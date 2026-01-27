The Egyptian artist Laila Elwi celebrated her son Khaled's birthday yesterday, and she made sure to share this special occasion with her audience and followers through her official account on Instagram.

Video and Message

Elwi shared a touching video that included clips and special moments documenting her relationship with her son through different stages of his life; reflecting a deep sense of love and harmony between them.

Laila Elwi accompanied the video with an emotional message, expressing her love and pride for him, saying: "Happy birthday my dear Khaled, always by my side, I am happy and proud of you, the best thing in my life, my whole life, because you, my dear, are one of God's blessings upon me."

Previously, the artist Laila Elwi celebrated her son Khaled's graduation from university, in a moment she described as unmatched by any other joy she has experienced, and she shared with her audience and fans through her official Facebook account a video documenting this happy occasion.

She posted a video that compiled a series of photos, showing her son Khaled in his official graduation attire while receiving his university diploma, and Laila Elwi herself appeared beside him in several photos, reflecting her feelings of motherhood, pride, and gratitude all at once.

Latest Artistic Works

On another note, Laila Elwi has finished filming her latest artistic work, the movie "Ibn Meen Feeh?" which reunites her with the artist Bayoumi Fouad.

She confirmed in media statements her desire to take a special break during this period before resuming her artistic activities again.

The events of the movie "Ibn Meen Feeh?" revolve around "Roshdy" (Bayoumi Fouad), a careless businessman who lives his life without commitments, until he collides with the strict lawyer who knows no compromise, "Magda" (Laila Elwi), who enters his life unexpectedly, leading to a series of complex and comedic situations in their journey to find Roshdy's son, showcasing themes such as responsibility, relationships, and unexpected connections.