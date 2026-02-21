The former president of Al-Ittihad Club, the well-known sports figure Hamad Al-Sunaie, has obtained a PhD in Sports Management from Umm Al-Qura University (College of Education - Department of Sports Sciences) with honors, for his thesis titled "The Role of Strategic Planning and Digital Transformation in the Performance of Sports Clubs in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia." The thesis was discussed in the presence of a select group of academics and specialists in the sports field.



For his part, Dr. Hamad Al-Sunaie expressed his happiness with this achievement, saying: "I feel proud and grateful to achieve this academic goal, which represents a turning point in my academic and professional journey." He added: "Through this research, I aim to develop the sports clubs sector in the Kingdom and enhance the role of modern strategies in improving administrative performance and competitiveness." He concluded his statement: "I extend my sincere thanks to Umm Al-Qura University and everyone who supported me throughout my studies, and I look forward to making a significant contribution to the development of Saudi sports by applying the research findings."