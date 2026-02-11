كما أشارت «عكاظ»، تعاقد نادي ضمك بمحافظة خميس مشيط، مع مدرب الفريق الأول لكرة القدم في نادي الاتحاد سابقاً البرازيلي فابيو كاريلي لتولي تدريب الفريق الأول، على أن يصل خلال الساعات القادمة في حال إتمام الإجراءات النهائية.


وكان «فارس الجنوب» قد شهد خلال الجولات السابقة من بداية دوري روشن السعودي، نتائج ومستويات فنية غير مقبولة أو مرضية لجماهيره وعشاقه ومحبيه، إذ يملك فقط من النقاط 12 نقطة حتى نهاية الجولة الـ20، جاءت من فوز يتيم، و9 تعادلات، و10 خسائر، في إشارة واضحة إلى خطر الهبوط لدوري «يلو» إذا استمرت النتائج على هذا النحو، خصوصاً مع بداية الدور الثاني من دوري روشن السعودي، فيما تتطلع الجماهير الضمكاوية إلى الأفضل، إن تم الاتفاق بشكل نهائي مع المدرب الجديد، لإنقاذ «فارس الجنوب» لأجل البقاء، وتحسين ترتيبه بين أندية الدوري.