رفعت الولايات المتحدة علمها الوطني فوق مبنى سفارتها في العاصمة الفنزويلية كاراكاس، لأول مرة منذ 2019، في خطوة رمزية قوية تعلن رسمياً انتهاء حقبة «القطيعة الكبرى» التي استمرت سبع سنوات كاملة بين واشنطن وكاراكاس.


وقادت مراسم الإنزال السابق والرفع الحالي لورا دوغو، القائمة بأعمال السفارة الأمريكية في فنزويلا، وأكدت في بيان نشرته السفارة على منصة «إكس» أنه «في صباح 14 مارس 2019، أُنزل العلم الأمريكي للمرة الأخيرة في سفارة الولايات المتحدة في كاراكاس، واليوم، 14 مارس 2026، في التوقيت نفسه، قام فريقي وأنا برفع العلم الأمريكي».


وأضاف الحساب الرسمي للسفارة الأمريكية «تماماً بعد سبع سنوات من إنزاله، لقد بدأت حقبة جديدة للعلاقات بين الولايات المتحدة وفنزويلا.. نحن مع فنزويلا».


وتم رفع العلم في مراسم بسيطة خارج مبنى السفارة، الذي يخضع حالياً لأعمال ترميم وصيانة، وسط حضور محدود للدبلوماسيين الأمريكيين، وأشارت السفارة إلى أن الخطوة تأتي بعد إعلان استعادة العلاقات الدبلوماسية والقنصلية الكاملة بين البلدين في بداية مارس الجاري، عقب تغييرات جذرية في المشهد السياسي الفنزويلي.


ويُعد الحدث رمزاً بارزاً لتحول العلاقات بعد اعتقال الرئيس السابق نيكولاس مادورو على يد قوات أمريكية في يناير الماضي، وتولي حكومة انتقالية برئاسة بالإنابة ديلسي رودريغيز، التي أبدت انفتاحاً نحو التفاوض مع إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب، بما في ذلك تسهيلات محتملة في قطاعي النفط والتعدين.


وقطعت فنزويلا علاقاتها الدبلوماسية مع الولايات المتحدة في يناير 2019، بعد رفض واشنطن الاعتراف بإعادة انتخاب مادورو في 2018، واعترافها بزعيم المعارضة خوان غوايدو رئيساً مؤقتاً، ورداً على ذلك، أمرت كاراكاس بمغادرة الدبلوماسيين الأمريكيين، وأُنزل العلم الأمريكي في 14 مارس 2019.


ومنذ ذلك الحين، أدارت الولايات المتحدة شؤونها الدبلوماسية مع فنزويلا من سفارتها في بوغوتا كولومبيا، مع فرض عقوبات اقتصادية قاسية على نظام مادورو.