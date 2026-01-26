The Ministry of Education will launch tomorrow (Tuesday) the available opportunities for transferring holders of educational positions in public education schools for the current academic year, which will continue until the seventeenth of the current month of Sha'ban.

The ministry has invited those wishing to transfer to log into their personal accounts in the electronic Fares system to find out about the available opportunities and the required specializations.

It is worth noting that the ministry has set a number of conditions and regulations for the "Opportunities" program upon its approval, which include that the application must be made through the approved system, that the application must be submitted within the time frame specified in the announcement, that the applicant must not be in a probation period, and that the qualifications and specific conditions for the opportunity they are applying for must be met according to its type or specialization. Additionally, the applicant must not have benefited from any previous opportunity unless five years have passed since the issuance of the decision to commence the previous opportunity.

Among the conditions, the location of the opportunity applied for must not be in the sector to which the applicant belongs at the time of application, and the location of the opportunity applied for must not be outside the jurisdiction of the General Education Administration if the applicant is one of the teachers contracted with it (regulatory contracts). The applicant must also have a performance record for the previous two academic years, and at the time of the specified commencement date for the announced opportunity, the applicant must not be a scholarship student, or on a mission for study, or on a mission for teaching while on a study leave, or on an exceptional leave, or seconded to any other entity, or suspended from teaching.