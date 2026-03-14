يحل فريق مانشستر سيتي ضيفاً على وست هام يونايتد، اليوم (السبت)، في الحادية عشرة مساءً على ملعب «لندن الأولمبي»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ30 من بطولة الدوري الإنجليزي «بريميرليغ».

لا بديل عن الفوز

ويتطلع مانشستر سيتي، بقيادة مدربه بيب غوارديولا، إلى استعادة نغمة الفوز في البريميرليغ على حساب وست هام، بعد تعادله مع نوتنغهام فورست بنتيجة 2-2 في الجولة الماضية، وإهدار نقطتين مهمتين في صراعه مع أرسنال على صدارة المسابقة.
فريق مانشستر سيتي

فريق مانشستر سيتي

مصالحة الجماهير

كما يدخل السيتي المباراة بهدف مصالحة جماهيره عقب الهزيمة القاسية أمام ريال مدريد بثلاثة أهداف دون رد في ذهاب الدور ثمن النهائي من بطولة دوري أبطال أوروبا، الأربعاء الماضي، ومحاولة الحصول على دفعة معنوية قبل لقاء الإياب المقرر يوم الثلاثاء القادم على ملعب «الاتحاد».

ويحتل مانشستر سيتي المركز الثاني في جدول ترتيب الدوري الإنجليزي برصيد 60 نقطة، متأخراً بفارق سبع نقاط عن أرسنال المتصدر.

وست هام بمعنويات مرتفعة

على الجانب الآخر، يخوض وست هام مواجهة اليوم بمعنويات مرتفعة بعد فوزه على فولهام بهدف نظيف في الجولة الماضية ، إضافة إلى تأهله إلى ربع نهائي كأس الاتحاد الإنجليزي على حساب برينتفورد.

ويتسلح وست هام بعاملي الأرض والجمهور لتحقيق نتيجة إيجابية أمام السيتي تعزز آماله في البقاء في الدوري الموسم المقبل، إذ يحتل المركز الثامن عشر برصيد 28 نقطة.