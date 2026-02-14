يحل فريق النصر ضيفاً ثقيلاً على الفتح، اليوم (السبت) في تمام الـ8:30 مساءً، على ملعب «ميدان تمويل الأولى» ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ22 من دوري روشن السعودي.
النصر يستهدف الوصافة
ويدخل النصر المباراة بقيادة مدربه جورجي جيسوس وعينه على مواصلة الانتصارات واستعادة المركز الثاني من الأهلي، إلى جانب تقليص الفارق مع الهلال متصدر جدول الترتيب.
ويحتل النصر المركز الثالث برصيد 49 نقطة، متأخراً بفارق نقطة واحدة عن الأهلي صاحب المركز الثاني، فيما يتصدر الهلال الترتيب برصيد 53 نقطة.
نادي النصر
عودة رونالدو
ومن المنتظر أن تشهد المباراة عودة كريستيانو رونالدو إلى التشكيلة بعد غياب ثلاث مباريات، في دفعة معنوية كبيرة للعالمي.
وتأتي عودته عقب قيام مجلس الإدارة بصرف المستحقات المالية المتأخرة، ودفع رواتب الموظفين والمتعاونين، إضافة إلى إعادة الصلاحيات الإدارية لكل من جوزيه سيميدو وسيماو كوتينيو، التي كانت قد سُحبت في نهاية العام الماضي.
الفتح يتطلع لاستعادة توازنه
في المقابل، يطمح الفتح بقيادة مدربه جوزيه جوميز لاستعادة نغمة الفوز الغائبة عن الفريق في المباريات الأخيرة على حساب «العالمي» أو الخروج بالتعادل على أقل تقدير.
ويحتل الفتح المركز الـ10 برصيد 24 نقطة، جمعها من ستة انتصارات وستة تعادلات مقابل ثماني هزائم، ويبتعد بفارق 12 نقطة عن منطقة الهبوط.
The Al-Nassr team is a heavy guest for Al-Fateh today (Saturday) at 8:30 PM at the "Midan Tamweel Al-Oula" stadium as part of the 22nd round of the Roshan Saudi League.
Al-Nassr Aiming for Second Place
Al-Nassr enters the match under the leadership of coach Jorge Jesus, aiming to continue their winning streak and reclaim the second position from Al-Ahli, in addition to reducing the gap with Al-Hilal, who is at the top of the standings.
Al-Nassr currently occupies the third position with 49 points, trailing by just one point behind Al-Ahli in second place, while Al-Hilal leads the table with 53 points.
نادي النصر
Ronaldo's Return
The match is expected to witness the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to the lineup after missing three matches, providing a significant morale boost for the team.
His return comes after the board of directors settled outstanding financial dues and paid the salaries of employees and collaborators, in addition to restoring the administrative powers of both Jose Semedo and Simao Coutinho, which had been revoked at the end of last year.
Al-Fateh Aiming to Regain Balance
On the other hand, Al-Fateh, led by coach Jose Gomez, aspires to regain the winning rhythm that has been missing from the team in recent matches against the "global" team or at least secure a draw.
Al-Fateh is currently in 10th place with 24 points, accumulated from six wins, six draws, and eight losses, and is 12 points clear of the relegation zone.