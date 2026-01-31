Arsenal's team visits their counterpart Leeds United today (Saturday), as part of the 24th round of the English Premier League (Premier League).

The match kicks off at 6 PM Mecca time at the "Elland Road" stadium.

Arsenal Aims to Stop the Bleeding

Arsenal, led by their Spanish coach Mikel Arteta, is looking to compensate for their recent setbacks and achieve victory over Leeds to maintain their lead after a series of disappointing results.

The team has dropped 7 points out of 9 in the last 3 rounds, having drawn goalless with both Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, and then lost to Manchester United 3-2 in the last round.

Coach Arteta emphasized the importance of playing freely and enjoyably, and getting rid of the pressure of expectations, confirming the full support of the coaching staff for the players despite the recent decline in results.

Arsenal tops the league table with 50 points, 4 points ahead of their closest rivals Manchester City in second place.



Leeds Bets on Home Advantage and Fans

On the other hand, Leeds United is relying on the factors of home advantage and their fans to achieve a positive result against the "Gunners" and step further away from the relegation zone.

Leeds occupies the 16th position with 26 points, just 6 points above the relegation zone, which increases the importance of the match for them.