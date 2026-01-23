The inaugural round of the World Championship for fast electric boats "E1" will kick off tomorrow, hosted by the Kingdom for the third time, organized by the Saudi Arabian Federation for Marine Sports and Diving, in collaboration with the International Union of Fast Boats, under the supervision of the Ministry of Sports, and in partnership with the Public Investment Fund.



The opening round hosted by the Kingdom in Jeddah is the first of 8 rounds that will take place throughout the season in different cities around the world, including: Lake Como in Italy, the city of Dubrovnik in Croatia, and the Principality of Monaco, with the next destination to be announced later before moving to the African continent, specifically Lagos in Nigeria, and then to Miami, Florida, USA, with the season concluding in the Bahamas.



The Jeddah race, which takes place on the Red Sea coast off the Jeddah Corniche during January 23 and 24, will see the participation of 10 teams, an increase compared to the 8 teams that participated in the 2025 season, as part of the opening of the 2026 Championship season, which is the only global championship dedicated entirely to electric boat racing.



The opening of the "E1" Championship in Jeddah for the third consecutive season reflects the city's pivotal position in the championship's journey, as Jeddah's name has been associated with the growth of this series since it hosted the first race in the championship's history in 2024, becoming a comprehensive model for organizing elite competitions at both technical and organizational levels.



Among the participating teams is the AlUla team, owned by star LeBron James, which bears the name of one of the most prominent tourist destinations in the Kingdom, adorned with the green colors of the Saudi flag, clearly indicating its representation of the Kingdom during a season that has expanded to include 8 rounds around the world.



The team is entering its second season in the "E1" Championship, retaining Canadian Rusty White as the main driver, alongside Spanish driver Naria Marti, in compliance with the championship regulations that require each team to have one male and one female driver. The team's ambitions are rising with the experience gained from last season, as White expressed his confidence in delivering a strong performance that satisfies the fans of Jeddah, affirming that the team is more prepared this season and is looking forward to competing for top positions and achieving more podium finishes.



The list of participating teams includes: "Oki Racing Team," the champion of the Jeddah race last year, "Sierra Racing Club," and the "AlUla" team represented by the global basketball star LeBron James, in addition to "Team Blue Rising," led by global cricket star Virat Kohli, and American football star Tom Brady's team, as well as "Drogba Global Africa," owned by former football star Didier Drogba, and "Miami Powered by Magnus," owned by Marc Anthony, along with the Monaco team, "Rafa" owned by former tennis star Rafael Nadal, and finally "Westbrook Racing," owned by American actor Will Smith.



All teams compete with identical boats of the (RaceBird) model, equipped with advanced electric propulsion systems and foiling technology, ensuring high performance and low environmental impact, with speeds reaching 93 km/h (50 knots) and a power of 150 kW (200 horsepower).



It is worth noting that hosting this global race is part of the Kingdom's efforts in the water sports sector, adopting the latest environmentally friendly technologies, as the teams use (RaceBird) boats, and enhancing the Kingdom's position as a global destination for hosting major sporting events, through continuous efforts to achieve the sports objectives outlined in Vision 2030.