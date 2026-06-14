مراكز ناجز تنظم مبادرة «خذها من أهلها»

Najiz Centers will organize the initiative "Take It from Its People" for judicial culture from June 22 to 25, 2026, at the House of Culture in Riyadh, with the participation of a select group of specialists and experts. The aim is to enhance judicial awareness and spread judicial culture among community members through dialogue sessions and specialized workshops that contribute to establishing the concepts of preventive justice and empowering beneficiaries to know their rights and duties.

The initiative targets various segments of society, including those interested in law, the real estate sector, technology, digital services, project owners, and creators wishing to protect their intellectual production, in addition to the general community.

The initiative includes four main tracks that extend over four days, covering the digital track, the real estate track, the reconciliation track, and the creative and commercial track. It addresses specialized topics in digital judicial transformation, real estate documentation, dispute resolution, and intellectual property, along with 8 dialogue sessions and interactive workshops.

The initiative comes as an extension of national efforts aimed at enhancing judicial awareness and spreading legal culture in society.