كشف المخرج السوري سامر البرقاوي غناء الفنانة القديرة منى واصف شارة مسلسل «مولانا»، في تجربة خاصة تُضاف إلى مسيرتها الغنية، وتمنح المسلسل بعداً وجدانياً وإنسانياً استثنائياً.

رسالة محبة

وبعث البرقاوي عبر حسابه على «فيس بوك» رسالة محملة بالمحبة والامتنان لسنديانة الفن السوري الفنانة الكبيرة منى واصف بمناسبة ذكرى ميلادها، في لفتة عاطفية عكست مكانتها الفنية.

وقال البرقاوي في رسالته: «بعيد ميلادك هديتينا قبل ما نهديكي… يطول بعمرك سنديانتنا». كلمات اختصر بها تقديره لقامة فنية شكلت وجدان أجيال، ورسّخت حضورها كأحد أعمدة الدراما السورية والعربية.

«مولانا»

وتدور أحداث مسلسل مولانا حول شيخ يتمتع بحضور روحي طاغٍ ومكانة اجتماعية مؤثرة، يلتف حوله المريدون باعتباره مرجعاً دينياً وأخلاقياً، وصوتاً للحكمة في زمن مضطرب. غير أنّ هذا الحضور الآسر لا يلبث أن يختبر مع تصاعد الأحداث، حين يجد نفسه عالقاً داخل شبكة معقدة من الصراعات المتشابكة، تقوده إلى مواجهة مباشرة مع عوالم السلطة والفساد، لتتكشف تباعاً جوانب خفية من حياته الخاصة.

ويضم العمل كوكبة من نجوم الدراما السورية، يتقدمهم تيم حسن، إلى جانب منى واصف، فارس الحلو، نور علي، نانسي خوري، علاء الزعبي، هيما إسماعيل، غيث رمضان، إليانا سعد، إضافة إلى مشاركة خاصة للفنانة سمر سامي.