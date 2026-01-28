سجلت الأسهم السعودية أرباحاً سوقية بنهاية تداولاتها اليوم (الأربعاء)، بقيمة 108.48 مليار ريال، لترتفع القيمة السوقية للشركات المدرجة إلى 9.45 تريليون ريال، تزامن معه ارتفاع أسهم 117 شركة، فيما انخفضت أسهم 139 شركة، فيما حافظت أسهم 12 شركة على مستوياتها السابقة دون تغيير، لتواصل الأسهم صعودها للجلسة السادسة على التوالي.


وأغلق المؤشر عند مستوى 11.458 نقطة، مرتفعاً 76 نقطة، بنسبة ارتفاع 0.67%، إلا أن القيمة السوقية للشركات المدرجة ارتفعت بنسبة 1.15% خلال جلسة واحدة، لأن سقف الحد الأعلى لحجم الشركة الواحدة في المؤشر لا يمكن أن يتجاوز 15%، مسجلاً أعلى إغلاق منذ 3 أشهر، وبتداولات بلغت قيمتها الإجمالية نحو 6.3 مليار ريال.


وافتتح مؤشر السوق اليوم عند 11415 نقطة، وسجل أعلى مستوى عند 11463 نقطة، وأدنى مستوى عند 11396 نقطة.


وبارتفاع اليوم، تصل مكاسب المؤشر منذ بداية يناير 2026 إلى نحو 970 نقطة، وبنسبة 9.2% مقارنة بإغلاق الشهر الماضي.


وارتفعت أسهم 4 شركات بنهاية تداولاتها اليومية بأكثر من 5%، ممثلة في شركات «الرمز، العزيزية ريت، بوبا، ومحطة البناء».