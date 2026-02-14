The Al-Nassr team is a heavy guest for Al-Fateh today (Saturday) at 8:30 PM at the "Midan Tamweel Al-Oula" stadium as part of the 22nd round of the Roshan Saudi League.

Al-Nassr Aiming for Second Place

Al-Nassr enters the match under the leadership of coach Jorge Jesus, aiming to continue their winning streak and reclaim the second position from Al-Ahli, in addition to reducing the gap with Al-Hilal, who is at the top of the standings.

Al-Nassr currently occupies the third position with 49 points, trailing by just one point behind Al-Ahli in second place, while Al-Hilal leads the table with 53 points.



نادي النصر

Ronaldo's Return

The match is expected to witness the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to the lineup after missing three matches, providing a significant morale boost for the team.

His return comes after the board of directors settled outstanding financial dues and paid the salaries of employees and collaborators, in addition to restoring the administrative powers of both Jose Semedo and Simao Coutinho, which had been revoked at the end of last year.

Al-Fateh Aiming to Regain Balance

On the other hand, Al-Fateh, led by coach Jose Gomez, aspires to regain the winning rhythm that has been missing from the team in recent matches against the "global" team or at least secure a draw.

Al-Fateh is currently in 10th place with 24 points, accumulated from six wins, six draws, and eight losses, and is 12 points clear of the relegation zone.