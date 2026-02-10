يستضيف فريق تشيلسي نظيره ليدز يونايتد عند تمام الساعة 10:30 من ليل اليوم (الثلاثاء) على استاد ستامفورد بريدج بالعاصمة البريطانية لندن وذلك ضمن لقاءات الجولة 26 للدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز.


يدخل فريق تشيلسي هذا اللقاء بعد فوزه القوي على وولفرهامبتون بنتيجة 3/ 1 بعد ثلاثية كول بالمر، ويحتل البلوز المركز الخامس في ترتيب فرق الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز برصيد 43 نقطة حصدها من 12 فوزاً و7 تعادلات و6 خسائر وله من الأهداف 45 وعليه 28 هدفاً، ويسعى لاستغلال عاملي الأرض والجمهور لمواصلة انتصاراته والمنافسة على مراكز المقدمة.


فيما يحتل ليدز يونايتد المركز 16 برصيد 29 نقطة حصدها من 7 انتصارات و8 تعادلات و10 خسائر وله من الأهداف 34 وعليه 43 هدفاً، وخسر فريق دانيال فارك مباراتين فقط في آخر 10 جولات في الدوري، ويطمح للخروج بنتيجة إيجابية للهروب من مراكز الهبوط.


وأكد ليام روزينيور مدرب فريق تشيلسي، في المؤتمر الصحفي الذي عقده قبل اللقاء، أن اللاعبين ريس جيمس وأندري سانتوس وكول بالمر جاهزون للعب.


وعن اللقاء قال روزينيور: «إن لاعبي تشيلسي يجب أن يكونوا مستعدين لمواجهة التحدي الصعب الذي سيشكله ليدز يونايتد في ستامفورد بريدج هذا المساء، فبعد بداية صعبة للموسم وتواجد فريق ليدز يونايتد في منطقة الهبوط إلا إن نتائجهم تحسنت بشكل ملحوظ منذ بداية ديسمبر، وأصبح الفريق يلعب بطريقة إيجابية للغاية، لذلك، ستكون المباراة صعبة للغاية».