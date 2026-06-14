مراكز ناجز تنظم مبادرة «خذها من أهلها»

تنظم مراكز ناجز خلال الفترة من 22 إلى 25 يونيو 2026م، في بيت الثقافة بمدينة الرياض، مبادرة «خذها من أهلها» للثقافة العدلية، بمشاركة نخبة من المختصين والخبراء، وذلك بهدف تعزيز الوعي العدلي ونشرالثقافة العدلية بين أفراد المجتمع، عبر جلسات حوارية وورش عمل تخصصية تسهم في ترسيخ مفاهيم العدالة الوقائية وتمكين المستفيدين من معرفة حقوقهم وواجباتهم.
وتستهدف المبادرة مختلف شرائح المجتمع، بما في ذلك المهتمون بالقانون والقطاع العقاري والتقنية والخدمات الرقمية، وأصحاب المشاريع، والمبدعون الراغبون في حماية إنتاجهم الفكري، إلى جانب أفراد المجتمع بشكل عام.
وتتضمن المبادرة أربعة مسارات رئيسة تمتد على مدار أربعة أيام، تشمل المسار الرقمي، والمسار العقاري، ومسار الصلح، والمسار الإبداعي والتجاري، إذ تتناول موضوعات متخصصة في التحول العدلي الرقمي، والتوثيق العقاري، وتسوية النزاعات، والملكية الفكرية، إلى جانب 8 جلسات حوارية وورش عمل تفاعلية.
وتأتي المبادرة امتداداً للجهود الوطنية الرامية إلى تعزيز الوعي العدلي ونشر الثقافة القانونية في المجتمع.
Najiz Centers will organize the initiative "Take It from Its People" for judicial culture from June 22 to 25, 2026, at the House of Culture in Riyadh, with the participation of a select group of specialists and experts. The aim is to enhance judicial awareness and spread judicial culture among community members through dialogue sessions and specialized workshops that contribute to establishing the concepts of preventive justice and empowering beneficiaries to know their rights and duties.
The initiative targets various segments of society, including those interested in law, the real estate sector, technology, digital services, project owners, and creators wishing to protect their intellectual production, in addition to the general community.
The initiative includes four main tracks that extend over four days, covering the digital track, the real estate track, the reconciliation track, and the creative and commercial track. It addresses specialized topics in digital judicial transformation, real estate documentation, dispute resolution, and intellectual property, along with 8 dialogue sessions and interactive workshops.
The initiative comes as an extension of national efforts aimed at enhancing judicial awareness and spreading legal culture in society.