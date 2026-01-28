ينهي مدرب فريق النصر جيسوس مخططاته الفنية لمواجهة الخلود، (الجمعة) القادم، الساعة 8:30 مساء، على استاد مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية في بريدة، ضمن مباريات الجولة الـ19 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، إذ سيجري مناورة ختامية، غدا (الخميس)، سيعتمد خلالها الأسلوب الفني الذي سينتهجه في اللقاء القادم، والتشكيلة الأساسية التي سيخوض بها المباراة المرتقبة، بقيادة كريستيانو رونالدو. ويتطلع المدرب البرتغالي جيسوس إلى تحقيق فريقه الفوز والمنافسة على حصد لقب الدوري في الموسم الحالي.


وحذر المدرب جيسوس اللاعبين سلطان الغنام، وأنجيلو جابرييل، وأيمن يحيى، وجواو فيليكس من الحصول على الإنذارات في مواجهة الخلود القادمة، من أجل الاستفادة من خدماتهم الفنية في المباريات القادمة بالدوري.


وسيفتقد الفريق النصراوي لخدمات اللاعب عبدالله الخيبري في لقاء الخلود القادم، إثر حصوله على الإنذار الرابع في مباراة التعاون الماضية.


من جانب آخر، يختتم مدرب فريق الخلود باكينغهام تحضيراته لمباراة النصر القادمة في دوري روشن، إذ سيجري مناورة رئيسية سيركز خلالها على النهج الفني الذي سيواجه به الفريق النصراوي، والاستقرار على الأسماء الأساسية التي سيلعب بها اللقاء. ويطمح المدرب الإنجليزي لتحقيق فريقه الفوز والظفر بنقاط المباراة.


من جهته، أكد قائد فريق الخلود هتان باهبري أنه وزملاءه سيسعون لتحقيق الفوز على فريق النصر بقيادة كريستيانو رونالدو ورفاقه، وحصد النقاط الثلاث، ومواصلة المشوار نحو التقدم لمراكز الوسط في سلم ترتيب فرق الدوري هذا الموسم.