اعتمدت رابطة مشجعي الأهلي تجهيز بنر احتفالي تظهر فيه صور اللاعبين، إلى جانب أعلام تحمل صور اللاعبين، وذلك خلال مواجهة الفريق أمام الأخدود، المقررة غدًا (الأحد) ضمن الجولة الحادية والثلاثين من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين على ملعب الأمير عبدالله الفيصل.


وتأتي هذه الاحتفالية بمناسبة تتويج الأهلي بلقب دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة للمرة الثانية على التوالي، في إطار دعم الجماهير للفريق ومشاركة اللاعبين هذا الإنجاز القاري.


وعلى صعيد متصل، يفتقد الأهلي في اللقاء خدمات المدافع التركي ميريح ديميرال، بعد صدور قرار بإيقافه مباراة واحدة من قبل لجنة الانضباط، إلى جانب غرامة مالية بقيمة 50 ألف ريال، فيما يغيب المهاجم الإنجليزي إيفان توني بسبب تراكم البطاقات، والبرازيلي ويندرسون جالينو نتيجة الإصابة.