The Syrian director Samer Al-Barkaoui revealed that the esteemed artist Mona Wassef will sing the theme song for the series "Mawlana," in a special experience that adds to her rich career, granting the series an exceptional emotional and human dimension.

A Message of Love

Al-Barkaoui sent a message filled with love and gratitude to the oak tree of Syrian art, the great artist Mona Wassef, on the occasion of her birthday, in a heartfelt gesture that reflected her artistic stature.

In his message, Al-Barkaoui said: "On your birthday, you gifted us before we could gift you... may you live long, our oak tree." These words encapsulated his appreciation for an artistic figure that has shaped the sentiments of generations and solidified her presence as one of the pillars of Syrian and Arab drama.

"Mawlana"

The events of the series "Mawlana" revolve around a Sheikh who possesses a compelling spiritual presence and an influential social status, attracting followers who regard him as a religious and moral reference, and a voice of wisdom in troubled times. However, this captivating presence is soon tested as events unfold, when he finds himself trapped in a complex web of intertwined conflicts, leading him to a direct confrontation with the realms of power and corruption, revealing hidden aspects of his private life in the process.

The work features a constellation of stars from Syrian drama, led by Taim Hassan, alongside Mona Wassef, Fares Helou, Nour Ali, Nancy Khoury, Alaa Al-Zoubi, Hima Ismail, Ghaith Ramadan, Eliana Saad, in addition to a special appearance by the artist Samar Sami.