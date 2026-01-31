In a highly anticipated match in the English Premier League, Liverpool hosts Newcastle United today (Saturday) at 11 PM Mecca time, at Anfield Stadium, as part of the 24th round of the competition.

Liverpool has struggled in its last 5 matches in the Premier League, drawing 4 and losing 1, leaving them 14 points behind the leaders Arsenal, and facing the risk of missing out on the Champions League next season after falling out of the top four.

Liverpool currently sits in sixth place in the standings with 36 points from 10 wins, 6 draws, and 7 losses.

Liverpool's coach, Arne Slot, said during the press conference: "We have previously tested how difficult it is to play against Newcastle, but winning is always beneficial, especially after our last-minute loss to Bournemouth in the previous match."

Newcastle Aiming to Improve Their Standing

On the other hand, Newcastle United's situation is not much different from Liverpool's, as the team, led by coach Eddie Howe, is experiencing a drop in the standings, threatening their participation in European competitions next season.

Newcastle has fallen to ninth place with 33 points after dropping 5 points out of a possible 6, but they remain close to the top four, just 4 points behind Chelsea in fourth place, which increases the importance of tonight's match.