The artist Rashid Al-Majed has arrived in Riyadh to prepare for the concert "And Rashid is Back," which is part of the Riyadh Season events on the 30th of this month.

Full House

The organizing company for the concert released a video clip documenting Al-Majed's arrival, where he was warmly welcomed by the organizing team and several of his fans, expressing their happiness and anticipation for the concert.

It is expected that the concert will be a full house, with a large attendance from Al-Majed's fans, who are eager to hear his most famous songs in a celebratory musical atmosphere, led by maestro Walid Al-Fayed.

No Special Invitations

The organizing company for the concert previously announced that tickets will be available to the public starting tomorrow (Tuesday), confirming that there are no special invitations for attendance.

Latest Songs

Rashid Al-Majed has previously released several new songs, including "I Am the Original," with lyrics by Abdulrahman Al-Muhaideb, composed by Mohammed Tawih, and arranged by Islam Marghani, as well as "Don't Delay," by Emirati poet Jamouh, composed by Adel Abdullah, and arranged by Ahmed Al-Ridwan.