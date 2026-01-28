The distinguished Moroccan sports commentator on beIN Sports, Jawad Badda, was crowned the Arab Commentator of the Year for 2025 after winning the Zahid Qudsi Award - may he rest in peace - for sports commentary in its 22nd edition. This took place during a ceremony held at the Hima Hall in the Al-Shawqiya neighborhood of Mecca on Tuesday evening, attended by a number of athletes and media figures, under the patronage of the President of Al-Wehda Club, Hatim Khaimi, and businessman Mahmoud Senki. The event was also graced by the presence of the President of the Saudi Basketball Federation, Ghassan bin Youssef Tashkandi, the Vice President of Al-Wehda Club, Dr. Turki Makhli, and several prominent athletes and social figures who celebrated the award winner in a beautiful sports occasion adorned with a large audience that witnessed the ceremony. Some athletes were honored during the event, including sports commentator Ghazi Sadqa and the dean of fans, Ati Al-Murki.



In his speech, the honoree Jawad Badda expressed his immense happiness at receiving this award, saying: "Thank God I have been awarded this prestigious and unique prize, which was celebrated in the holiest place on earth, among this esteemed gathering. It has truly made me forget the pain and sadness of the harsh loss of the Africa Cup. I thank those responsible for the award, and I hope it remains a beacon and a recognition for commentators who rarely find such honors."