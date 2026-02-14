كيف احتفل البيت الأبيض بـ«عيد الحب»؟

بلهجة ساخرة وعلى طريقته الخاصة، احتفى البيت الأبيض بعيد الحب «الفالنتاين»، إذ وزع البطاقات إلى الرئيس الفنزويلي المعتقل نيكولاس مادورو، والرئيس السابق جو بايدن، من دون أن ينسى غرينلاند والديمقراطيين.
ونشر البيت الأبيض، يوم الأربعاء، على حسابه في منصة «إكس» مجموعة من الصور، تحت تعليق «صنعت خصيصاً لك»!
وأظهرت إحدى الصور الرئيس الفنزويلي مادورو معصوب العينين ومكبلاً، مع عبارة «لقد أسرت قلبي».
فيما نشرت صورة أخرى لجزيرة غرينلاند القطبية على شكل قلب، وكتب فوقها «حان الوقت لكي نحدد علاقتنا»، في تذكير بسعي الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إلى الاستحواذ عليها.
وأورد صورة ثالثة إلى بايدن على ما يبدو، مع هذا التعليق الساخر «حبي لك قوي مثل حب الديمقراطيين للمهاجرين غير الشرعيين».
يذكر أن الرئيس ترمب سبق أن شن هجوما حاداً أكثر من مرة على الحزب الديمقراطي متهماً إياه وسلفه السابق بايدن بأنهما أدخلا آلاف المهاجرين غير الشرعيين «والقتلة وتجار المخدرات» إلى الولايات المتحدة.
وكان مادورو اعتقل مع زوجته سيليا فلوريس في عملية كوماندوز أمريكية، من منزل محصن فجر الثالث من شهر يناير الماضي، بالتزامن مع قصف طال مواقع عدة في كاراكاس. وتحدثت بعض المصادر أن وزارة الدفاع «البنتاغون» استعملت في تلك العملية الخاطفة «الذكاء الاصطناعي».
In a sarcastic tone and in its own unique way, the White House celebrated Valentine's Day by distributing cards to the imprisoned Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro and former president Joe Biden, not forgetting Greenland and the Democrats.
The White House posted a series of images on its X account on Wednesday, with the caption "Made especially for you!"
One of the images showed Venezuelan president Maduro blindfolded and handcuffed, with the phrase "You have captured my heart."
Another image featured the polar island of Greenland in the shape of a heart, with the text "It's time to define our relationship," reminding viewers of former President Donald Trump's attempt to acquire it.
A third image appeared to be directed at Biden, with the sarcastic comment "My love for you is as strong as the Democrats' love for illegal immigrants."
It is worth noting that President Trump has previously launched sharp attacks on the Democratic Party, accusing it and his predecessor Biden of bringing thousands of illegal immigrants, "killers, and drug dealers" into the United States.
Maduro was arrested along with his wife Cilia Flores in a U.S. commando operation from a fortified house on January 3rd, coinciding with bombings that targeted several sites in Caracas. Some sources reported that the Pentagon used "artificial intelligence" in that swift operation.