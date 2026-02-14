كيف احتفل البيت الأبيض بـ«عيد الحب»؟

In a sarcastic tone and in its own unique way, the White House celebrated Valentine's Day by distributing cards to the imprisoned Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro and former president Joe Biden, not forgetting Greenland and the Democrats.



The White House posted a series of images on its X account on Wednesday, with the caption "Made especially for you!"



One of the images showed Venezuelan president Maduro blindfolded and handcuffed, with the phrase "You have captured my heart."

Another image featured the polar island of Greenland in the shape of a heart, with the text "It's time to define our relationship," reminding viewers of former President Donald Trump's attempt to acquire it.

A third image appeared to be directed at Biden, with the sarcastic comment "My love for you is as strong as the Democrats' love for illegal immigrants."



It is worth noting that President Trump has previously launched sharp attacks on the Democratic Party, accusing it and his predecessor Biden of bringing thousands of illegal immigrants, "killers, and drug dealers" into the United States.



Maduro was arrested along with his wife Cilia Flores in a U.S. commando operation from a fortified house on January 3rd, coinciding with bombings that targeted several sites in Caracas. Some sources reported that the Pentagon used "artificial intelligence" in that swift operation.