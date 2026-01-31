في مواجهة منتظرة بالدوري الإنجليزي (بريميرليغ)، يستضيف فريق ليفربول نظيره نيوكاسل يونايتد، اليوم (السبت)، في تمام الـ11 مساءً بتوقيت مكة المكرمة، على ملعب «أنفيلد»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ24.

وعانى ليفربول في آخر 5 مباريات بالبريميرليغ، إذ تعادل في 4 مباريات وخسر واحدة، ليبتعد بفارق 14 نقطة عن المتصدر أرسنال، ويواجه خطر الغياب عن دوري أبطال أوروبا الموسم القادم بعد خروجه من المربع الذهبي.
ويحتل ليفربول المركز السادس في جدول الترتيب برصيد 36 نقطة من 10 انتصارات و6 تعادلات، مقابل 7 هزائم.

وقال مدرب ليفربول آرني سلوت خلال المؤتمر الصحفي: «اختبرنا سابقاً مدى صعوبة اللعب أمام نيوكاسل، لكن الفوز دائماً مفيد، خصوصاً بعد خسارتنا في اللحظة الأخيرة أمام بورنموث في المباراة الماضية».

نيوكاسل يستهدف تحسين ترتيبه

في المقابل، لا يختلف وضع نيوكاسل يونايتد كثيراً عن ليفربول، إذ يعاني الفريق بقيادة المدرب إيدي هاو من تراجع في جدول الترتيب، ما يهدد مشاركته في البطولات الأوروبية الموسم القادم.

وتراجع نيوكاسل إلى المركز التاسع برصيد 33 نقطة بعد إهداره 5 نقاط من أصل 6 ممكنة، لكنه لا يزال قريباً من المربع الذهبي بفارق 4 نقاط فقط عن تشيلسي صاحب المركز الرابع، ما يزيد من أهمية مباراة الليلة.