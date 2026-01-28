The Al-Ahly club management is awaiting a response from star Frank Kessie regarding the offer made to him to renew his contract with the club. The movements of the Al-Ahly management come on the recommendation of the German coach Matthias Jaissle, who requested the player's continued presence with the football team due to his technical needs in the coming years.



Frank Kessie is considering the massive Al-Ahly offer to renew his contract with the club, alongside professional offers from other clubs, most notably Juventus from Italy. The full picture will become clear in the coming days regarding the player's decision to stay with Al-Ahly or return to one of the Italian clubs.



It is worth mentioning that Al-Ahly club signed Frank Kessie coming from FC Barcelona, with a contract lasting for 3 seasons that will end in the summer of 2026.