يحل فريق النصر ضيفاً ثقيلاً على الفتح، اليوم (السبت) في تمام الـ8:30 مساءً، على ملعب «ميدان تمويل الأولى» ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ22 من دوري روشن السعودي.

النصر يستهدف الوصافة

ويدخل النصر المباراة بقيادة مدربه جورجي جيسوس وعينه على مواصلة الانتصارات واستعادة المركز الثاني من الأهلي، إلى جانب تقليص الفارق مع الهلال متصدر جدول الترتيب.

ويحتل النصر المركز الثالث برصيد 49 نقطة، متأخراً بفارق نقطة واحدة عن الأهلي صاحب المركز الثاني، فيما يتصدر الهلال الترتيب برصيد 53 نقطة.
عودة رونالدو

ومن المنتظر أن تشهد المباراة عودة كريستيانو رونالدو إلى التشكيلة بعد غياب ثلاث مباريات، في دفعة معنوية كبيرة للعالمي.

وتأتي عودته عقب قيام مجلس الإدارة بصرف المستحقات المالية المتأخرة، ودفع رواتب الموظفين والمتعاونين، إضافة إلى إعادة الصلاحيات الإدارية لكل من جوزيه سيميدو وسيماو كوتينيو، التي كانت قد سُحبت في نهاية العام الماضي.

الفتح يتطلع لاستعادة توازنه

في المقابل، يطمح الفتح بقيادة مدربه جوزيه جوميز لاستعادة نغمة الفوز الغائبة عن الفريق في المباريات الأخيرة على حساب «العالمي» أو الخروج بالتعادل على أقل تقدير.

ويحتل الفتح المركز الـ10 برصيد 24 نقطة، جمعها من ستة انتصارات وستة تعادلات مقابل ثماني هزائم، ويبتعد بفارق 12 نقطة عن منطقة الهبوط.