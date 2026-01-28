The management of Al-Ittihad Club is expected to finalize its position regarding French star N'Golo Kanté following the team's match against Al-Fateh tomorrow (Thursday) at 6:00 PM at the Maysan Tamweel Stadium in Al-Ahsa, as part of the 19th round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League. This decision will determine whether to renew his contract with the club or not, despite the player entering the six-month period during which he is allowed to sign with any club. The Turkish club Fenerbahçe is seeking to sign Kanté during the current winter transfer window, and all details of the player's contract with the Turkish club have been agreed upon; only the purchase of the remaining duration of his contract with Al-Ittihad remains.



Kanté joined Al-Ittihad in the summer of 2023 on a three-season contract and succeeded in winning the Roshan Saudi Professional League title and the King’s Cup last season.