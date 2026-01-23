تنطلق غداً، منافسات الجولة الافتتاحية من بطولة العالم للقوارب الكهربائية السريعة «E1» التي تستضيفها المملكة للمرة الثالثة، بتنظيم من الاتحاد السعودي للرياضات البحرية والغوص، بالتعاون مع الاتحاد الدولي للزوارق السريعة، وإشراف وزارة الرياضة، وبالشراكة مع صندوق الاستثمارات العامة.


وتعد الجولة الافتتاحية التي تستضيفها المملكة في جدة هي الأولى من أصل 8 جولات ستقام على مدار الموسم في مدن مختلفة حول العالم، تشمل: بحيرة كومو في إيطاليا، ومدينة دوبروفنيك في كرواتيا، وإمارة موناكو، فيما سيُعلن لاحقًا عن الوجهة التي تليها قبل الانتقال إلى القارة الأفريقية وتحديدًا مدينة لاغوس في نيجيريا، ثم إلى مدينة ميامي بولاية فلوريدا الأمريكية، على أن يُختتم الموسم في جزر الباهاماس.


ويشهد سباق جدة، الذي يُقام على ساحل البحر الأحمر قبالة كورنيش جدة خلال يومي 23 و24 يناير، مشاركة 10 فرق بعد زيادة عددها مقارنة بموسم 2025 الذي شهد مشاركة 8 فرق، وذلك ضمن افتتاح موسم بطولة 2026، وهي البطولة العالمية الوحيدة المخصصة لسباقات الزوارق الكهربائية بالكامل.


ويعكس افتتاح بطولة «E1» في جدة للموسم الثالث على التوالي المكانة المحورية للمدينة في مسيرة البطولة، إذ ارتبط اسم جدة بنمو هذه السلسلة منذ استضافتها لأول سباق في تاريخ البطولة عام 2024، لتصبح نموذجًا متكاملًا لتنظيم المنافسات النخبوية على المستويين الفني والتنظيمي.


ويبرز من بين الفرق المشاركة فريق العُلا، المملوك للنجم ليبرون جيمس، الذي يحمل اسم إحدى أبرز الوجهات السياحية في المملكة، ويتزيّن بألوان العلم السعودي الأخضر، في دلالة واضحة على تمثيله للمملكة خلال الموسم الذي توسّع ليشمل 8 جولات حول العالم.


ويخوض الفريق موسمه الثاني في بطولة «E1» بالإبقاء على الكندي راستي وايت كسائق أساسي، إلى جانب الإسبانية ناريا مارتي، التزامًا بلوائح البطولة التي تشترط مشاركة سائق وسائقة في كل فريق، إذ يرتفع سقف الطموحات داخل الفريق مع الخبرة المكتسبة من الموسم الماضي، حيث أعرب وايت عن ثقته في تقديم أداء قوي يُرضي جماهير جدة، مؤكدًا أن الفريق بات أكثر جاهزية هذا الموسم، ويتطلع إلى المنافسة على مراكز متقدمة وتحقيق المزيد من منصات التتويج.


وتشمل قائمة الفرق المشاركة كلًّا من: فريق «أوكي ريسينغ تيم» بطل سباق جدة في نسخة العام الماضي، وفريق «سييرا ريسينغ كلوب»، وفريق «العُلا» ممثلًا بالنجم العالمي لكرة السلة الأمريكية ليبرون جيمس، علاوة على فريق «تيم بلو رايزينغ» للنجم العالمي للكريكيت فيرات كوهلي، وفريق نجم كرة القدم الأمريكية «توم برادي»، إضافة إلى فريق «دروغبا جلوبال أفريكا» لمالكه نجم كرة القدم السابق ديديه دروغبا، إضافة إلى فريق «ميامي برعاية» "ماغنوس" لمالكه مارك أنتوني، إضافة لفريق موناكو، وفريق رافا لمالكه نجم التنس السابق رافاييل نادال، وأخيرًا فريق ويستبروك ريسينغ لمالكه الممثل الأمريكي ويل سميث.


وتتنافس جميع الفرق بزوارق موحّدة من طراز (RaceBird)، مزودة بأنظمة دفع كهربائية متطورة وتقنيات التحليق فوق سطح الماء (Foiling)، بما يضمن أداءً عاليًا وتأثيرًا بيئيًا منخفضًا، مع سرعات تصل إلى 93 كم/س (50 عقدة) وقوة تبلغ 150 كيلوواط (200 حصان).


يُذكر أن استضافة هذا السباق العالمي يأتي امتدادًا لجهود المملكة في مجال المياه، التي تتبنى أحدث التقنيات الصديقة للبيئة، نظير استخدام الفرق لقوارب من نوع (RaceBird)، وتعزيزًا لمكانة المملكة وجهة عالمية لاستضافة أكبر الأحداث الرياضية، من خلال العمل المستمر على تحقيق المستهدفات الرياضية في رؤية المملكة 2030.