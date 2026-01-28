The fans of Al-Hilal are eagerly awaiting the resolution of star player Ruben Neves's future regarding his stay with the first football team, and the fans place their great trust in the club's management to keep the player with the leader.



Neves's contract with Al-Hilal ends on June 30, which currently allows the player to sign with any other club without consulting his club's management, as he enters the last six months of his contract with his current club.



The management of Al-Hilal is seeking to extend the player's contract for an additional 3 years until 2029, and the club's efforts are aimed at keeping the player due to the remarkable performances he has been delivering with the leader.