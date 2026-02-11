من تحت التراب، تعود مدينة رومانية منسية في شمال تونس لتفرض نفسها من جديد على خريطة الاكتشافات الأثرية، بعد أن كشفت حفريات علمية حديثة عن كنوز تعود إلى أكثر من 2000 عام، في مشهد يعيد كتابة تاريخ موقع ظلّ طويلاً بعيداً عن الأضواء.

في موقع هنشير الماطرية (نوملولي) بولاية باجة، يواصل فريق علمي تونسي-إيطالي تنفيذ حفريات أثرية دقيقة، ضمن تعاون دولي بين المعهد الوطني للتراث وجامعة ساساري الإيطالية، أسفرت عن اكتشاف معالم ولُقى استثنائية من الفترتين الرومانية والبيزنطية.

الحفريات التي تركزت على الساحة العمومية والكنيسة البيزنطية، كشفت عن تيجان وأعمدة رومانية ضخمة كانت تزيّن معبد الكابتول، إضافة إلى تماثيل لآلهة رومانية، وقناديل فخارية، ولوحات فسيفساء بيزنطية نادرة، تتميز بدقة فنية عالية وحالة حفظ لافتة.

وبحسب المعهد الوطني للتراث، فإن هذه الاكتشافات لا تكتفي بإثراء المخزون الأثري فحسب، بل تقدم صورة أكثر وضوحاً عن الحياة الدينية والعمرانية لمدينة نوملولي، التي تُعد من أفضل المدن الرومانية حفظاً في شمال تونس.

وتضم المدينة، التي لم تُستكشف إلا جزئياً حتى الآن، ساحة مركزية يتوسطها معبد الكابتول، ومعبدين، وحمّامين رومانيين، إلى جانب مارتيريوم وكنيسة باليو-مسيحية، شكّلت لاحقاً نواة التحول العمراني والديني في الحقبة البيزنطية.

وانطلقت البعثة الأثرية الإيطالية في الموقع منذ 2022، مركّزة على دراسة البنية العمرانية واللُقى المكتشفة، بمشاركة طلبة وباحثين شبّان من تونس وإيطاليا، في إطار مشروع علمي يهدف إلى إعادة الاعتبار لمدينة تاريخية ظلت خارج المسارات السياحية والأكاديمية لعقود.

وتُنفَّذ هذه المهمة بالتنسيق الكامل مع السلطات التونسية، وبدعم من وزارة الشؤون الخارجية والتعاون الدولي الإيطالية، وبمساندة سفارة إيطاليا في تونس.

ويرى مختصون أن ما كُشف عنه حتى الآن قد يكون مجرد بداية، في ظل مؤشرات قوية على وجود طبقات أثرية أعمق لم تُلامس بعد، ما يفتح الباب أمام اكتشافات أكبر قد تجعل من هنشير الماطرية واحداً من أهم المواقع الأثرية في تونس خلال السنوات القادمة.