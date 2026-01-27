احتفلت الفنانة المصرية ليلى علوي أمس، بذكرى ميلاد ابنها خالد، وحرصت على مشاركة هذه المناسبة الخاصة مع جمهورها ومتابعيها عبر حسابها الرسمي على موقع إنستغرام.

فيديو ورسالة

ونشرت علوي مقطع فيديو مؤثراً، يتضمن لقطات ولحظات مميزة وثّقت علاقتها بنجلها عبر مراحل مختلفة من حياته؛ ما عكس حالةً من الحب والانسجام العميق بينهما.

وأرفقت ليلى علوي الفيديو برسالة مؤثرة، عبّرت فيها عن مدى حبها واعتزازها به، قائلة: «كل سنة وانت طيب يا عنيا يا خلودة، ودايماً جنبي وفرحانة وفخورة بيك يا أحلى حاجة في حياتي، يا كل حياتي، لأنك انت يا حبيبي من نعم ربنا عليا».

وسبق أن احتفلت الفنانة ليلى علوي بتخرج ابنها خالد من الجامعة، في لحظة وصفتها بأنها لا تُضاهيها أي فرحة أخرى مرت بها، وشاركت جمهورها ومحبيها عبر حسابها الرسمي على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي فيس بوك مقطع فيديو وثّق هذه المناسبة السعيدة.

ونشرت مقطع فيديو جمع مجموعة من الصور، ظهر خلالها ابنها خالد وهو يرتدي زي التخرج الرسمي أثناء تسلمه الشهادة الجامعية، كما ظهرت ليلى علوي نفسها إلى جانبه في عدد من الصور، تعكس نظراتها مشاعر الأمومة والفخر والامتنان في آنٍ واحد.

أحدث الأعمال الفنية

من جهة ثانية، انتهت ليلى علوي من تصوير أحدث أعمالها الفنية، فيلم «ابن مين فيهم؟»، الذي يجمعها مجدداً بالفنان بيومي فؤاد.

وأكدت في تصريحات إعلامية رغبتها في الحصول على إجازة خاصة تستريح فيها خلال هذه الفترة قبل استئناف نشاطها الفني من جديد.

وتدور أحداث فيلم «ابن مين فيهم؟» حول «رشدي» (بيومي فؤاد)، وهو رجل أعمال مستهتر، يعيش حياته بلا التزامات، حتى يصطدم بالمحامية الصارمة التي لا تعرف المساومة «ماجدة» (ليلى علوي)، التي تدخل حياته بشكلٍ مفاجئ، ويؤدي هذا الصدام إلى سلسلة من المواقف المعقدة والكوميدية في رحلتهم للبحث عن ابن رشدي، ليستعرض الفيلم موضوعات مثل المسؤولية والعلاقات والروابط غير المتوقعة.