تنتظر إدارة النادي الأهلي رد النجم فرانك كيسيه على العرض المقدم له من أجل تجديد عقده مع النادي، وتأتي تحركات الإدارة الأهلاوية بتوصية فنية من قبل المدرب الألماني ماتياس يايسله الذي طالب باستمرار اللاعب مع الفريق الكروي لحاجته الفنية في السنوات القادمة.


ويدرس اللاعب فرانك كيسيه العرض الأهلاوي الضخم من أجل تجديد عقده مع النادي، إلى جانب العروض الاحترافية من قبل أندية أخرى، أبرزها يوفنتوس الإيطالي، وستتضح الصورة كاملة في غضون الأيام القادمة حيال قرار اللاعب بالبقاء مع الأهلي أو العودة لأحد الأندية الإيطالية.


يذكر أن النادي الأهلي تعاقد مع فرانك كيسيه قادماً من نادي برشلونة الإسباني، بعقد لمدة 3 مواسم ينتهي في صيف 2026.