في مشهدٍ يمزج بين الأمل المكسور والغموض الذي يلفّ المصير، تحوّل حلم «الهروب نحو الضفة الأخرى» في إقليم الفقيه بن صالح إلى واحدة من أكثر القضايا إثارة للقلق والجدل في المغرب. فبين ليلة وضحاها، «تبخّر» نحو 30 شاباً (بينهم فتاتان وقاصر) تاركين خلفهم عائلات تعيش جحيماً من الانتظار، وسط تساؤلات ملحة: هل ابتلعهم البحر، أم سقطوا في فخ شبكة إجرامية دولية؟

انطلقت أولى خيوط القضية حين بدأت عائلات من إقليم الفقيه بن صالح تتقاطر على مراكز الأمن المغربي، في حالة من الذهول والانهيار. هؤلاء الشباب الذين جمعوا مدخراتهم ليدفعوا مبالغ تراوح بين 30 ألفاً و45 ألف درهم، كانوا يطمحون إلى «بداية جديدة». والوسيط قدم لهم وعوداً بـ «رحلة آمنة»، لكن خلف تلك الوعود، كانت هناك خيوط لشبكة إجرامية معقدة تنشط بين مناطق متفرقة، وصولاً إلى سواحل جماعة «إقرمود» بإقليم الصويرة.

وتحت إشراف النيابة العامة، باشرت عناصر الأمن المغربي تحقيقاتها المكثفة، لتكشف خيوطاً خطيرة تجاوزت حدود الوساطة التقليدية. وتوقيف المشتبه به الرئيسي لم يكن سوى بداية، إذ تشير التحريات إلى احتمالية وجود شبكة واسعة ذات امتدادات قد تصل إلى قطاعات بحرية، مما يجعل القضية أعمق بكثير من مجرد «قارب هجرة».

ورغم التقدم المحرز في التحقيقات، تظل الحقيقة الأكثر إيلاماً معلقة في الهواء: أين ذهب هؤلاء الشباب الثلاثون؟ لكن لا إجابة شافية، ولا أثر لقارب النجاة الموعود. وتعيش العائلات حالياً «انتظاراً ثقيلاً»، يتأرجح بين أملٍ ضعيف في عودة الأبناء، وخوفٍ يزداد حدة مع كل شمس تغيب.

القضية التي بدأت بوعدٍ بالعبور نحو الضفة الأخرى، انتهت بسؤالٍ واحدٍ يطارد الجميع: هل كان هناك بحرٌ حقاً أم أنهم كانوا ضحايا «فخ كبير» سلبهم أموالهم وربما حياتهم؟