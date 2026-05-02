In a scene that blends broken hope and the mystery surrounding fate, the dream of "escaping to the other shore" in the region of Fqih Ben Salah has turned into one of the most concerning and controversial issues in Morocco. Overnight, around 30 young people (including two girls and a minor) "vanished," leaving behind families living in a hell of waiting, amidst pressing questions: Did the sea swallow them, or did they fall into the trap of an international criminal network?

The first threads of the case began to unravel when families from the Fqih Ben Salah region flocked to Moroccan security centers, in a state of shock and collapse. These young people, who had pooled their savings to pay amounts ranging from 30,000 to 45,000 dirhams, aspired to a "new beginning." The intermediary promised them a "safe journey," but behind those promises lay the threads of a complex criminal network operating across various regions, reaching the shores of the "Iqrmoud" community in the Essaouira region.

Under the supervision of the public prosecutor's office, Moroccan security forces launched intensive investigations, revealing dangerous threads that went beyond traditional mediation. The arrest of the main suspect was just the beginning, as investigations indicate the possibility of a wide network with extensions that could reach maritime sectors, making the case much deeper than just a "migration boat."

Despite the progress made in the investigations, the most painful truth remains suspended in the air: Where did these thirty young people go? But there is no satisfactory answer, nor any trace of the promised lifeboat. Families are currently living in a "heavy wait," oscillating between a faint hope for the return of their children and a fear that intensifies with each setting sun.

The case that began with a promise of crossing to the other shore has ended with a single question haunting everyone: Was there really a sea, or were they victims of a "big trap" that robbed them of their money and perhaps their lives?