في ثاني أيام الجولة 18 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، تقام مساء اليوم (الأحد) ثلاث مواجهات، إذ يستضيف النجمة فريق القادسية (6:20م)، فيما يلتقي في ديربي الرياض فريق الهلال بمضيفه الرياض (8:30م)، وفي ذات التوقيت يستضيف الفيحاء نظيره الفتح.

على استاد مدينة الأمير فيصل بن فهد الرياضية، يبحث فريق الهلال عن الفوز وتكرار نتيجة الذهاب عندما يلاقي جاره الرياض الذي يسعى للخروج بنتيجة إيجابية على أقل تقدير للخروج من مراكز الهبوط، ويحتل الهلال صدارة الدوري برصيد 44 نقطة حصدها من 14 فوزاً وتعادلين وبدون خسارة، وله من الأهداف 44 وعليه 15 هدفاً، فيما يحتل الرياض المركز 16 برصيد 10 نقاط حصدها من انتصارين وأربعة تعادلات و10 خسائر، وله من الأهداف 16 وعليه 36 هدفاً.

وعلى استاد مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية ببريدة، يدخل فريق القادسية لقاءه أمام مضيفه النجمة بمعنويات عالية بعد أن حقق ستة انتصارات متتالية صعدت به للمركز الرابع برصيد 36 نقطة حصدها من 11 انتصاراً وأربعة تعادلات وخسارتين، وله من الأهداف 38 وعليه 15 هدفاً، فيما يعاني النجمة الأمرّين إذ لم يذق طعم الانتصار منذ صعوده لدوري المحترفين ويقبع في ذيل الترتيب محتلاً المركز 18 برصيد أربع نقاط فقط، حصدها من أربعة تعادلات و12 خسارة وله من الأهداف 16 وعليه 33 هدفاً.

وعلى ملعب مدينة المجمعة الرياضية، يبحث فريق الفتح عن الثأر من مضيفه الفيحاء بعد أن خسر منه ذهاباً بنتيجة 1/ 2، ويحتل الفتح المركز العاشر برصيد 21 نقطة جمعها من ستة انتصارات وثلاثة تعادلات وسبع خسائر، وله من الأهداف 22 وعليه 29 هدفاً، فيما يسعى الفيحاء للفوز والابتعاد عن مراكز الخطر؛ إذ يحتل المركز 13 برصيد 14 نقطة، جمعها من ثلاثة انتصارات وخمسة تعادلات وثماني خسائر، وله من الأهداف 14 وعليه 41 هدفاً.