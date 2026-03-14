Manchester City visits West Ham United today (Saturday) at 11 PM at the "London Olympic" stadium, as part of the 30th round of the English Premier League.

No alternative to victory

Manchester City, led by coach Pep Guardiola, is looking to regain their winning rhythm in the Premier League at the expense of West Ham, after drawing 2-2 with Nottingham Forest in the last round, losing two important points in their battle with Arsenal for the top of the table.



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Reconciliation with the fans

City also enters the match with the aim of reconciling with their fans following the heavy defeat against Real Madrid, losing three goals to none in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League last Wednesday, and trying to gain a morale boost before the return leg scheduled for next Tuesday at the "Etihad" stadium.

Manchester City is currently in second place in the English Premier League standings with 60 points, trailing seven points behind the leading Arsenal.

West Ham with high spirits

On the other hand, West Ham enters today's match with high spirits after their victory over Fulham with a clean goal in the last round, in addition to qualifying for the quarter-finals of the FA Cup at the expense of Brentford.

West Ham is relying on the home advantage and their fans to achieve a positive result against City, which would boost their hopes of staying in the league next season, as they currently sit in eighteenth place with 28 points.