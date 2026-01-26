وصل الفنان راشد الماجد إلى الرياض، للتحضير لحفلة «وعاد راشد» المقامة ضمن فعاليات موسم الرياض 30 الجاري.

كامل العدد

ونشرت الشركة المنظمة للحفلة مقطع فيديو يوثق وصول الماجد، واستقباله من فريق التنظيم وعدد من محبيه بحفاوة وترحيب كبيرين، معبرين عن سعادتهم وتطلعهم للحفلة.

ومن المتوقع أن ترفع الحفلة شعار كامل العدد بحضور واسع من عشاق الماجد، الذين ينتظرون سماع أشهر أغانيه وسط أجواء موسيقية احتفالية، بقيادة المايسترو وليد الفايد.

لا دعوات خاصة

وأعلنت الشركة المنظمة للحفلة سابقاً إتاحة التذاكر للجمهور اعتباراً من غد (الثلاثاء)، مؤكدةً عدم وجود دعوات خاصة للحضور.

أحدث الأغاني

وطرح راشد الماجد سابقاً عدة أغانٍ جديدة، من بينها «أنا الأصل»، من كلمات عبدالرحمن المهيدب، لحن محمد طويحي، توزيع إسلام مرغني، و«لا تبطي» للشاعرة الإماراتية جموح، وتلحين عادل عبدالله، وتوزيع أحمد الرضوان.