The Public Prosecution in Egypt referred businessman Sabry Helmy Nakhnoukh and 10 other defendants to the Criminal Court today (Sunday), following accusations of committing a series of criminal offenses, including "bullying, use of violence, and armed robbery."

Charges List

The referral decision regarding the case, which was registered under number 6262 for the year 2026 in the Fifth Settlement Criminal Court, stated that the defendants conspired to commit crimes of showing force and threatening violence against citizens, in addition to carrying out armed robberies and extortion threats.

The official charges against Nakhnoukh and his associates also included assault, verbal abuse, and intentional disturbance of citizens, as well as the misuse of modern communication tools and the use of private accounts on the internet to facilitate the commission of the crime.

Seizure and Travel Ban

The investigations conducted by the Public Prosecution revealed sufficient evidence against the eleven defendants, leading to the judicial decision to transfer the case to the competent Criminal Court in the Fifth Settlement to begin their trial in accordance with the Penal Code and the Anti-Cybercrime Law.

A previous decision by the prosecution stipulated the seizure of the defendants' assets and temporarily preventing them from disposing of their properties until a final ruling in the case.

According to the prosecution, the examination of Nakhnoukh's and the defendants' phones and the extraction of their contents revealed audio and video recordings that uncovered other horrific crimes committed by the criminal gang, including incidents of kidnapping accompanied by sexual assault, detention of citizens with physical torture, coercing victims to sign papers and documents under threat, possession of tools used in torture, as well as the acquisition of fierce wild animals to intimidate the victims.

Sabry Nakhnoukh was previously arrested in 2012 inside his villa in Alexandria, where a cache of weapons and wild animals was found at that time.

He was sentenced to prison for possession of weapons and forgery, but he was released and subsequently engaged in business and investment in the security and guarding sector.

In connection with this incident, security forces in Egypt recently arrested businessman Ahmed El-Haddad, the husband of actress Hagar Ahmed.

The crisis dates back to a fierce dispute between several parties regarding a villa in the North Coast area, estimated to be worth around 50 million Egyptian pounds, which had been sold earlier.

The disagreement later escalated among the involved parties over remaining financial dues from the total price of the property, amounting to approximately 20 million pounds, ultimately leading to an intensification and exacerbation of the crisis.