Matthias Jaissle and Darko Milanič emerged with different feelings at the press conference broadcast by the Asian Football Confederation on its website following the goalless draw between the home team, Al-Ahli Saudi FC, and their hosts, Al-Wahda UAE, in the match that brought the two teams together yesterday (Monday) as part of the league stage in the 2025-2026 AFC Champions League.



Milanič was the more satisfied of the two coaches, having settled for a point at home, allowing his team to maintain its position among the top four in the Western region standings. He said: "We played a good match against a strong team that includes many distinguished players. We controlled the flow of the game well and created some good attacks."



He added: "We didn't score, but we were close to doing so, and even in the final minutes, we had a real opportunity. I am satisfied with the performance and the team spirit. Of course, we can always improve, but let's take this point and move forward."



Both teams had their share of attacking opportunities, as Al-Wahda attempted 10 shots, while Al-Ahli made 11 attempts; however, both sides lacked effectiveness in the final touch during the match.



Meanwhile, the missed chances in front of the goal frustrated Jaissle, who was aiming for his fifth win in the league stage, even though his team had already secured qualification to the Round of 16. The German coach fielded a strong lineup at Al Nahyan Stadium.



Jaissle said: "Our approach was clear; we wanted to collect three points and be disciplined defensively. We succeeded in the defensive aspect, but we did not capitalize on the opportunities we had to score, and this type of match does not give you many chances, so we had to be better at taking advantage of the opportunities we got. I am not happy with the team's performance in this match."