تطلق وزارة التعليم غدا (الثلاثاء) الفرص المتاحة لنقل شاغلي الوظائف التعليمية في مدارس التعليم العام للعام الدراسي الحالي والتي ستستمر حتى يوم السابع عشر من شهر شعبان الجاري.

ودعت الوزارة الراغبين في النقل إلى الدخول لحساباتهم الشخصية في نظام فارس الإلكتروني لمعرفة الفرص المتاحة والتخصصات المطلوبة.

يشار الى أنّ الوزارة وضعت عدداً من الشروط والضوابط الخاصة ببرنامج «فرص» عند إقراره تتمثل في أن يكون التقديم من خلال النظام المعتمد، وأن يكون التقديم خلال المدة الزمنية المحددة في الإعلان، وألا يكون المتقدم في فترة التجربة وتوفر المؤهلات والشروط الخاصة بالفرصة التي تقدم عليها بحسب نوعها أو تخصصها، وألا يكون المتقدم قد استفاد من أي فرصة سابقة ما لم تمض 5 سنوات من تاريخ صدور قرار مباشرة الفرصة السابقة.

و من الشروط، ألا يكون مقر الفرصة المتقدم عليها في القطاع الذي يتبع له المتقدم وقت التقديم، وألا يكون مقر الفرصة المتقدم عليها خارج نطاق الإدارة العامة للتعليم في حال كان المتقدم من المعلمين المتعاقد معهم فيها (العقود اللائحية)، وأن يكون لدى المتقدم أداء وظيفي لعامين دراسيين سابقين، وألا يكون المتقدم وقت تاريخ المباشرة المحدد للفرصة المعلن عنها: مبتعثا للدراسة، أو موفداً لها، وموفدًا للتدريس وفي إجازة دراسية، أو في إجازة استثنائية أو معارا لدى أي جهة أخرى أو مكفوف اليد، أو مبعداً عن التدريس.