In a step that embodies the inclusiveness of the sports movement taking place in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the "First International Conference and Exhibition on Sports Culture" was launched at the Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University in Riyadh, under the patronage of the Minister of Sports, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal. The event was inaugurated on his behalf by the Deputy Minister, Abdulaziz Al-Mas'ad. This event is considered an announcement of a new phase under the slogan "Culture of Sports in Tourism and Entertainment," and is not merely a transient academic gathering. This slogan was chosen to reflect the depth of the National Vision 2030 in transforming sports from a framework of physical competition to a broader space that intersects with the economy, tourism, and quality of life.



The conference successfully brought together a select group of experts and specialists both locally and internationally, highlighting essential themes, most notably the role of sports media in raising awareness and the importance of technical analysis and data in performance development. This was evident in the accompanying training workshops aimed at qualifying our national cadres to manage crowds and major events with a professional spirit.



What distinguishes this conference is the accompanying "International Exhibition," which provided a window into the future of sports technologies and entertainment solutions, confirming that the Kingdom has become a global destination that not only hosts events but also creates and exports sports thought.



The hosting of this conference by Imam University, in partnership with the Saudi Federation for Sports Culture, reaffirms the leading role of academic institutions in supporting the strategic directions of the state and shaping a modern concept of sports culture that befits the Kingdom's status as an emerging sports and tourism power in the region and the world.