بحصده نقطتين من تعادلين، لذا يسعى الفريق لتحقيق انتصاره الأول في البطولة.


ويصطدم فريق «حرس الحدود» بمنطقة مكة المكرمة بنظيره «الدوريات الأمنية» بمحافظة جدة مساء اليوم (السبت) في ختام مباريات اليوم الثالث من منافسات دور الـ16 لبطولة جدة، حيث ستنطلق المباراة عند الساعة 12:50 فجر الأحد. وكان «الحرس» قد تصدر (المجموعة D) بـ4 نقاط، فيما جاء «الدوريات» في وصافة (المجموعة C) برصيد 4 نقاط؛ لذا يتميز اللقاء بالجمع بين فريقين يحملان الرصيد ذاته، مما يعد بصدام فني قوي يسعى فيه كل فريق لفرض هيمنته وخطف بطاقة التأهل.


يُذكر أن الفائز سيتأهل لدور الـ8، ليواجه المنتصر من لقاء فريق «القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي» (متصدر المجموعة C) أمام فريق «أرامكو» (وصيف المجموعة D) الأربعاء القادم الموافق 25 فبراير.