حصل رئيس نادي الاتحاد السابق الرياضي المعروف حمد الصنيع على شهادة الدكتوراه في تخصص الإدارة الرياضية من جامعة أم القرى (كلية التربية - قسم علوم الرياضة) بتقدير ممتاز، وذلك عن رسالته المعنونة «دور التخطيط الإستراتيجي والتحول الرقمي في أداء الأندية الرياضية في المملكة العربية السعودية». وتمت مناقشة الرسالة بحضور نخبة من الأكاديميين والمتخصصين في المجال الرياضي.


من جانبه عبّر الدكتور حمد الصنيع عن سعادته بهذا الإنجاز قائلاً: «أشعر بالفخر والامتنان لتحقيق هذا الهدف العلمي الذي يمثل نقطة تحول في مسيرتي الأكاديمية والمهنية»، وأضاف: «أسعى من خلال هذا البحث إلى تطوير قطاع الأندية الرياضية في المملكة، وتعزيز دور الإستراتيجيات الحديثة في رفع مستوى الأداء الإداري والقدرة التنافسية». واختتم تصريحه: «أتقدم بالشكر الجزيل لجامعة أم القرى وجميع من دعموني طوال فترة دراستي، وأتطلع للمساهمة الفعالة في تطوير الرياضة السعودية من خلال تطبيق نتائج البحث».