أحالت النيابة العامة في مصر، اليوم (الأحد)، رجل الأعمال صبري حلمي نخنوخ و10 متهمين آخرين إلى محكمة الجنايات، وذلك على خلفية اتهامهم بارتكاب سلسلة من الجرائم الجنائية، شملت «أعمال بلطجة واستخدام العنف والسرقة بالإكراه».

لائحة الاتهامات

وجاء في قرار الإحالة الخاص بالقضية، التي قُيدت برقم 6262 لسنة 2026 جنايات التجمع الخامس، أن المتهمين تواطؤوا على ارتكاب جرائم استعراض القوة، والتلويح بالعنف ضد مواطنين، فضلاً عن تنفيذ عمليات سرقة بالإكراه، والتهديد المصحوب بطلب الابتزاز.

كما شملت لائحة الاتهامات الرسمية الموجهة لنخنوخ ومعاونيه التعدي بالضرب والسب والقذف، وتعمّد إزعاج المواطنين، إضافة لإساءة استعمال وسائل الاتصالات الحديثة، واستعمال حسابات خاصة على شبكة الإنترنت بقصد تسهيل ارتكاب الجريمة.

صبري نخنوخ.

صبري نخنوخ.

تحفظ ومنع سفر

وأسفرت التحقيقات التي باشرتها النيابة العامة عن ثبوت الأدلة ضد المتهمين الأحد عشر، ليصدر القرار القضائي بنقل القضية إلى محكمة الجنايات المختصة بدائرة التجمع الخامس لبدء محاكمتهم وفقاً لقانون العقوبات ومكافحة الجرائم الإلكترونية.

فيما نص قرار سابق للنيابة على التحفظ على أموال المتهمين في القضية ومنعهم مؤقتاً من التصرف بممتلكاتهم لحين الفصل النهائي في القضية.

وحسب النيابة، أسفر فحص الهواتف الخاصة لنخنوخ والمتهمين وتفريغ محتواها عن تسجيلات مرئية وصوتية كشفت جرائم أخرى مروعة ارتكبها التشكيل العصابي، شملت وقائع خطف مقترنة بهتك عرض، واحتجاز مواطنين مصحوباً بتعذيب بدني بحقهم، وإكراه الضحايا على توقيع أوراق ومستندات تحت التهديد، وحيازة أدوات تستخدم في التعذيب، فضلاً عن اقتناء حيوانات برية شرسة لترهيب الضحايا.

صبري نخنوخ خلف القضبان.

صبري نخنوخ خلف القضبان.

وسبق توقيف صبري نخنوخ في 2012 داخل فيلته بالإسكندرية، حيث عثر بداخلها آنذاك على ترسانة أسلحة وحيوانات مفترسة.

فيما صدر بحقه حكم بالسجن بتهم حيازة أسلحة وتزوير، إلا أنه خرج، ليتجه بعدها لممارسة الأعمال التجارية والاستثمار في قطاع الأمن والحراسة.

وارتباطاً بهذه الواقعة ألقت الأجهزة الأمنية في مصر قبل أيام القبض على رجل الأعمال أحمد الحداد، زوج الفنانة هاجر أحمد.

وتعود الأزمة إلى نزاع حاد دار بين عدة أطراف بخصوص فيلا في منطقة الساحل الشمالي، تُقدّر قيمتها الإجمالية بنحو 50 مليون جنيه مصري، كان قد تم بيعها في وقت سابق.

ليتفجر الخلاف لاحقاً بين الأطراف المعنية حول مستحقات مالية متبقية من الثمن الكلي للعقار بلغت قيمتها قرابة 20 مليون جنيه، ما أدى في النهاية لتصاعد حدة الأزمة وتفاقمها.