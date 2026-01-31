يحل فريق آرسنال ضيفاً على نظيره ليدز يونايتد اليوم (السبت)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ24 من الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز (بريميرليغ).

وتنطلق المباراة في تمام السادسة مساءً بتوقيت مكة المكرمة على ملعب «إيلاند رود».

آرسنال يسعى لوقف النزيف

ويسعى آرسنال بقيادة مدربه الإسباني ميكيل أرتيتا لتعويض تعثراته الأخيرة وتحقيق الفوز على ليدز للحفاظ على صدارته بعد سلسلة من النتائج المخيّبة.

وأهدر الفريق 7 نقاط من أصل 9 في آخر 3 جولات، إذ تعادل سلبياً مع كل من ليفربول ونوتنغهام فورست، ثم خسر أمام مانشستر يونايتد 3-2 في الجولة الماضية.

وشدد المدرب أرتيتا على أهمية اللعب بحرية ومتعة والتخلص من ضغط التوقعات، مؤكداً دعم الجهاز الفني الكامل للاعبين رغم تراجع النتائج أخيراً.

ويتصدر آرسنال جدول ترتيب الدوري برصيد 50 نقطة، بفارق 4 نقاط عن أقرب منافسيه مانشستر سيتي صاحب المركز الثاني.
فريق آرسنال.

ليدز يراهن على الأرض والجمهور

على الجانب الآخر، يستلح ليدز يونايتد بعاملي الأرض والجمهور لتحقيق نتيجة إيجابية أمام «المدفعجية» والابتعاد خطوة جديدة عن منطقة الهبوط.

ويحتل ليدز المركز الـ16 برصيد 26 نقطة، بفارق 6 نقاط فقط عن منطقة الهبوط، ما يزيد من أهمية المباراة بالنسبة له.