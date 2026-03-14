The Israeli Defense Minister, Israel Katz, announced that the Israeli-American war on Iran "is escalating and entering a critical phase that will continue as long as necessary."



He stated in a video statement distributed to the media today (Saturday), "We are entering the critical phase of the conflict, between the Iranian regime's attempts to withstand and its surrender."



Katz congratulated U.S. President Donald Trump "for the severe blow dealt by the U.S. military last night (Friday) to the Iranian oil island of Kharg," considering it "the appropriate response to the minefields in the Strait of Hormuz and the attempts at extortion by the Iranian regime."



He confirmed that "the Israeli Air Force is also continuing to carry out a series of intense attacks on Tehran and throughout Iran."



For his part, a spokesman for the Iranian Defense Ministry announced that Tehran will increase the use of developed weapons, according to what was reported by official media. He stated that Iran will use ballistic missiles and various types of missiles with greater destructive power and higher accuracy.



President Trump hinted that Iran wants to reach an agreement to stop the war, which has entered its third week. He said in a post on Truth Social that Iran is "completely defeated and wants to reach an agreement," but he will not agree to it.



The Israeli army reported that it detected the launch of a ballistic missile from Iran towards Israel, marking the first attack of this kind in over ten hours.



It stated that air defense systems were fully activated to intercept the missile and deal with the threat, while sirens sounded in the city of Eilat, located in the far south of Israel and its surroundings, according to the "Times of Israel."



According to initial military assessments, it is likely that the missile was intercepted, and no injuries have been reported so far as a result of the attack.



The Israeli Home Front clarified that sirens were heard in the Golan Heights, Haifa, and extensive areas in northern Israel.



The Israeli army reported yesterday (Friday) that it has carried out 7,600 strikes on Iran since the start of the attack with the United States against it two weeks ago, and 1,100 strikes on Lebanon since March 2.