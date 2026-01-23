تنطلق غداً، منافسات الجولة الافتتاحية من بطولة العالم للقوارب الكهربائية السريعة «E1» التي تستضيفها المملكة للمرة الثالثة، بتنظيم من الاتحاد السعودي للرياضات البحرية والغوص، بالتعاون مع الاتحاد الدولي للزوارق السريعة، وإشراف وزارة الرياضة، وبالشراكة مع صندوق الاستثمارات العامة.
وتعد الجولة الافتتاحية التي تستضيفها المملكة في جدة هي الأولى من أصل 8 جولات ستقام على مدار الموسم في مدن مختلفة حول العالم، تشمل: بحيرة كومو في إيطاليا، ومدينة دوبروفنيك في كرواتيا، وإمارة موناكو، فيما سيُعلن لاحقًا عن الوجهة التي تليها قبل الانتقال إلى القارة الأفريقية وتحديدًا مدينة لاغوس في نيجيريا، ثم إلى مدينة ميامي بولاية فلوريدا الأمريكية، على أن يُختتم الموسم في جزر الباهاماس.
ويشهد سباق جدة، الذي يُقام على ساحل البحر الأحمر قبالة كورنيش جدة خلال يومي 23 و24 يناير، مشاركة 10 فرق بعد زيادة عددها مقارنة بموسم 2025 الذي شهد مشاركة 8 فرق، وذلك ضمن افتتاح موسم بطولة 2026، وهي البطولة العالمية الوحيدة المخصصة لسباقات الزوارق الكهربائية بالكامل.
ويعكس افتتاح بطولة «E1» في جدة للموسم الثالث على التوالي المكانة المحورية للمدينة في مسيرة البطولة، إذ ارتبط اسم جدة بنمو هذه السلسلة منذ استضافتها لأول سباق في تاريخ البطولة عام 2024، لتصبح نموذجًا متكاملًا لتنظيم المنافسات النخبوية على المستويين الفني والتنظيمي.
ويبرز من بين الفرق المشاركة فريق العُلا، المملوك للنجم ليبرون جيمس، الذي يحمل اسم إحدى أبرز الوجهات السياحية في المملكة، ويتزيّن بألوان العلم السعودي الأخضر، في دلالة واضحة على تمثيله للمملكة خلال الموسم الذي توسّع ليشمل 8 جولات حول العالم.
ويخوض الفريق موسمه الثاني في بطولة «E1» بالإبقاء على الكندي راستي وايت كسائق أساسي، إلى جانب الإسبانية ناريا مارتي، التزامًا بلوائح البطولة التي تشترط مشاركة سائق وسائقة في كل فريق، إذ يرتفع سقف الطموحات داخل الفريق مع الخبرة المكتسبة من الموسم الماضي، حيث أعرب وايت عن ثقته في تقديم أداء قوي يُرضي جماهير جدة، مؤكدًا أن الفريق بات أكثر جاهزية هذا الموسم، ويتطلع إلى المنافسة على مراكز متقدمة وتحقيق المزيد من منصات التتويج.
وتشمل قائمة الفرق المشاركة كلًّا من: فريق «أوكي ريسينغ تيم» بطل سباق جدة في نسخة العام الماضي، وفريق «سييرا ريسينغ كلوب»، وفريق «العُلا» ممثلًا بالنجم العالمي لكرة السلة الأمريكية ليبرون جيمس، علاوة على فريق «تيم بلو رايزينغ» للنجم العالمي للكريكيت فيرات كوهلي، وفريق نجم كرة القدم الأمريكية «توم برادي»، إضافة إلى فريق «دروغبا جلوبال أفريكا» لمالكه نجم كرة القدم السابق ديديه دروغبا، إضافة إلى فريق «ميامي برعاية» "ماغنوس" لمالكه مارك أنتوني، إضافة لفريق موناكو، وفريق رافا لمالكه نجم التنس السابق رافاييل نادال، وأخيرًا فريق ويستبروك ريسينغ لمالكه الممثل الأمريكي ويل سميث.
وتتنافس جميع الفرق بزوارق موحّدة من طراز (RaceBird)، مزودة بأنظمة دفع كهربائية متطورة وتقنيات التحليق فوق سطح الماء (Foiling)، بما يضمن أداءً عاليًا وتأثيرًا بيئيًا منخفضًا، مع سرعات تصل إلى 93 كم/س (50 عقدة) وقوة تبلغ 150 كيلوواط (200 حصان).
يُذكر أن استضافة هذا السباق العالمي يأتي امتدادًا لجهود المملكة في مجال المياه، التي تتبنى أحدث التقنيات الصديقة للبيئة، نظير استخدام الفرق لقوارب من نوع (RaceBird)، وتعزيزًا لمكانة المملكة وجهة عالمية لاستضافة أكبر الأحداث الرياضية، من خلال العمل المستمر على تحقيق المستهدفات الرياضية في رؤية المملكة 2030.
The inaugural round of the World Championship for fast electric boats "E1" will kick off tomorrow, hosted by the Kingdom for the third time, organized by the Saudi Arabian Federation for Marine Sports and Diving, in collaboration with the International Union of Fast Boats, under the supervision of the Ministry of Sports, and in partnership with the Public Investment Fund.
The opening round hosted by the Kingdom in Jeddah is the first of 8 rounds that will take place throughout the season in different cities around the world, including: Lake Como in Italy, the city of Dubrovnik in Croatia, and the Principality of Monaco, with the next destination to be announced later before moving to the African continent, specifically Lagos in Nigeria, and then to Miami, Florida, USA, with the season concluding in the Bahamas.
The Jeddah race, which takes place on the Red Sea coast off the Jeddah Corniche during January 23 and 24, will see the participation of 10 teams, an increase compared to the 8 teams that participated in the 2025 season, as part of the opening of the 2026 Championship season, which is the only global championship dedicated entirely to electric boat racing.
The opening of the "E1" Championship in Jeddah for the third consecutive season reflects the city's pivotal position in the championship's journey, as Jeddah's name has been associated with the growth of this series since it hosted the first race in the championship's history in 2024, becoming a comprehensive model for organizing elite competitions at both technical and organizational levels.
Among the participating teams is the AlUla team, owned by star LeBron James, which bears the name of one of the most prominent tourist destinations in the Kingdom, adorned with the green colors of the Saudi flag, clearly indicating its representation of the Kingdom during a season that has expanded to include 8 rounds around the world.
The team is entering its second season in the "E1" Championship, retaining Canadian Rusty White as the main driver, alongside Spanish driver Naria Marti, in compliance with the championship regulations that require each team to have one male and one female driver. The team's ambitions are rising with the experience gained from last season, as White expressed his confidence in delivering a strong performance that satisfies the fans of Jeddah, affirming that the team is more prepared this season and is looking forward to competing for top positions and achieving more podium finishes.
The list of participating teams includes: "Oki Racing Team," the champion of the Jeddah race last year, "Sierra Racing Club," and the "AlUla" team represented by the global basketball star LeBron James, in addition to "Team Blue Rising," led by global cricket star Virat Kohli, and American football star Tom Brady's team, as well as "Drogba Global Africa," owned by former football star Didier Drogba, and "Miami Powered by Magnus," owned by Marc Anthony, along with the Monaco team, "Rafa" owned by former tennis star Rafael Nadal, and finally "Westbrook Racing," owned by American actor Will Smith.
All teams compete with identical boats of the (RaceBird) model, equipped with advanced electric propulsion systems and foiling technology, ensuring high performance and low environmental impact, with speeds reaching 93 km/h (50 knots) and a power of 150 kW (200 horsepower).
It is worth noting that hosting this global race is part of the Kingdom's efforts in the water sports sector, adopting the latest environmentally friendly technologies, as the teams use (RaceBird) boats, and enhancing the Kingdom's position as a global destination for hosting major sporting events, through continuous efforts to achieve the sports objectives outlined in Vision 2030.