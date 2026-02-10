خرج ماتياس يايسله وداركو ميلانيتش بمشاعر مختلفة في المؤتمر الصحفي الذي نقله الاتحاد الآسيوي عبر موقعه في الشبكة العنكبوتية عقب التعادل السلبي بين ممثل الوطن فريق الأهلي السعودي ومضيفه الوحدة الإماراتي، في المواجهة التي جمعت الفريقين يوم أمس (الإثنين) ضمن مرحلة الدوري في دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة 2025-2026.


وكان ميلاينيتش الأكثر رضاً بين المدربين، بعدما اكتفى بنقطة التعادل على أرضه، ليحافظ فريقه على موقعه ضمن المراكز الأربعة الأولى في ترتيب منطقة الغرب، إذ قال: قدمنا مباراةً جيدة أمام فريق قوي يضم العديد من اللاعبين المميزين. سيطرنا على مجريات اللعب بشكل جيد وصنعنا بعض الهجمات الجيدة.


وأضاف: لم نسجل، لكننا كنا قريبين من ذلك، وحتى في الدقائق الأخيرة سنحت لنا فرصة حقيقية. أنا راضٍ عن الأداء وروح الفريق. بالطبع يمكننا دائماً التطور، لكن دعونا نأخذ هذه النقطة ونمضي قدماً.


وحصل الفريقان على نصيبهما من الفرص الهجومية، إذ سدد الوحدة 10 كرات، فيما سدد الأهلي 11 كرةً، غير أن الطرفين افتقرا للفعالية في اللمسة الأخيرة خلال اللقاء.


فيما أثار إهدار الفرص أمام المرمى إحباط يايسله، الذي كان يسعى لتحقيق فوزه الخامس في مرحلة الدوري، رغم أن فريقه كان قد ضمن بالفعل التأهل إلى دور الـ16، إذ دفع المدرب الألماني بتشكيلة قوية على ستاد آل نهيان.


وقال يايسله: كانت مقاربتنا واضحة، أردنا حصد النقاط الثلاث والانضباط دفاعياً. نجحنا في الجانب الدفاعي، لكننا لم نستغل الفرص التي أتيحت لنا للتسجيل، وهذا النوع من المباريات لا يمنحك الكثير من الفرص، ولذلك كان علينا أن نكون أفضل في استثمار ما حصلنا عليه من الفرص، أنا غير سعيد بأداء الفريق في هذا اللقاء.