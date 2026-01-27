Today, the activities of the First International Conference and Exhibition for Sports Culture, organized by the Saudi Federation for Sports Culture in collaboration with Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University, were launched under the patronage of the Minister of Sports, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal. The event will take place from January 27 to 29, 2026, at the Imam University in Riyadh. The conference, in its first edition, is titled: “The Culture of Sports Tourism and Entertainment,” and aims to highlight the growing role of sports culture in supporting sports tourism and entertainment, enhancing quality of life, and activating sports as a developmental, cultural, and economic tool, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.



In this context, the President of the Saudi Federation for Sports Culture and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for the First International Conference on Sports Culture, Dr. Suleiman bin Omar Al-Jalaoud, stated that the Minister of Sports' sponsorship of this event reflects the significant support that the sports sector receives in the Kingdom. He emphasized that the conference represents a national and international platform to establish the concept of sports culture as one of the pillars of comprehensive development and human building.



He added that the conference will provide a scientific and practical environment that brings together sports leaders, experts, and decision-makers, contributing to the development of the sports tourism and entertainment system and enhancing the Kingdom's civilizational image on the international stage.



The conference includes a rich scientific and practical program featuring scientific sessions, specialized workshops, training courses, and a concurrent exhibition, with the participation of a select group of experts and specialists from within the Kingdom and abroad, which enhances the event's outcomes and achieves its strategic goals.