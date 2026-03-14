يستضيف فريق ريال مدريد نظيره إلتشي، اليوم (السبت) في الحادية عشرة مساءً على ملعب «سانتياغو برنابيو»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ28 من بطولة الدوري الإسباني «الليغا».
غيابات مؤثرة
ويعاني ريال مدريد من غياب عدد كبير من لاعبيه قبل مواجهة إلتشي، إذ يفقد خدمات كل من: كيليان مبابي، إيدر ميليتاو، ديفيد ألابا، كاريراس، داني سيبايوس، جود بيلينغهام، رودريغو، وفيرلاند ميندي بسبب إصابات مختلفة، كما يغيب الأرجنتيني فرانكو ماستانتونو للإيقاف بعد طرده أمام خيتافي.
دفعة معنوية من دوري الأبطال
ورغم الغيابات، يدخل ريال مدريد المباراة بمعنويات مرتفعة بعد فوزه العريض على مانشستر سيتي بثلاثية نظيفة، الأربعاء الماضي، في ذهاب دور الـ16 من دوري أبطال أوروبا.
مطاردة برشلونة على الصدارة
ويسعى الفريق الملكي بقيادة مدربه ألفارو أربيلوا إلى تجاوز عقبة إلتشي ومواصلة مطاردة برشلونة على صدارة جدول الترتيب، حيث يحتل ريال مدريد المركز الثاني برصيد 63 نقطة، متأخراً بأربع نقاط عن غريمه التقليدي.
إلتشي يبحث عن مفاجأة
في المقابل، يأمل إلتشي في تحقيق مفاجأة أمام ريال مدريد، سواء بالفوز أو الخروج بنقطة التعادل على الأقل، لتعزيز فرصه في الابتعاد عن منطقة الهبوط، إذ يحتل المركز السابع عشر برصيد 26 نقطة، متقدماً بفارق نقطة واحدة فقط عن مراكز الهبوط.
Real Madrid hosts Elche today (Saturday) at 11 PM at the "Santiago Bernabéu" stadium, as part of the 28th round of the Spanish league "La Liga".
Significant Absences
Real Madrid is suffering from the absence of a large number of its players before facing Elche, as they will miss the services of: Kylian Mbappé, Éder Militão, David Alaba, Carvajal, Dani Ceballos, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, and Ferland Mendy due to various injuries. Additionally, Argentine Franco Mastantuono is suspended after being sent off against Getafe.
Moral Boost from the Champions League
Despite the absences, Real Madrid enters the match with high morale after their impressive victory over Manchester City with a 3-0 scoreline last Wednesday in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the Champions League.
Chasing Barcelona for the Top Spot
The royal team, led by coach Álvaro Arbeloa, aims to overcome the challenge of Elche and continue chasing Barcelona for the top of the standings, as Real Madrid currently occupies the second position with 63 points, trailing their traditional rival by four points.
Elche Seeks an Upset
On the other hand, Elche hopes to achieve an upset against Real Madrid, whether by winning or at least securing a draw, to enhance their chances of staying away from the relegation zone, as they sit in 17th place with 26 points, just one point ahead of the relegation spots.