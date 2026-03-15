The United States raised its national flag over its embassy building in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, for the first time since 2019, in a strong symbolic move that officially announces the end of the "great rupture" that lasted a full seven years between Washington and Caracas.



The previous lowering and the current raising of the flag were led by Laura Dogu, the Chargé d'Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Venezuela, who confirmed in a statement published by the embassy on the "X" platform that "on the morning of March 14, 2019, the American flag was last lowered at the U.S. Embassy in Caracas, and today, March 14, 2026, at the same time, my team and I raised the American flag."



The official account of the U.S. Embassy added, "Exactly seven years after its lowering, a new era of relations between the United States and Venezuela has begun... We stand with Venezuela."



The flag was raised in a simple ceremony outside the embassy building, which is currently undergoing restoration and maintenance, with a limited presence of American diplomats. The embassy noted that this step comes after the announcement of the restoration of full diplomatic and consular relations between the two countries at the beginning of March, following radical changes in the Venezuelan political landscape.



The event is a prominent symbol of the transformation of relations following the arrest of former President Nicolás Maduro by American forces last January, and the assumption of an interim government led by Delcy Rodríguez, who has shown openness to negotiate with the administration of President Donald Trump, including potential facilitation in the oil and mining sectors.



Venezuela severed its diplomatic relations with the United States in January 2019, after Washington refused to recognize Maduro's re-election in 2018 and recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó as interim president. In response, Caracas ordered American diplomats to leave, and the American flag was lowered on March 14, 2019.



Since then, the United States has managed its diplomatic affairs with Venezuela from its embassy in Bogotá, Colombia, while imposing harsh economic sanctions on Maduro's regime.