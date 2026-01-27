Disputes over inheritance within a family in the Egyptian governorate of Gharbia turned into a shocking act of violence, after a young man assaulted his mother with a "hatchet," slapping her publicly while she was sitting in front of the family home, in an incident that shook public opinion and reignited the debate over family disputes that end in crimes.

The Egyptian Ministry of Interior revealed that the Tanta Police Station received a report from a housewife residing in the center's jurisdiction, stating that she was harmed by her son, a farmer who lives with her at the same address, after he physically assaulted her while she was sitting in front of the house.

Investigations indicated that the incident stemmed from intense family disputes over inheritance, escalating from a family quarrel to a direct assault, disregarding the sanctity of motherhood or family ties.

According to a statement from the Egyptian Ministry of Interior, security forces were able to identify and apprehend the suspect in a short time, and upon confrontation, he admitted to committing the assault due to family disputes. The tool used in the incident, the "hatchet," was also recovered with his guidance.

The relevant authorities confirmed that all necessary legal measures have been taken against the suspect, as part of a firm approach to dealing with incidents of domestic violence, especially those that affect the sanctity of parents, or even inheritance disputes that can, in some cases, escalate into crimes threatening societal peace.