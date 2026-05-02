The Al-Ahli fan club has prepared a celebratory banner featuring images of the players, along with flags bearing the players' pictures, during the team's match against Al-Akhidood, scheduled for tomorrow (Sunday) as part of the thirty-first round of the Roshan Saudi Pro League at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium.



This celebration comes in honor of Al-Ahli winning the AFC Champions League title for the second consecutive time, as part of the fans' support for the team and to share this continental achievement with the players.



In a related context, Al-Ahli will miss the services of Turkish defender Merih Demiral in the match, following a decision by the Disciplinary Committee to suspend him for one match, along with a financial penalty of 50,000 riyals. Additionally, English striker Ivan Toney will be absent due to accumulated yellow cards, and Brazilian Wenderson Galeno will miss the match due to injury.