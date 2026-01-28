اعتبرت رئيسة وزراء الدنمارك مته فريدريكسن، أنه يتوجب على الولايات المتحدة وأوروبا التكاتف؛ لأنهما تشتركان في المخاوف بشأن أمن القطب الشمالي، معربة عن اعتقادها بأن النظام العالمي «انتهى ولن يعود».
دعوة إلى التكاتف
وقالت فريدريكسن، خلال مؤتمر صحفي مشترك مع رئيس وزراء غرينلاند ينس فريدريك نيلسن في جامعة «ساينس بو» للعلوم السياسية في باريس: إن «النظام العالمي الذي نعرفه والذي كافحنا من أجله لمدة 80 عاماً قد انتهى، ولا أعتقد أنه سيعود».
واعتبرت أن أفضل سبيل لتحقيق تقدم بالنسبة للولايات المتحدة وأوروبا هو التكاتف. مضيفة: «سنحاول إيجاد طريقة للمضي قدماً مع الولايات المتحدة. نحن نتشارك المخاوف بشأن أمن القطب الشمالي. روسيا لا تريد السلام مع أوروبا».
وأدت مطالبة الولايات المتحدة بالسيطرة على غرينلاند، إلى زعزعة العلاقات عبر المحيط الأطلسي وتسريع الجهود الأوروبية للحد من الاعتماد على الولايات المتحدة، حتى مع تراجع ترمب الأسبوع الماضي عن تهديداته بفرض رسوم جمركية واستبعاده الاستيلاء على غرينلاند بالقوة.
مزيد من المراقبة والأمن
من جانبه، قال رئيس وزراء غرينلاند ينس فريدريك نيلسن، إن غرينلاند بحاجة إلى مزيد من المراقبة والأمن، لكنها «لن تستسلم للضغوط الخارجية».
وأضاف خلال المؤتمر أن ما نواجهه كحكومة هو محاولة صد الضغوط الخارجية والتعامل مع شعبنا الذي يشعر بالخوف والقلق.
ولفت إلى أن غرينلاند توافق على الحاجة إلى مزيد من المراقبة والأمن في المنطقة؛ بسبب الطريقة التي تتصرف بها روسيا الآن.
وكان رئيسا وزراء الدنمارك وغرينلاند، أعلنا أمس الثلاثاء، أنهما سيزوران ألمانيا وفرنسا؛ لحشد الدعم في مواجهة مساعي الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب للحصول على الجزيرة القطبية الشمالية التي كانت أراضي دنماركية لقرون.
تأكيد التضامن الأوروبي
ومن المقرر أن تلتقي فريدريكسن ونيلسن، الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون في قصر الإليزيه في باريس، اليوم الأربعاء، غداة لقائهما مع المستشار الألماني فريدريش ميرتس، على هامش قمة «فيلت» الاقتصادية في برلين، الثلاثاء.
وقال مكتب رئيسة الوزراء الدنماركية إن فريدريكس، ونيلسن سيناقشان: «الوضع الراهن للسياسة الخارجية والحاجة إلى أوروبا أكثر قوة» في الاجتماعات.
فيما أفاد مكتب الرئيس الفرنسي، في بيان، بأن ماكرون يعتزم إعادة تأكيد التضامن الأوروبي ودعم فرنسا لسيادة الدنمارك وغرينلاند وسلامة أراضيهما.
وحسب بيان الإليزيه، فإن الزعماء الثلاثة سيتطرقون إلى التحديات الأمنية في القطب الشمالي والتنمية الاقتصادية والاجتماعية في غرينلاند، التي تستعد فرنسا والاتحاد الأوروبي لدعمها.
The Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, stated that the United States and Europe must unite, as they share concerns about Arctic security, expressing her belief that the global order has "ended and will not return."
A Call for Unity
Frederiksen said during a joint press conference with Greenland's Prime Minister Jens Frederik Nielsen at Sciences Po in Paris: "The global order we know and have fought for over the past 80 years has ended, and I do not believe it will return."
She considered that the best way for the United States and Europe to make progress is through unity, adding: "We will try to find a way to move forward with the United States. We share concerns about Arctic security. Russia does not want peace with Europe."
The United States' demand for control over Greenland has shaken transatlantic relations and accelerated European efforts to reduce dependence on the United States, even as Trump last week backed away from his threats to impose tariffs and ruled out seizing Greenland by force.
Increased Surveillance and Security
For his part, Greenland's Prime Minister Jens Frederik Nielsen stated that Greenland needs more surveillance and security, but it "will not succumb to external pressures."
He added during the conference that what we face as a government is an attempt to repel external pressures and deal with our people who feel fear and anxiety.
He pointed out that Greenland agrees on the need for more surveillance and security in the region due to the way Russia is currently behaving.
The Prime Ministers of Denmark and Greenland announced yesterday, Tuesday, that they will visit Germany and France to rally support against U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to acquire the Arctic island that has been Danish territory for centuries.
Reaffirming European Solidarity
Frederiksen and Nielsen are scheduled to meet French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris today, Wednesday, following their meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on the sidelines of the "Welt" economic summit in Berlin on Tuesday.
The Danish Prime Minister's office stated that Frederiksen and Nielsen will discuss "the current state of foreign policy and the need for a stronger Europe" in the meetings.
Meanwhile, the French President's office, in a statement, indicated that Macron intends to reaffirm European solidarity and France's support for the sovereignty of Denmark and Greenland and their territorial integrity.
According to the Élysée statement, the three leaders will address security challenges in the Arctic and the economic and social development in Greenland, which France and the European Union are preparing to support.