The Lebanese artist Daren Hamza returns to Egyptian drama through her participation in the series "The King," starring the Egyptian artist Mohamed Adel Imam, which is set to be aired next Ramadan.

Years of Absence

After several years of absence from Egyptian productions, Daren embodies the character "Sara," and her appearance is expected to be a pivotal point in the events, especially with her role intertwining with several stars of the series.

Daren is preparing to travel to Egypt next week to complete filming her scenes, after having shot part of them in Malaysia. The series "The King" brings together a selection of stars from Egyptian drama, starring Mohamed Imam, with the participation of Mirna Jamil, Basant Shawky, Amr Abdel Gelil, Hanan Motawaa, Entsar, Kamal Abu Riya, and others. It is written by Mohamed Salah Al-Azab and directed by Sherine Adel.

Previous Contributions

Daren has participated in Egyptian drama in several artistic works after her success in complex villain roles in the series "Red Lines" and "Birth Certificate," which made her one of the most prominent Lebanese stars in the Egyptian scene.