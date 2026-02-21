حصل رئيس نادي الاتحاد السابق الرياضي المعروف حمد الصنيع على شهادة الدكتوراه في تخصص الإدارة الرياضية من جامعة أم القرى (كلية التربية - قسم علوم الرياضة) بتقدير ممتاز، وذلك عن رسالته المعنونة «دور التخطيط الإستراتيجي والتحول الرقمي في أداء الأندية الرياضية في المملكة العربية السعودية». وتمت مناقشة الرسالة بحضور نخبة من الأكاديميين والمتخصصين في المجال الرياضي.
من جانبه عبّر الدكتور حمد الصنيع عن سعادته بهذا الإنجاز قائلاً: «أشعر بالفخر والامتنان لتحقيق هذا الهدف العلمي الذي يمثل نقطة تحول في مسيرتي الأكاديمية والمهنية»، وأضاف: «أسعى من خلال هذا البحث إلى تطوير قطاع الأندية الرياضية في المملكة، وتعزيز دور الإستراتيجيات الحديثة في رفع مستوى الأداء الإداري والقدرة التنافسية». واختتم تصريحه: «أتقدم بالشكر الجزيل لجامعة أم القرى وجميع من دعموني طوال فترة دراستي، وأتطلع للمساهمة الفعالة في تطوير الرياضة السعودية من خلال تطبيق نتائج البحث».
The former president of Al-Ittihad Club, the well-known sports figure Hamad Al-Sunaie, has obtained a PhD in Sports Management from Umm Al-Qura University (College of Education - Department of Sports Sciences) with honors, for his thesis titled "The Role of Strategic Planning and Digital Transformation in the Performance of Sports Clubs in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia." The thesis was discussed in the presence of a select group of academics and specialists in the sports field.
For his part, Dr. Hamad Al-Sunaie expressed his happiness with this achievement, saying: "I feel proud and grateful to achieve this academic goal, which represents a turning point in my academic and professional journey." He added: "Through this research, I aim to develop the sports clubs sector in the Kingdom and enhance the role of modern strategies in improving administrative performance and competitiveness." He concluded his statement: "I extend my sincere thanks to Umm Al-Qura University and everyone who supported me throughout my studies, and I look forward to making a significant contribution to the development of Saudi sports by applying the research findings."