تترقب جماهير الهلال حسم مصير النجم روبن نيفيز بالبقاء ضمن صفوف الفريق الكروي الأول، وتضع الجماهير ثقتها الكبيرة في إدارة النادي باستمرار اللاعب مع الزعيم.
وينتهي عقد نيفيز مع الهلال في 30 يونيو القادم، ما يحق للاعب حالياً التوقيع مع أي نادٍ آخر دون الرجوع إلى إدارة ناديه، في ظل دخوله فترة الأشهر الستة الأخيرة من عقده مع ناديه الحالي.
وتسعى إدارة نادي الهلال لتمديد عقد اللاعب لمدة 3 سنوات حتى 2029، وتأتي التحركات الهلالية من أجل بقاء اللاعب في ظل المستويات الفنية اللافتة التي يقدمها مع الزعيم.
The fans of Al-Hilal are eagerly awaiting the resolution of star player Ruben Neves's future regarding his stay with the first football team, and the fans place their great trust in the club's management to keep the player with the leader.
Neves's contract with Al-Hilal ends on June 30, which currently allows the player to sign with any other club without consulting his club's management, as he enters the last six months of his contract with his current club.
The management of Al-Hilal is seeking to extend the player's contract for an additional 3 years until 2029, and the club's efforts are aimed at keeping the player due to the remarkable performances he has been delivering with the leader.