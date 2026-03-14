Real Madrid hosts Elche today (Saturday) at 11 PM at the "Santiago Bernabéu" stadium, as part of the 28th round of the Spanish league "La Liga".

Significant Absences

Real Madrid is suffering from the absence of a large number of its players before facing Elche, as they will miss the services of: Kylian Mbappé, Éder Militão, David Alaba, Carvajal, Dani Ceballos, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, and Ferland Mendy due to various injuries. Additionally, Argentine Franco Mastantuono is suspended after being sent off against Getafe.

Moral Boost from the Champions League

Despite the absences, Real Madrid enters the match with high morale after their impressive victory over Manchester City with a 3-0 scoreline last Wednesday in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the Champions League.

Chasing Barcelona for the Top Spot

The royal team, led by coach Álvaro Arbeloa, aims to overcome the challenge of Elche and continue chasing Barcelona for the top of the standings, as Real Madrid currently occupies the second position with 63 points, trailing their traditional rival by four points.

Elche Seeks an Upset

On the other hand, Elche hopes to achieve an upset against Real Madrid, whether by winning or at least securing a draw, to enhance their chances of staying away from the relegation zone, as they sit in 17th place with 26 points, just one point ahead of the relegation spots.