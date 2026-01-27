أنطلقت اليوم ، أعمال المؤتمر والمعرض الدولي الأول للثقافة الرياضية، الذي ينظمه الاتحاد السعودي للثقافة الرياضية بالتعاون مع جامعة الإمام محمد بن سعود الإسلامية، وذلك برعاية من وزير الرياضة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن تركي الفيصل، خلال الفترة من 27 إلى 29 يناير 2026م، بمقر جامعة الإمام في مدينة الرياض، ويُعقد المؤتمر في نسخته الأولى تحت عنوان: «ثقافة الرياضة السياحية والترفيهية»، ويهدف المؤتمر إلى إبراز الدور المتنامي للثقافة الرياضية في دعم السياحة الرياضية والترفيه، وتعزيز جودة الحياة، وتفعيل الرياضة أداةً تنمويةً وثقافيةً واقتصاديةً، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.


وفي هذا السياق، قال رئيس الاتحاد السعودي للثقافة الرياضية ورئيس اللجنة العليا للمؤتمر الدولي الأول للثقافة الرياضية الدكتور سليمان بن عمر الجلعود: أن رعاية وزير الرياضة لهذا الحدث تعكس حجم الدعم الكبير الذي يحظى به القطاع الرياضي في المملكة، مؤكداً أن المؤتمر يمثل منصة وطنية ودولية لترسيخ مفهوم الثقافة الرياضية بوصفها أحد مرتكزات التنمية الشاملة وبناء الإنسان.


وأضاف أن المؤتمر سيوفر بيئة علمية وتطبيقية تجمع القيادات الرياضية والخبراء وصناع القرار، وتسهم في تطوير منظومة السياحة الرياضية والترفيه وتعزيز الصورة الحضارية للمملكة على الساحة الدولية.


ويتضمن المؤتمر برنامجاً علمياً وتطبيقياً ثرياً يشمل جلسات علمية، وورش عمل تخصصية، ودورات تدريبية، ومعرضاً مصاحباً، بمشاركة نخبة من الخبراء والمتخصصين من داخل المملكة وخارجها، بما يعزز من مخرجات الحدث ويحقق أهدافه الاستراتيجية.