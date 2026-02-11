As "Okaz" reported, Damak Club in Khamis Mushait has contracted with the former head coach of the Al-Ittihad football team, Brazilian Fabio Carille, to take over as the head coach of the first team, with his arrival expected in the coming hours pending the completion of final procedures.



The "Knight of the South" has experienced unacceptable or unsatisfactory results and performances during the previous rounds of the Saudi Roshan League, having only accumulated 12 points by the end of round 20, which came from a single win, 9 draws, and 10 losses. This clearly indicates the risk of relegation to the "Yellow" League if results continue in this manner, especially with the start of the second round of the Saudi Roshan League. Meanwhile, Damak fans are hoping for better outcomes if a final agreement is reached with the new coach, to save the "Knight of the South" for survival and improve its ranking among the league clubs.