Al-Nasr team coach Jesus is finalizing his tactical plans for the upcoming match against Al-Khulood, which will take place next Friday at 8:30 PM at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraidah, as part of the 19th round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League. He will conduct a final training session tomorrow (Thursday), during which he will determine the tactical approach he will adopt in the upcoming match and the starting lineup he will use, led by Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese coach Jesus is looking forward to achieving victory for his team and competing for the league title this season.



Coach Jesus has warned players Sultan Al-Ghannam, Angelo Gabriel, Ayman Yahya, and João Félix against receiving yellow cards in the upcoming match against Al-Khulood, in order to utilize their skills in the upcoming league matches.



The Al-Nasr team will miss the services of player Abdullah Al-Khaibari in the upcoming match against Al-Khulood due to receiving his fourth yellow card in the last match against Al-Taawun.



On the other hand, Al-Khulood coach Buckingham is concluding his preparations for the upcoming match against Al-Nasr in the Roshen League, as he will conduct a main training session focusing on the tactical approach he will use against the Al-Nasr team and finalizing the key players who will participate in the match. The English coach aims for his team to achieve victory and secure the match points.



For his part, Al-Khulood captain Hattan Bahbari confirmed that he and his teammates will strive to win against Al-Nasr, led by Cristiano Ronaldo and his companions, to collect the three points and continue their journey towards advancing to the mid-table positions in the league standings this season.