تحولت خلافات حول الميراث داخل أسرة بمحافظة الغربية المصرية إلى جريمة عنف صادمة، بعدما أقدم شاب على الاعتداء على والدته بالضرب مستخدماً «فأساً»، وصفعها علناً أثناء جلوسها أمام منزل الأسرة، في واقعة هزّت الرأي العام وأعادت الجدل حول النزاعات العائلية التي تنتهي بجرائم.
وكشفت وزارة الداخلية المصرية أن مركز شرطة طنطا تلقى بلاغاً من ربة منزل مقيمة بدائرة المركز، أفادت بتضررها من نجلها، وهو مزارع يقيم معها بالعنوان ذاته، بعد قيامه بالتعدي عليها جسدياً أثناء جلوسها أمام المنزل.
وأوضحت التحريات أن سبب الواقعة يعود إلى خلافات عائلية حادة حول الميراث، تطورت من نزاع أسري إلى اعتداء مباشر، دون اعتبار لحرمة الأمومة أو الروابط الأسرية.
وبحسب بيان وزارة الداخلية المصرية، تمكنت الأجهزة الأمنية من تحديد هوية المتهم وضبطه في وقت وجيز، وبمواجهته أقرّ بارتكاب الاعتداء نتيجة الخلافات الأسرية، كما تم ضبط الأداة المستخدمة في الواقعة «الفأس» بإرشاده.
وأكدت الجهات المعنية اتخاذ جميع الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة حيال المتهم، في إطار التعامل الحازم مع وقائع العنف الأسري، خصوصاً تلك التي تمس حرمة الوالدين، أو حتى نزاعات الميراث التي قد تتحول في بعض الحالات إلى جرائم تهدد السلم المجتمعي.
Disputes over inheritance within a family in the Egyptian governorate of Gharbia turned into a shocking act of violence, after a young man assaulted his mother with a "hatchet," slapping her publicly while she was sitting in front of the family home, in an incident that shook public opinion and reignited the debate over family disputes that end in crimes.
The Egyptian Ministry of Interior revealed that the Tanta Police Station received a report from a housewife residing in the center's jurisdiction, stating that she was harmed by her son, a farmer who lives with her at the same address, after he physically assaulted her while she was sitting in front of the house.
Investigations indicated that the incident stemmed from intense family disputes over inheritance, escalating from a family quarrel to a direct assault, disregarding the sanctity of motherhood or family ties.
According to a statement from the Egyptian Ministry of Interior, security forces were able to identify and apprehend the suspect in a short time, and upon confrontation, he admitted to committing the assault due to family disputes. The tool used in the incident, the "hatchet," was also recovered with his guidance.
The relevant authorities confirmed that all necessary legal measures have been taken against the suspect, as part of a firm approach to dealing with incidents of domestic violence, especially those that affect the sanctity of parents, or even inheritance disputes that can, in some cases, escalate into crimes threatening societal peace.