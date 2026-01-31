في مواجهة منتظرة بالدوري الإنجليزي (بريميرليغ)، يستضيف فريق ليفربول نظيره نيوكاسل يونايتد، اليوم (السبت)، في تمام الـ11 مساءً بتوقيت مكة المكرمة، على ملعب «أنفيلد»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ24.
وعانى ليفربول في آخر 5 مباريات بالبريميرليغ، إذ تعادل في 4 مباريات وخسر واحدة، ليبتعد بفارق 14 نقطة عن المتصدر أرسنال، ويواجه خطر الغياب عن دوري أبطال أوروبا الموسم القادم بعد خروجه من المربع الذهبي.
ويحتل ليفربول المركز السادس في جدول الترتيب برصيد 36 نقطة من 10 انتصارات و6 تعادلات، مقابل 7 هزائم.
وقال مدرب ليفربول آرني سلوت خلال المؤتمر الصحفي: «اختبرنا سابقاً مدى صعوبة اللعب أمام نيوكاسل، لكن الفوز دائماً مفيد، خصوصاً بعد خسارتنا في اللحظة الأخيرة أمام بورنموث في المباراة الماضية».
نيوكاسل يستهدف تحسين ترتيبه
في المقابل، لا يختلف وضع نيوكاسل يونايتد كثيراً عن ليفربول، إذ يعاني الفريق بقيادة المدرب إيدي هاو من تراجع في جدول الترتيب، ما يهدد مشاركته في البطولات الأوروبية الموسم القادم.
وتراجع نيوكاسل إلى المركز التاسع برصيد 33 نقطة بعد إهداره 5 نقاط من أصل 6 ممكنة، لكنه لا يزال قريباً من المربع الذهبي بفارق 4 نقاط فقط عن تشيلسي صاحب المركز الرابع، ما يزيد من أهمية مباراة الليلة.
In a highly anticipated match in the English Premier League, Liverpool hosts Newcastle United today (Saturday) at 11 PM Mecca time, at Anfield Stadium, as part of the 24th round of the competition.
Liverpool has struggled in its last 5 matches in the Premier League, drawing 4 and losing 1, leaving them 14 points behind the leaders Arsenal, and facing the risk of missing out on the Champions League next season after falling out of the top four.
Liverpool currently sits in sixth place in the standings with 36 points from 10 wins, 6 draws, and 7 losses.
Liverpool's coach, Arne Slot, said during the press conference: "We have previously tested how difficult it is to play against Newcastle, but winning is always beneficial, especially after our last-minute loss to Bournemouth in the previous match."
Newcastle Aiming to Improve Their Standing
On the other hand, Newcastle United's situation is not much different from Liverpool's, as the team, led by coach Eddie Howe, is experiencing a drop in the standings, threatening their participation in European competitions next season.
Newcastle has fallen to ninth place with 33 points after dropping 5 points out of a possible 6, but they remain close to the top four, just 4 points behind Chelsea in fourth place, which increases the importance of tonight's match.