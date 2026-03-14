أعلن وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي يسرائيل كاتس، أن الحرب الإسرائيلية الأمريكية على إيران «تتصاعد وتيرتها وتدخل مرحلة حاسمة ستستمر ما دام ذلك ضرورياً».


وقال في تصريح مصور وزع على وسائل الإعلام، اليوم(السبت) «ندخل المرحلة الحاسمة من النزاع، بين محاولات النظام الإيراني الصمود، واستسلامه».


وهنأ كاتس الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب «بالضربة القاسية التي وجهها الجيش الأمريكي مساء أمس (الجمعة) لجزيرة خرج الإيرانية النفطية»، معتبراً أنه «الرد المناسب على حقول الألغام في مضيق هرمز ومحاولات الابتزاز من جانب النظام الايراني».


وأكد أن «سلاح الجو الإسرائيلي يواصل أيضاً شن سلسلة هجمات شديدة على طهران ومجمل أنحاء إيران».


من جانبه، أعلن متحدث باسم وزارة الدفاع الإيرانية أن طهران ستزيد استخدام الأسلحة المطورة، وفق ما نقلت وسائل إعلام رسمية. وقال إن إيران ستستخدم صواريخ باليستية وأنواعاً مختلفة من الصواريخ لها قوة تدميرية أكبر ودقة أعلى.


وكان الرئيس ترمب ألمح إلى أن إيران تريد إبرام اتفاق يوقف الحرب التي دخلت أسبوعها الثالث. وقال في منشور على منصة تروث سوشيال إن إيران «مهزومة تماماً وتريد إبرام اتفاق»، لكنه لن يوافق عليه.


وكان الجيش الإسرائيلي، أعلن رصد إطلاق صاروخ باليستي من إيران باتجاه إسرائيل، في أول هجوم من هذا النوع منذ أكثر من عشر ساعات.


وقال إن أنظمة الدفاع الجوي فُعِّلت بالكامل لاعتراض الصاروخ والتعامل مع التهديد، فيما أطلقت صفارات الإنذار في مدينة إيلات الواقعة في أقصى جنوب إسرائيل ومحيطها، وفق موقع «تايمز أوف إسرائيل».


وبحسب التقييمات العسكرية الأولية، يُرجَّح أن الصاروخ جرى اعتراضه، فيما لم تُسجَّل أية إصابات حتى الآن نتيجة الهجوم.


وأوضحت الجبهة الداخلية الإسرائيلية أن صفارات الإنذار دوت في الجولان وحيفا ومناطق واسعة شمال إسرائيل.


وكان الجيش الإسرائيلي أفاد أمس (الجمعة) بأنه شنّ 7600 ضربة على إيران منذ بدء الهجوم مع الولايات المتحدة عليها قبل أسبوعين، و1100 على لبنان منذ الثاني من مارس.