On the second day of the 18th round of the Roshen Saudi Pro League, three matches are taking place this evening (Sunday). Al-Najma hosts Al-Qadisiyah (6:20 PM), while in the Riyadh derby, Al-Hilal faces its host Al-Riyadh (8:30 PM). At the same time, Al-Faihah hosts Al-Fateh.

At Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, Al-Hilal is looking for a win to repeat the result of the first match when they meet their neighbor Al-Riyadh, who is striving to achieve a positive result at the very least to escape from the relegation zone. Al-Hilal tops the league with 44 points, having achieved 14 wins, two draws, and no losses, scoring 44 goals and conceding 15. Meanwhile, Al-Riyadh is in 16th place with 10 points from two wins, four draws, and 10 losses, scoring 16 goals and conceding 36.

At King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraidah, Al-Qadisiyah enters its match against Al-Najma with high spirits after achieving six consecutive victories, which have lifted them to fourth place with 36 points from 11 wins, four draws, and two losses, scoring 38 goals and conceding 15. On the other hand, Al-Najma is struggling as they have not tasted victory since their promotion to the Pro League and are languishing at the bottom of the table in 18th place with only four points, which they have earned from four draws and 12 losses, scoring 16 goals and conceding 33.

At Al-Majma'a Sports City Stadium, Al-Fateh is seeking revenge against their host Al-Faihah after losing the first match 1-2. Al-Fateh is currently in 10th place with 21 points, collected from six wins, three draws, and seven losses, scoring 22 goals and conceding 29. Meanwhile, Al-Faihah aims to win and distance themselves from the danger zone, sitting in 13th place with 14 points, gathered from three wins, five draws, and eight losses, scoring 14 goals and conceding 41.