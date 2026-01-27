تحولت خلافات حول الميراث داخل أسرة بمحافظة الغربية المصرية إلى جريمة عنف صادمة، بعدما أقدم شاب على الاعتداء على والدته بالضرب مستخدماً «فأساً»، وصفعها علناً أثناء جلوسها أمام منزل الأسرة، في واقعة هزّت الرأي العام وأعادت الجدل حول النزاعات العائلية التي تنتهي بجرائم.

وكشفت وزارة الداخلية المصرية أن مركز شرطة طنطا تلقى بلاغاً من ربة منزل مقيمة بدائرة المركز، أفادت بتضررها من نجلها، وهو مزارع يقيم معها بالعنوان ذاته، بعد قيامه بالتعدي عليها جسدياً أثناء جلوسها أمام المنزل.

وأوضحت التحريات أن سبب الواقعة يعود إلى خلافات عائلية حادة حول الميراث، تطورت من نزاع أسري إلى اعتداء مباشر، دون اعتبار لحرمة الأمومة أو الروابط الأسرية.

وبحسب بيان وزارة الداخلية المصرية، تمكنت الأجهزة الأمنية من تحديد هوية المتهم وضبطه في وقت وجيز، وبمواجهته أقرّ بارتكاب الاعتداء نتيجة الخلافات الأسرية، كما تم ضبط الأداة المستخدمة في الواقعة «الفأس» بإرشاده.

وأكدت الجهات المعنية اتخاذ جميع الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة حيال المتهم، في إطار التعامل الحازم مع وقائع العنف الأسري، خصوصاً تلك التي تمس حرمة الوالدين، أو حتى نزاعات الميراث التي قد تتحول في بعض الحالات إلى جرائم تهدد السلم المجتمعي.