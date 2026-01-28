من المنتظر أن تحسم إدارة نادي الاتحاد موقفها مع النجم الفرنسي نغولو كانتي عقب مواجهة الفريق الاتحادي أمام نظيره الفتح، غدا (الخميس) الساعة 6:00 مساء، على ملعب ميدان تمويل الأولى بالأحساء، ضمن مباريات الجولة الـ19 في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، بتجديد عقده مع النادي من عدمه على الرغم من دخول اللاعب فترة الأشهر الستة التي يحق له من خلالها التوقيع مع أي نادٍ. إذ يسعى نادي فنر بخشة التركي للتعاقد مع اللاعب كانتي خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية الحالية، وتم الاتفاق على كافة تفاصيل عقد اللاعب مع النادي التركي، ويتبقى فقط شراء المدة المتبقية من عقده مع نادي الاتحاد.


وكان اللاعب كانتي انضم لصفوف فريق الاتحاد صيف 2023 بعقد لمدة ثلاثة مواسم، ونجح في تحقيق لقب دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، وكأس الملك في الموسم الماضي.