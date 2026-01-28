The Saudi stocks recorded market gains by the end of today's trading (Wednesday), amounting to 108.48 billion riyals, raising the market capitalization of listed companies to 9.45 trillion riyals. This coincided with the rise of shares in 117 companies, while shares in 139 companies declined, and the shares of 12 companies maintained their previous levels without change, allowing stocks to continue their rise for the sixth consecutive session.



The index closed at 11,458 points, up 76 points, with an increase of 0.67%. However, the market capitalization of listed companies rose by 1.15% during a single session, as the maximum limit for the size of a single company in the index cannot exceed 15%, marking the highest close in three months, with total trading values amounting to approximately 6.3 billion riyals.



The market index opened today at 11,415 points, recorded a high of 11,463 points, and a low of 11,396 points.



With today's increase, the index gains since the beginning of January 2026 amount to approximately 970 points, or 9.2% compared to last month's close.



Shares of 4 companies rose by more than 5% by the end of their daily trading, represented by the companies "Al-Ramz, Al-Aziziyah REIT, Bupa, and Al-Benaa Station."