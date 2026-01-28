اعتبرت رئيسة وزراء الدنمارك مته فريدريكسن، أنه يتوجب على الولايات المتحدة وأوروبا التكاتف؛ لأنهما تشتركان في المخاوف بشأن أمن القطب الشمالي، معربة عن اعتقادها بأن النظام العالمي «انتهى ولن يعود».


دعوة إلى التكاتف


وقالت فريدريكسن، خلال مؤتمر صحفي مشترك مع رئيس وزراء غرينلاند ينس فريدريك نيلسن في جامعة «ساينس بو» للعلوم السياسية في باريس: إن «النظام العالمي الذي نعرفه والذي كافحنا من أجله لمدة 80 عاماً قد انتهى، ولا أعتقد أنه سيعود».


واعتبرت أن أفضل سبيل لتحقيق تقدم بالنسبة للولايات المتحدة وأوروبا هو التكاتف. مضيفة: «سنحاول إيجاد طريقة للمضي قدماً مع الولايات المتحدة. نحن نتشارك المخاوف بشأن أمن القطب الشمالي. روسيا لا تريد السلام مع أوروبا».


وأدت مطالبة الولايات المتحدة بالسيطرة على غرينلاند، إلى زعزعة العلاقات عبر المحيط الأطلسي وتسريع الجهود الأوروبية للحد من الاعتماد على الولايات المتحدة، حتى مع تراجع ترمب الأسبوع الماضي عن تهديداته بفرض رسوم جمركية واستبعاده الاستيلاء على غرينلاند بالقوة.


مزيد من المراقبة والأمن


من جانبه، قال رئيس وزراء غرينلاند ينس فريدريك نيلسن، إن غرينلاند بحاجة إلى مزيد من المراقبة والأمن، لكنها «لن تستسلم للضغوط الخارجية».


وأضاف خلال المؤتمر أن ما نواجهه كحكومة هو محاولة صد الضغوط الخارجية والتعامل مع شعبنا الذي يشعر بالخوف والقلق.


ولفت إلى أن غرينلاند توافق على الحاجة إلى مزيد من المراقبة والأمن في المنطقة؛ بسبب الطريقة التي تتصرف بها روسيا الآن.


وكان رئيسا وزراء الدنمارك وغرينلاند، أعلنا أمس الثلاثاء، أنهما سيزوران ألمانيا وفرنسا؛ لحشد الدعم في مواجهة مساعي الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب للحصول على الجزيرة القطبية الشمالية التي كانت أراضي دنماركية لقرون.


تأكيد التضامن الأوروبي


ومن المقرر أن تلتقي فريدريكسن ونيلسن، الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون في قصر الإليزيه في باريس، اليوم الأربعاء، غداة لقائهما مع المستشار الألماني فريدريش ميرتس، على هامش قمة «فيلت» الاقتصادية في برلين، الثلاثاء.


وقال مكتب رئيسة الوزراء الدنماركية إن فريدريكس، ونيلسن سيناقشان: «الوضع الراهن للسياسة الخارجية والحاجة إلى أوروبا أكثر قوة» في الاجتماعات.


فيما أفاد مكتب الرئيس الفرنسي، في بيان، بأن ماكرون يعتزم إعادة تأكيد التضامن الأوروبي ودعم فرنسا لسيادة الدنمارك وغرينلاند وسلامة أراضيهما.


وحسب بيان الإليزيه، فإن الزعماء الثلاثة سيتطرقون إلى التحديات الأمنية في القطب الشمالي والتنمية الاقتصادية والاجتماعية في غرينلاند، التي تستعد فرنسا والاتحاد الأوروبي لدعمها.