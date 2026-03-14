يحل فريق مانشستر سيتي ضيفاً على وست هام يونايتد، اليوم (السبت)، في الحادية عشرة مساءً على ملعب «لندن الأولمبي»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ30 من بطولة الدوري الإنجليزي «بريميرليغ».
لا بديل عن الفوز
ويتطلع مانشستر سيتي، بقيادة مدربه بيب غوارديولا، إلى استعادة نغمة الفوز في البريميرليغ على حساب وست هام، بعد تعادله مع نوتنغهام فورست بنتيجة 2-2 في الجولة الماضية، وإهدار نقطتين مهمتين في صراعه مع أرسنال على صدارة المسابقة.
فريق مانشستر سيتي
مصالحة الجماهير
كما يدخل السيتي المباراة بهدف مصالحة جماهيره عقب الهزيمة القاسية أمام ريال مدريد بثلاثة أهداف دون رد في ذهاب الدور ثمن النهائي من بطولة دوري أبطال أوروبا، الأربعاء الماضي، ومحاولة الحصول على دفعة معنوية قبل لقاء الإياب المقرر يوم الثلاثاء القادم على ملعب «الاتحاد».
ويحتل مانشستر سيتي المركز الثاني في جدول ترتيب الدوري الإنجليزي برصيد 60 نقطة، متأخراً بفارق سبع نقاط عن أرسنال المتصدر.
وست هام بمعنويات مرتفعة
على الجانب الآخر، يخوض وست هام مواجهة اليوم بمعنويات مرتفعة بعد فوزه على فولهام بهدف نظيف في الجولة الماضية ، إضافة إلى تأهله إلى ربع نهائي كأس الاتحاد الإنجليزي على حساب برينتفورد.
ويتسلح وست هام بعاملي الأرض والجمهور لتحقيق نتيجة إيجابية أمام السيتي تعزز آماله في البقاء في الدوري الموسم المقبل، إذ يحتل المركز الثامن عشر برصيد 28 نقطة.
Manchester City visits West Ham United today (Saturday) at 11 PM at the "London Olympic" stadium, as part of the 30th round of the English Premier League.
No alternative to victory
Manchester City, led by coach Pep Guardiola, is looking to regain their winning rhythm in the Premier League at the expense of West Ham, after drawing 2-2 with Nottingham Forest in the last round, losing two important points in their battle with Arsenal for the top of the table.
فريق مانشستر سيتي
Reconciliation with the fans
City also enters the match with the aim of reconciling with their fans following the heavy defeat against Real Madrid, losing three goals to none in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League last Wednesday, and trying to gain a morale boost before the return leg scheduled for next Tuesday at the "Etihad" stadium.
Manchester City is currently in second place in the English Premier League standings with 60 points, trailing seven points behind the leading Arsenal.
West Ham with high spirits
On the other hand, West Ham enters today's match with high spirits after their victory over Fulham with a clean goal in the last round, in addition to qualifying for the quarter-finals of the FA Cup at the expense of Brentford.
West Ham is relying on the home advantage and their fans to achieve a positive result against City, which would boost their hopes of staying in the league next season, as they currently sit in eighteenth place with 28 points.