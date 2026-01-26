تعود الفنانة اللبنانية دارين حمزة إلى الدراما المصرية من خلال مشاركتها في مسلسل «الكينج»، بطولة الفنان المصري محمد عادل إمام، والمقرر عرضه رمضان القادم.

أعوام من الغياب

وبعد غيابها سنوات عدة عن الأعمال المصرية، تجسد دارين شخصية «سارة»، ويتوقع أن يكون ظهورها نقطة محورية في الأحداث، خصوصاً مع تداخل دورها مع عدد من نجوم المسلسل.

وتستعد دارين للسفر إلى مصر الأسبوع القادم لاستكمال تصوير مشاهدها، بعد أن صورت جزءاً منها في ماليزيا، ويجمع مسلسل «الكينج» نخبة من نجوم الدراما المصرية، بطولة محمد إمام، ومشاركة ميرنا جميل، بسنت شوقي، عمرو عبدالجليل، حنان مطاوع، انتصار، وكمال أبو رية وآخرين، وهو من تأليف محمد صلاح العزب وإخراج شيرين عادل.

مشاركات سابقة

وشاركت دارين في الدراما المصرية في أعمال فنية عدة بعد نجاحها في أدوار الشر المركبة في مسلسلي «خطوط حمراء» و«شهادة ميلاد»، ما جعلها من أبرز النجمات اللبنانيات في الساحة المصرية.