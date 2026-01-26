تطلق وزارة التعليم غدا (الثلاثاء) الفرص المتاحة لنقل شاغلي الوظائف التعليمية في مدارس التعليم العام للعام الدراسي الحالي والتي ستستمر حتى يوم السابع عشر من شهر شعبان الجاري.
ودعت الوزارة الراغبين في النقل إلى الدخول لحساباتهم الشخصية في نظام فارس الإلكتروني لمعرفة الفرص المتاحة والتخصصات المطلوبة.
يشار الى أنّ الوزارة وضعت عدداً من الشروط والضوابط الخاصة ببرنامج «فرص» عند إقراره تتمثل في أن يكون التقديم من خلال النظام المعتمد، وأن يكون التقديم خلال المدة الزمنية المحددة في الإعلان، وألا يكون المتقدم في فترة التجربة وتوفر المؤهلات والشروط الخاصة بالفرصة التي تقدم عليها بحسب نوعها أو تخصصها، وألا يكون المتقدم قد استفاد من أي فرصة سابقة ما لم تمض 5 سنوات من تاريخ صدور قرار مباشرة الفرصة السابقة.
و من الشروط، ألا يكون مقر الفرصة المتقدم عليها في القطاع الذي يتبع له المتقدم وقت التقديم، وألا يكون مقر الفرصة المتقدم عليها خارج نطاق الإدارة العامة للتعليم في حال كان المتقدم من المعلمين المتعاقد معهم فيها (العقود اللائحية)، وأن يكون لدى المتقدم أداء وظيفي لعامين دراسيين سابقين، وألا يكون المتقدم وقت تاريخ المباشرة المحدد للفرصة المعلن عنها: مبتعثا للدراسة، أو موفداً لها، وموفدًا للتدريس وفي إجازة دراسية، أو في إجازة استثنائية أو معارا لدى أي جهة أخرى أو مكفوف اليد، أو مبعداً عن التدريس.
The Ministry of Education will launch tomorrow (Tuesday) the available opportunities for transferring holders of educational positions in public education schools for the current academic year, which will continue until the seventeenth of the current month of Sha'ban.
The ministry has invited those wishing to transfer to log into their personal accounts in the electronic Fares system to find out about the available opportunities and the required specializations.
It is worth noting that the ministry has set a number of conditions and regulations for the "Opportunities" program upon its approval, which include that the application must be made through the approved system, that the application must be submitted within the time frame specified in the announcement, that the applicant must not be in a probation period, and that the qualifications and specific conditions for the opportunity they are applying for must be met according to its type or specialization. Additionally, the applicant must not have benefited from any previous opportunity unless five years have passed since the issuance of the decision to commence the previous opportunity.
Among the conditions, the location of the opportunity applied for must not be in the sector to which the applicant belongs at the time of application, and the location of the opportunity applied for must not be outside the jurisdiction of the General Education Administration if the applicant is one of the teachers contracted with it (regulatory contracts). The applicant must also have a performance record for the previous two academic years, and at the time of the specified commencement date for the announced opportunity, the applicant must not be a scholarship student, or on a mission for study, or on a mission for teaching while on a study leave, or on an exceptional leave, or seconded to any other entity, or suspended from teaching.