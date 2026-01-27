أنطلقت اليوم ، أعمال المؤتمر والمعرض الدولي الأول للثقافة الرياضية، الذي ينظمه الاتحاد السعودي للثقافة الرياضية بالتعاون مع جامعة الإمام محمد بن سعود الإسلامية، وذلك برعاية من وزير الرياضة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن تركي الفيصل، خلال الفترة من 27 إلى 29 يناير 2026م، بمقر جامعة الإمام في مدينة الرياض، ويُعقد المؤتمر في نسخته الأولى تحت عنوان: «ثقافة الرياضة السياحية والترفيهية»، ويهدف المؤتمر إلى إبراز الدور المتنامي للثقافة الرياضية في دعم السياحة الرياضية والترفيه، وتعزيز جودة الحياة، وتفعيل الرياضة أداةً تنمويةً وثقافيةً واقتصاديةً، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.
وفي هذا السياق، قال رئيس الاتحاد السعودي للثقافة الرياضية ورئيس اللجنة العليا للمؤتمر الدولي الأول للثقافة الرياضية الدكتور سليمان بن عمر الجلعود: أن رعاية وزير الرياضة لهذا الحدث تعكس حجم الدعم الكبير الذي يحظى به القطاع الرياضي في المملكة، مؤكداً أن المؤتمر يمثل منصة وطنية ودولية لترسيخ مفهوم الثقافة الرياضية بوصفها أحد مرتكزات التنمية الشاملة وبناء الإنسان.
وأضاف أن المؤتمر سيوفر بيئة علمية وتطبيقية تجمع القيادات الرياضية والخبراء وصناع القرار، وتسهم في تطوير منظومة السياحة الرياضية والترفيه وتعزيز الصورة الحضارية للمملكة على الساحة الدولية.
ويتضمن المؤتمر برنامجاً علمياً وتطبيقياً ثرياً يشمل جلسات علمية، وورش عمل تخصصية، ودورات تدريبية، ومعرضاً مصاحباً، بمشاركة نخبة من الخبراء والمتخصصين من داخل المملكة وخارجها، بما يعزز من مخرجات الحدث ويحقق أهدافه الاستراتيجية.
Today, the activities of the First International Conference and Exhibition for Sports Culture, organized by the Saudi Federation for Sports Culture in collaboration with Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University, were launched under the patronage of the Minister of Sports, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal. The event will take place from January 27 to 29, 2026, at the Imam University in Riyadh. The conference, in its first edition, is titled: “The Culture of Sports Tourism and Entertainment,” and aims to highlight the growing role of sports culture in supporting sports tourism and entertainment, enhancing quality of life, and activating sports as a developmental, cultural, and economic tool, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.
In this context, the President of the Saudi Federation for Sports Culture and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for the First International Conference on Sports Culture, Dr. Suleiman bin Omar Al-Jalaoud, stated that the Minister of Sports' sponsorship of this event reflects the significant support that the sports sector receives in the Kingdom. He emphasized that the conference represents a national and international platform to establish the concept of sports culture as one of the pillars of comprehensive development and human building.
He added that the conference will provide a scientific and practical environment that brings together sports leaders, experts, and decision-makers, contributing to the development of the sports tourism and entertainment system and enhancing the Kingdom's civilizational image on the international stage.
The conference includes a rich scientific and practical program featuring scientific sessions, specialized workshops, training courses, and a concurrent exhibition, with the participation of a select group of experts and specialists from within the Kingdom and abroad, which enhances the event's outcomes and achieves its strategic goals.