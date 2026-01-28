‏تُوّج المعلق الرياضي المغربي المميز بقناة بي إن سبورت الرياضية جواد بدّة، ‏نجماً للتعليق العربي لعام 2025م بعد فوزه بجائزة زاهد قدسي- رحمه الله- للتعليق ‏الرياضي في نسختها الـ22، خلال الحفل الذي نظم في قاعة همة بحي الشوقية بمكة ‏المكرمة مساء الثلاثاء، بحضور عدد من الرياضيين والإعلاميين، برعاية رئيس نادي ‏الوحدة حاتم خيمي، ورجل الأعمال محمود سنكي، وبحضور رئيس الاتحاد السعودي ‏لكرة السلة غسان بن يوسف طاشكندي، ونائب رئيس نادي الوحدة الدكتور تركي ‏مدخلي، وعدد من الرياضيين والشخصيات الاجتماعية المرموقة، الذين احتفوا بالفائز بالجائزة ‏في مناسبة رياضية جميلة تزينّت بالحضور الكبير الذي شهد الحفل، وتم فيه تكريم ‏بعض الرياضيين، من بينهم المعلق الرياضي غازي صدقة، وعميد المشجعين عاطي ‏الموركي.‏


وفي كلمته أبدى جواد بدّة، المحتفى به، سعادته الكبيرة بتتويجه بهذه الجائزة، قائلاً: «الحمد لله أنني توّجت بهذه الجائزة المرموقة الفريدة من نوعها، التي جاء ‏الاحتفاء بها في أطهر بقاع الأرض، وبين هذا الجمع الكريم، وقد أنستني والله ألم ‏وحزن خسارة كأس أفريقيا القاسي، أشكر القائمين على الجائزة، وأتنمى أن تبقى نبراساً ‏وإنصافاً للمعلقين الذين قل أن يجدوا التكريم».‏