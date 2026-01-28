The Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, stated that the United States and Europe must unite, as they share concerns about Arctic security, expressing her belief that the global order has "ended and will not return."



A Call for Unity



Frederiksen said during a joint press conference with Greenland's Prime Minister Jens Frederik Nielsen at Sciences Po in Paris: "The global order we know and have fought for over the past 80 years has ended, and I do not believe it will return."



She considered that the best way for the United States and Europe to make progress is through unity, adding: "We will try to find a way to move forward with the United States. We share concerns about Arctic security. Russia does not want peace with Europe."



The United States' demand for control over Greenland has shaken transatlantic relations and accelerated European efforts to reduce dependence on the United States, even as Trump last week backed away from his threats to impose tariffs and ruled out seizing Greenland by force.



Increased Surveillance and Security



For his part, Greenland's Prime Minister Jens Frederik Nielsen stated that Greenland needs more surveillance and security, but it "will not succumb to external pressures."



He added during the conference that what we face as a government is an attempt to repel external pressures and deal with our people who feel fear and anxiety.



He pointed out that Greenland agrees on the need for more surveillance and security in the region due to the way Russia is currently behaving.



The Prime Ministers of Denmark and Greenland announced yesterday, Tuesday, that they will visit Germany and France to rally support against U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to acquire the Arctic island that has been Danish territory for centuries.



Reaffirming European Solidarity



Frederiksen and Nielsen are scheduled to meet French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris today, Wednesday, following their meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on the sidelines of the "Welt" economic summit in Berlin on Tuesday.



The Danish Prime Minister's office stated that Frederiksen and Nielsen will discuss "the current state of foreign policy and the need for a stronger Europe" in the meetings.



Meanwhile, the French President's office, in a statement, indicated that Macron intends to reaffirm European solidarity and France's support for the sovereignty of Denmark and Greenland and their territorial integrity.



According to the Élysée statement, the three leaders will address security challenges in the Arctic and the economic and social development in Greenland, which France and the European Union are preparing to support.