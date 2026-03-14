يستضيف فريق ريال مدريد نظيره إلتشي، اليوم (السبت) في الحادية عشرة مساءً على ملعب «سانتياغو برنابيو»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ28 من بطولة الدوري الإسباني «الليغا».

غيابات مؤثرة

ويعاني ريال مدريد من غياب عدد كبير من لاعبيه قبل مواجهة إلتشي، إذ يفقد خدمات كل من: كيليان مبابي، إيدر ميليتاو، ديفيد ألابا، كاريراس، داني سيبايوس، جود بيلينغهام، رودريغو، وفيرلاند ميندي بسبب إصابات مختلفة، كما يغيب الأرجنتيني فرانكو ماستانتونو للإيقاف بعد طرده أمام خيتافي.

دفعة معنوية من دوري الأبطال

ورغم الغيابات، يدخل ريال مدريد المباراة بمعنويات مرتفعة بعد فوزه العريض على مانشستر سيتي بثلاثية نظيفة، الأربعاء الماضي، في ذهاب دور الـ16 من دوري أبطال أوروبا.

مطاردة برشلونة على الصدارة

ويسعى الفريق الملكي بقيادة مدربه ألفارو أربيلوا إلى تجاوز عقبة إلتشي ومواصلة مطاردة برشلونة على صدارة جدول الترتيب، حيث يحتل ريال مدريد المركز الثاني برصيد 63 نقطة، متأخراً بأربع نقاط عن غريمه التقليدي.

إلتشي يبحث عن مفاجأة

في المقابل، يأمل إلتشي في تحقيق مفاجأة أمام ريال مدريد، سواء بالفوز أو الخروج بنقطة التعادل على الأقل، لتعزيز فرصه في الابتعاد عن منطقة الهبوط، إذ يحتل المركز السابع عشر برصيد 26 نقطة، متقدماً بفارق نقطة واحدة فقط عن مراكز الهبوط.