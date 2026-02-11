From beneath the soil, a forgotten Roman city in northern Tunisia is reasserting itself on the map of archaeological discoveries, after recent scientific excavations revealed treasures dating back over 2000 years, in a scene that rewrites the history of a site that has long remained in the shadows.

At the site of Henchir Matariya (Numluli) in the Béja Governorate, a Tunisian-Italian scientific team continues to carry out precise archaeological excavations, as part of an international collaboration between the National Heritage Institute and the University of Sassari in Italy, resulting in the discovery of exceptional features and artifacts from the Roman and Byzantine periods.

The excavations, which focused on the public square and the Byzantine church, uncovered massive Roman capitals and columns that adorned the Capitol temple, in addition to statues of Roman deities, pottery lamps, and rare Byzantine mosaics, distinguished by high artistic precision and remarkable preservation.

According to the National Heritage Institute, these discoveries not only enrich the archaeological inventory but also provide a clearer picture of the religious and urban life of the city of Numluli, which is considered one of the best-preserved Roman cities in northern Tunisia.

The city, which has only been partially explored so far, features a central square dominated by the Capitol temple, two temples, and Roman baths, alongside a martyrium and a Paleo-Christian church, which later formed the nucleus of urban and religious transformation during the Byzantine era.

The Italian archaeological mission at the site began in 2022, focusing on studying the architectural structure and the discovered artifacts, with the participation of young students and researchers from Tunisia and Italy, as part of a scientific project aimed at restoring the significance of a historical city that has remained outside tourist and academic routes for decades.

This mission is being carried out in full coordination with the Tunisian authorities, with support from the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and with the backing of the Italian Embassy in Tunisia.

Experts believe that what has been uncovered so far may just be the beginning, given strong indications of deeper archaeological layers that have yet to be touched, opening the door to larger discoveries that could make Henchir Matariya one of the most important archaeological sites in Tunisia in the coming years.