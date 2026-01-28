في خطوة تجسد شمولية الحراك الرياضي، الذي تعيشه المملكة العربية السعودية، انطلقت في رحاب جامعة الإمام محمد بن سعود الإسلامية بالرياض فعاليات «المؤتمر والمعرض الدولي الأول للثقافة الرياضية» تحت رعاية وزير الرياضة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن تركي الفيصل، وافتتحه نيابة عنه وكيل الوزارة عبدالعزيز المسعد، إذ يعتبر هذا الحدث إعلاناً عن مرحلة جديدة تحت شعار «ثقافة الرياضة السياحية والترفيهية»، وليس مجرد تجمع أكاديمي عابر، إذ تم اختيار هذا الشعار ليعكس عمق الرؤية الوطنية 2030 في تحويل الرياضة من إطار المنافسة البدنية إلى فضاء أرحب يتقاطع مع الاقتصاد والسياحة وجودة الحياة.


ونجح المؤتمر في جمع نخبة من الخبراء والمختصين محلياً ودولياً، ليسلط الضوء على محاور جوهرية، أبرزها دور الإعلام الرياضي في صناعة الوعي وأهمية التحليل الفني والبيانات في تطوير الأداء، وهو ما لمسناه في الورش التدريبية المصاحبة، التي تهدف لتأهيل كوادرنا الوطنية لإدارة الحشود والفعاليات الكبرى بروح احترافية.


وما يميز هذا المؤتمر هو «المعرض الدولي» المصاحب الذي قدم نافذة على مستقبل التقنيات الرياضية وحلول الترفيه ما يؤكد أن المملكة باتت اليوم وجهة عالمية لا تستضيف الفعاليات فحسب، بل تصنع الفكر الرياضي وتصدره.


إن استضافة جامعة الإمام هذا المؤتمر، بالشراكة مع الاتحاد السعودي للثقافة الرياضية، تعيد تأكيد الدور الريادي للمؤسسات الأكاديمية في دعم التوجهات الاستراتيجية للدولة وصياغة مفهوم حديث للثقافة الرياضية يليق بمكانة المملكة قوةً رياضيةً وسياحيةً صاعدةً في المنطقة والعالم.