بلهجة ساخرة وعلى طريقته الخاصة، احتفى البيت الأبيض بعيد الحب «الفالنتاين»، إذ وزع البطاقات إلى الرئيس الفنزويلي المعتقل نيكولاس مادورو، والرئيس السابق جو بايدن، من دون أن ينسى غرينلاند والديمقراطيين.

كيف احتفل البيت الأبيض بـ«عيد الحب»؟


ونشر البيت الأبيض، يوم الأربعاء، على حسابه في منصة «إكس» مجموعة من الصور، تحت تعليق «صنعت خصيصاً لك»!


وأظهرت إحدى الصور الرئيس الفنزويلي مادورو معصوب العينين ومكبلاً، مع عبارة «لقد أسرت قلبي».

فيما نشرت صورة أخرى لجزيرة غرينلاند القطبية على شكل قلب، وكتب فوقها «حان الوقت لكي نحدد علاقتنا»، في تذكير بسعي الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إلى الاستحواذ عليها.

وأورد صورة ثالثة إلى بايدن على ما يبدو، مع هذا التعليق الساخر «حبي لك قوي مثل حب الديمقراطيين للمهاجرين غير الشرعيين».


يذكر أن الرئيس ترمب سبق أن شن هجوما حاداً أكثر من مرة على الحزب الديمقراطي متهماً إياه وسلفه السابق بايدن بأنهما أدخلا آلاف المهاجرين غير الشرعيين «والقتلة وتجار المخدرات» إلى الولايات المتحدة.


وكان مادورو اعتقل مع زوجته سيليا فلوريس في عملية كوماندوز أمريكية، من منزل محصن فجر الثالث من شهر يناير الماضي، بالتزامن مع قصف طال مواقع عدة في كاراكاس. وتحدثت بعض المصادر أن وزارة الدفاع «البنتاغون» استعملت في تلك العملية الخاطفة «الذكاء الاصطناعي».