تترقب جماهير الهلال حسم مصير النجم روبن نيفيز بالبقاء ضمن صفوف الفريق الكروي الأول، وتضع الجماهير ثقتها الكبيرة في إدارة النادي باستمرار اللاعب مع الزعيم.


وينتهي عقد نيفيز مع الهلال في 30 يونيو القادم، ما يحق للاعب حالياً التوقيع مع أي نادٍ آخر دون الرجوع إلى إدارة ناديه، في ظل دخوله فترة الأشهر الستة الأخيرة من عقده مع ناديه الحالي.


وتسعى إدارة نادي الهلال لتمديد عقد اللاعب لمدة 3 سنوات حتى 2029، وتأتي التحركات الهلالية من أجل بقاء اللاعب في ظل المستويات الفنية اللافتة التي يقدمها مع الزعيم.