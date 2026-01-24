في ثاني أيام الجولة 18 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، تقام مساء اليوم (الأحد) ثلاث مواجهات، إذ يستضيف النجمة فريق القادسية (6:20م)، فيما يلتقي في ديربي الرياض فريق الهلال بمضيفه الرياض (8:30م)، وفي ذات التوقيت يستضيف الفيحاء نظيره الفتح.
على استاد مدينة الأمير فيصل بن فهد الرياضية، يبحث فريق الهلال عن الفوز وتكرار نتيجة الذهاب عندما يلاقي جاره الرياض الذي يسعى للخروج بنتيجة إيجابية على أقل تقدير للخروج من مراكز الهبوط، ويحتل الهلال صدارة الدوري برصيد 44 نقطة حصدها من 14 فوزاً وتعادلين وبدون خسارة، وله من الأهداف 44 وعليه 15 هدفاً، فيما يحتل الرياض المركز 16 برصيد 10 نقاط حصدها من انتصارين وأربعة تعادلات و10 خسائر، وله من الأهداف 16 وعليه 36 هدفاً.
وعلى استاد مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية ببريدة، يدخل فريق القادسية لقاءه أمام مضيفه النجمة بمعنويات عالية بعد أن حقق ستة انتصارات متتالية صعدت به للمركز الرابع برصيد 36 نقطة حصدها من 11 انتصاراً وأربعة تعادلات وخسارتين، وله من الأهداف 38 وعليه 15 هدفاً، فيما يعاني النجمة الأمرّين إذ لم يذق طعم الانتصار منذ صعوده لدوري المحترفين ويقبع في ذيل الترتيب محتلاً المركز 18 برصيد أربع نقاط فقط، حصدها من أربعة تعادلات و12 خسارة وله من الأهداف 16 وعليه 33 هدفاً.
وعلى ملعب مدينة المجمعة الرياضية، يبحث فريق الفتح عن الثأر من مضيفه الفيحاء بعد أن خسر منه ذهاباً بنتيجة 1/ 2، ويحتل الفتح المركز العاشر برصيد 21 نقطة جمعها من ستة انتصارات وثلاثة تعادلات وسبع خسائر، وله من الأهداف 22 وعليه 29 هدفاً، فيما يسعى الفيحاء للفوز والابتعاد عن مراكز الخطر؛ إذ يحتل المركز 13 برصيد 14 نقطة، جمعها من ثلاثة انتصارات وخمسة تعادلات وثماني خسائر، وله من الأهداف 14 وعليه 41 هدفاً.
On the second day of the 18th round of the Roshen Saudi Pro League, three matches are taking place this evening (Sunday). Al-Najma hosts Al-Qadisiyah (6:20 PM), while in the Riyadh derby, Al-Hilal faces its host Al-Riyadh (8:30 PM). At the same time, Al-Faihah hosts Al-Fateh.
At Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, Al-Hilal is looking for a win to repeat the result of the first match when they meet their neighbor Al-Riyadh, who is striving to achieve a positive result at the very least to escape from the relegation zone. Al-Hilal tops the league with 44 points, having achieved 14 wins, two draws, and no losses, scoring 44 goals and conceding 15. Meanwhile, Al-Riyadh is in 16th place with 10 points from two wins, four draws, and 10 losses, scoring 16 goals and conceding 36.
At King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraidah, Al-Qadisiyah enters its match against Al-Najma with high spirits after achieving six consecutive victories, which have lifted them to fourth place with 36 points from 11 wins, four draws, and two losses, scoring 38 goals and conceding 15. On the other hand, Al-Najma is struggling as they have not tasted victory since their promotion to the Pro League and are languishing at the bottom of the table in 18th place with only four points, which they have earned from four draws and 12 losses, scoring 16 goals and conceding 33.
At Al-Majma'a Sports City Stadium, Al-Fateh is seeking revenge against their host Al-Faihah after losing the first match 1-2. Al-Fateh is currently in 10th place with 21 points, collected from six wins, three draws, and seven losses, scoring 22 goals and conceding 29. Meanwhile, Al-Faihah aims to win and distance themselves from the danger zone, sitting in 13th place with 14 points, gathered from three wins, five draws, and eight losses, scoring 14 goals and conceding 41.